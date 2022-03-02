Bronfman Appeal: Never in DOS, While Allison Mack and Lauren Salzman Were ‘Elbow Deep in DOS’, and Got Lighter Sentences

Clare Bronfman
In a recent article in the Insider, Clare Bronfman’s attorney, Duncan Levin, argued on behalf of his client that she deserves to have her six year, 9 month sentence reduced because she got punished for DOS, something she never participated.

Clare Bronfman attorney, Duncan Levin

Bronfman has appealed her sentence, and a recent filing by Bronfman attorney, Daniel Koffman, argues that her sentence should not be longer than Allison Mack [three years] and Lauren Salzman [probation] who plead to more serious crimes and were integral members of DOS.

Her lawyers argue she had nothing to do with DOS, but was punished heavily for DOS, and that the judge, while acknowledging she knew nothing about DOS until after it was publicly exposed, gave her extra years in prison for “willful blindness.”

Willful blindness imposes culpability on someone who lacked actual knowledge of a fact – in this case the existence of DOS, but only if the person suspects the fact, realized its high probability, but refrained from obtaining the final confirmation because she wanted to be able to deny knowledge.

“Clare Bronfman never knowingly funded a sex cult,” Levin told Insider. “And that is what the judge himself said at sentencing.” Bronfman is “categorically against sex trafficking of any kind,” he added.

Sean Buckley, attorney for Allison Mack, leads her out of court and past reporters.

Mack pleaded guilty to racketeering charges in April 2019 and was sentenced last year to three years in prison, less than half of Bronfman’s sentence.

Lauren Salzman got probation.

Lauren Salzman, a member of the executive board of NXIVM, one of the first line Masters of DOS, who recruited the most slaves into DOS, but who tearfully testified at the trial of Raniere, weeping so hard that the tender-hearted Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis halted her cross examination – an issue in Raniere’s appeal – got probation.

She now grooms dogs.

Clare Bornfman leaves court with her attorneyb Mark Geragos. 
Bronfman plead guilty to conspiring to conceal and harbor aliens for financial gain and identity theft in Aril 2019.

