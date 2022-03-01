Of Course, Suneel, They Are Cami’s Pictures; and Raniere Raped Her, Of Course

To use an example other than the bank robber: if a Fox ate a chicken in the henhouse, chances are there’d be feathers. But if the fox was also in charge of henhouse investigation, would he testify that feathers are hard to hide?

Yet Suneel in his desperation goes beyond the FBI and suggests Daniela might have provided the photos to the FBI and they planted them on the hard drive, which he says, might explain why they ‘found’ the photos 11 months after they seized the hard drive. Well suppose somebody changed the EXIF data before the FBI seized the photos. As Erma Gerrd wrote, “We know full well that the Raniere gang was quite capable of… infiltrating spyware onto people’s computers (Edgar Bronfman’s, for one)…”

From the trial we know Daniela was the one who did most of it. Someone who wanted to get even with Raniere, and Daniela was certainly one, might have been able to do so. The pictures of Cami were in Raniere’s library from the time he took them in 2005, until the FBI took the hard drive on March 27, 2018.

Between those times, Daniela had almost unfettered access to 8 Hale and access to that hard drive between 2005 and 2010.