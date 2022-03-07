Alanzo: Why Rinder Has Not Revealed a Crime – Let Me Count the Ways

Michael John Rinder, 67, is a former senior executive of the Church of Scientology International and the Sea Organization. From 1982 to 2007, Rinder served on the board of directors of the Church of Scientology and was executive director of its Office of Special Affairs {OSA}, overseeing corporate, legal, public relations, surveillance of enemies, and abuse and silencing of critics.

Rinder left Scientology in 2007. Since then Rinder has been a severe critic of Scientology and its leader David Miscavige. Alanzo believes Rinder, though in charge of the OSA, and harshly critical of the Church, has never revealed any crimes committed by anyone in Scientology. He finds this suspicious but is uncertain of the reason why.

By Allen ‘Alanzo’ StanfieldI’ve tried to figure out why Mike Rinder has never revealed a crime over the years.

I’ve learned that with so many people lying, hiding things, etc. in the area of Scientology, one should never cling to a single “pet” hypothesis or explanation for the phenomena we can see. You should juggle many different hypotheses and assign a probability level to each one, based on how much the hypothesis explains.

It is a fact that Mike Rinder has never revealed a crime.

The question is why?

I’ll list all the explanations, or hypotheses that have tried to answer this very important question..

You can assign a probability level to each one – if you like.

Please add any that I might have missed.

The NO CRIME Hypothesis: Marty Rathbun, Mike Rinder and Dave Miscavige didn’t commit any crimes. 11 top Scientologists, including Hubbard’s own wife, had been convicted of felonies and sent to prison. They’d learned their lesson. There were no crimes to report.

The SCIENTOLOGY/GOVERNMENT Hypothesis: Mike HAS reported all kinds of crimes – he went to the FBI 11 years ago. But because of pay-offs, underhanded dealings and other conspiracies, the government will do nothing about them.

The LIMITED HANGOUT Hypothesis: Because of the billions of dollars at stake for Scientology, David Miscavige and Mike Rinder worked out an “ALL CLEAR UNIT” kind of project where Mike would wind everyone up on moral outrages, but constantly steer everyone away from any criminal activity that might bring criminal subpoenas, forensic accounting etc. Miscavige has the money to handle any civil suit, what they can’t handle are criminal indictments.

The MIKE WAS IN THE HOLE Hypothesis: Mike was just a former spokesman for the Church of Scientology, never ran any OSA fair game ops, especially any criminal ones. So while there may be criminal activity to discover, Mike was always in the Hole or practicing speeches into the mirror, and didn’t know about them.

The TOO HARD TO PROSECUTE Hypothesis: Mike has revealed all the crimes he knows about, but because of the 1st amendment and lack of smoking guns on them, plus prosecutorial ethics, no charges have been filed.

The CYA Hypothesis: Mike knows about all kinds of crimes, but because of his own exposure to prosecution, he’s not talking.

The MUTUALLY ASSURED DESTRUCTION Hypothesis: Miscavige and Rinder were up to their neck in criminal activity, but if one goes to the coppers, the other will too. So they’re both quiet.

Did I miss any?

What do you believe is the most probable, least probable, etc.?

***

Rinder was the head of OSA at this time

His job was to protect scientology from internal and external threats. He would have been the person ultimately responsible for silencing this woman. He would have personally approved the letter she was sent. https://tonyortega.org/2022/ 03/06/never-before-published- jane-doe-1s-plea-to- scientology-to-report-rape-by- danny-masterson/