Without passing judgment on whether their findings are accurate, I plan to translate the highly technical evaluations and conclusions of three forensic experts into a language I understand. I hope you do too.

The three experts are:

Wayne Norris.

I reviewed voluminous evidence, interviewed Dr. James Richard Kiper for more than three hours, interviewed Steve Abrams, and had a series of interviews with Suneel Chakravorty and Eduardo Asunsolo.

I am not qualified to determine if the findings are accurate or if there is another plausible explanation.

All three experts believe that the FBI tampered with evidence.

I am prepared to state that this becomes a government corruption case if the FBI tampered with evidence.

Whether the defendant Keith Raniere is guilty of possessing child porn or sexually exploiting a minor is not what I am investigating.

It is irrelevant whether Camila will testify at a new trial. Some have argued that this entire issue of FBI tampering is moot since Raniere will be convicted based on Camila’s testimony at a new trial.

What is relevant to me is whether the FBI tampered with evidence. It does not matter if the child porn and sexual exploitation of a minor predicate acts of his racketeering charges were significant.

It does not matter if the jury would have found him guilty on the other charges anyway.

It does not matter if he gets a new trial.

My opinion of the defendant has not changed. I was a critic before, I am a critic now, and I suspect if we find that the FBI tampered with evidence, I will still be his critic.

This investigation is not about Raniere.

Instead, the FBI is the focus.

I understand that the supporters of Raniere have motives to see him vindicated. However, I am not interested in seeing him cleared. I am only interested in whether they have evidence that the FBI tampered with evidence.

For this one issue, we agree.

I have discussed this with Raniere’s supporters, who were willing to share pertinent information.

Eduardo Asunsolo and Suneel Chakravorty have claimed the FBI tampered with evidence for more than a year.

Among them are Chakravorty, a computer technology professional, and Asunsolo, a businessman. They managed a thousand details to arrange for the experts and lawyers to get this far.

It is not enough to say that the defendant is guilty, so we will permit law enforcement to plant or alter evidence. The jury is entitled to factual, not altered evidence.

I believe that vacatur is the proper remedy when a government agency tampers with evidence.

Anything short of vacatur authorizes the FBI to tamper.

Finally, I do not allege that the FBI is guilty of tampering. But, if they are, then more than vacatur is required. Those who enforce the law are not above the law. There should be no whitewash for the sake of the reputation of the FBI.

Without losing sight of the presumption of innocence, if the FBI tampered with evidence, the prosecution of the bad actors should ensue just as it would if it were you or I.

Just as promptly too.