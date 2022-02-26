Parlato to Suneel: ‘Put up or Shut up!’

A Message for Suneel

Keith Raniere was convicted for abusing Camila and all your cries, Suneel, that there was evidence tampering win you no sympathy. For one, you have not presented any evidence. The Rule 33 motion which we have been waiting for since October 2020, still has not been filed.

For another, he did it. Yes, your Vanguard raped Camila, he raped Rhiannon, he raped Gina Hutchinson and Gina Melita and most likely others.

Rhiannon was 12 years old and he terrified her, but she escaped. Camila was 13 years old when the rascal started grooming her. He raped her at age 15. But she could not escape, not until after her was arrested.

He raped Kristin Snyder and we never saw her again, a likely suicide or perhaps a murder by your blessed little man, now in Tucson Prison.

I agree that, if tampering went on, two wrongs don’t make it right. I agree with Judge Nicholas Garaufis that when there is serious governmental misconduct, like tampering, the only remedy is vacatur.

Vacatur means no new trial. The verdict is set aside. Raniere walks free.

Only one problem, and I hope you do not find this rude, where is the evidence?

It is now one year and four months since you told me – as a journalist – that you had evidence of tampering with the Cami pictures. I have yet to see anything other than the fact that an FBI examiner said EXIF data is hard to change, when any fool knows that’s untrue.

That does not prove tampering. Just because EXIF data is easy to change and the FBI witness was clearly misleading the jury, that does not mean EXIF data was changed. He testified it was accurate.

We need proof. How were Cami’s pictures tampered with?

Were they not found on the hard drive?

Was the hard drive not found at 8 Hale?

Were the EXIF dates changed to backdate them to when she was 15?

Were they not pictures of Camila?

Did the FBI plant the images after the fact on the hard drive they found there?

I dare say, you can’t say.

Where’s the proof. All you have is wishful thinking, magical thinking, that your Vanguard who raped that girl, will be released, so you can grovel at his feet and follow his lordly commands.

He raped the girl. He took pictures of her in the very place where the pictures were stored. He stole 13 years of her life and when she came of age made her live like a recluse in a shithole apartment. And this is karma, 13 years after he raped her and kept her in this thrall, the FBI found the evidence in his own place and now he is in prison for the rest of his life.

You have no sympathy for the girl, or woman.

Suneel, what do you say, my lad, to this? Why not care as much about the devastation he caused Camila, as you do about FBI tampering?

Sure, I care about tampering. If these guys, FBI Agents Mike Winger and Mike Lever, or anyone else, played with those photos, it is a crime and vacatur is the remedy for Raniere and criminal prosecution for the tampering fools.

I don’t believe it. And I’ll tell you why. Not because I do not think the FBI could do corrupt things. We all know they do. And probably mostly get away with it. [Though I am guessing that Winager and Lever did not and would not mess with evidence, risk their careers and deviate so far from their oaths, just to get your guilty Raniere. They had him anyway, I suspect.]

But the reason I can believe there was no tampering is because your confirmation bias is so astoundingly blinding that any evidence is contorted to your bias. Any evidence you have – even the most circumstantial – is dispositive proof that there was tampering.

Every little breeze seems to whisper Raniere. The birds in the trees twitter Raniere. Heads Raniere wins; tails his critics lose. If there are 100 explanations for something, all of them viable and worthy of investigation, and only one might point towards Raniere’s innocence, or FBI tampering, that is the only one you see as viable.

Really Suneel, for an educated guy this kind of willful blindness is immoral. We need objective evidence Suneel. Make your case.

The asshole raped her. And they found pictures to prove he exploited her.

It is time now, Suneel, to put up or shut up. If you cannot deliver some evidence within the next 48 hours of tampering, I am shutting down this challenge for all it is doing is hurting victims.

Put up some proof, or at least admit Cami is a victim then tell us what you think of a man who rapes a girl of 15 when he is 45.

I’m waiting.