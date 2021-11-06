Mark Question: NXIVM More Likely to Tamper Than FBI

By Mark Question

Suneel Chakravorty and his other NXIVM fan-based followers’ so called data is all hearsay. No need to get anyone’s panties in a wedgie over this.

It’s a desperate attempt to make them feel better, like a pacifier, and give them hope to hold into. Let’s face it, people, Raniere has got a lot of years ahead of him.

This group of hanger-ons need hope and who are we to bust their belief in “Raniere getting another trial”? Even if there isn’t a snowball’s chance in hell it’s going to happen.

In a few years, or decades maybe, they will wake up to the fact that their Master is going to die in prison. Until then, give them space to adjust, and let them cling to their hopeful stories.

Let’s hope FBI agent Brian Booth sues Suneel’s ass off, as well as Cami suing him. Let’s hope Suneel has to answer under oath questions as to how he got the pictures of Cami because: We Want to Know!

They Cheat- Not the FBI, But NXIVM

Let’s not forget Raniere had one of his faithful followers in the Albany DA’s office pretending to be an intern while doing lawsuits and investigating other defectors, back in the day. This was their head of NXIVM’s internal legal department, Kristen Keefe.

NXIVM also had one of its others faithful followers pretending to be an outside computer expert in their Computer Trespassing Case.

He never identified himself to the Special Prosecutor as a NXIVM member and was hired by NXIVM lawyers at the time dealing with NXIVM servers.

This person was none other than now son-in-law to Nancy Salzman, Ben Meyer. A long time member of NXIVM before the Civil and Criminal case had been filed and both lost by NXIVM.

So is it possible that someone on NXIVM’s team ended up as a special, team member somewhere in the line of all of Raniere’s lawyers that could of gotten their hands on the copy of the hard drive in question?

This same hard drive that Suneel is trying so hard to prove the FBI tampered with? Wouldn’t it be just as easy for a NXIVM member to have tampered with it making it look like the FBI did it?

Suneel Chakravorty might not even know or might be fully aware of this? Nick Clyne, standing by her man, could be in on something like this. Both have spent time talking with Raniere while he was at MDC waiting for his trial.

Games like this has been done before. Twice that we know of, and lies have been told in all of NXIVM legal cases. Why stop now?

Not that Raniere is going to get another bite at the apple, or it’s going to get him out of prison before he dies of natural cause anyways.

Knowing the history of the length Raniere has gone to try to WIN, it is good for Frank’s readers to know.

Chew on this for awhile, Suneel. We thought you should also be in the know.