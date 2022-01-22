Eduardo Asúnsolo Becomes US Citizen

Eduardo Asunsolo has become a US citizen, as of January 20, 2022. He is known to readers as one of the leaders of a group who believe Keith Raniere was prosecuted unfairly and deserves a new trial or to be set free. Eduardo was born in Torreón, México, on February 12, 1982, the son of Rosa Maria Ramirez and Juan Manuel Asúnsolo.

His mother worked “countless hours” to earn money for him and his siblings to learn English, making his successful entry into the US much more possible than had he not learned to speak the language of the country he came to reside in.

In Mexico, Eduardo studied at Tec de Monterrey and had a multiplicity of interests. He studied Freud, practiced yoga, and went backpacking to Europe. He moved to Monterrey and secured a position in executive banking at Santander Bank.

A friend told him about NXIVM – and he enrolled “almost by accident” in a five-day class in Monterrey.

The teachings impacted him intensely. Eduardo quit his job at the bank and started working in radio, getting his own radio show.

He obtained a student visa to come to the US to study theater under German-born director Mike Nichols.

Nichols directed Broadway plays such as Barefoot in the Park, The Odd Couple, and Death of a Salesman; films such as Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?, The Graduate, Catch-22, and Carnal Knowledge; and television shows Wit, and Angels in America. He won an Academy Award, a Grammy Award, four Emmy Awards, and nine Tony Awards.

Eduardo arrived in New York on the 4th of July of 2008, aged 26, and settled in Brooklyn. Asunsolo was coached by Nichols for three hours per week for two years.

He married Karen Amy Bardavid and the couple have two children.

In the US, Asunsolo began to acquire a deep admiration for the principles upon which America was built, the ideals of America’s forefathers, and the US Constitution. Unlike others, Eduardo never went on welfare or sought to be a burden on taxpayers. Instead, he worked for Spanish speaking people who needed to have written documents translated into English.

He also worked for some 10 years, holding senior positions in several NXIVM companies, such as Society of Protectors (SOP), and The Source, the acting course, where he was a business partner with Allison Mack and Raniere. After Raniere was arrested, Eduardo attended the entire trial – and, after Raniere’s conviction, he has worked to help show the world that Raniere was deprived of his due process rights.

As an American citizen, Eduardo has more standing to protest what he perceives as injustice.

[Note, please, his entry and entire pathway to citizenship was done the old-fashioned way – legally.]

He made this statement on his newly obtained citizenship:

“Although I earned this through honest, hard work, my becoming a US citizen is due to my parents. My mother worked at an American school for decades so that her children learned English early in life. “I also owe much to my wife and her parents, who took me in and gave me the opportunity to earn a place in this country. “I will always have México in my heart and blood. I’m a believer that nations can unite and make citizens of the world. In the Mexican national anthem, we refer to our country as a mother, and we promise that she has a soldier in each one of their children, in each Mexican. I can only hope to bring that devotion to this country.

“I feel privileged and honored that the United States accepted me as an American. I will do my best to bring the best of my own culture and to honor the American way.”

***

What does the future hold for Eduardo Asunsolo now that he is an American?

Stay tuned.