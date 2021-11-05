NXIVM News: Raniere’s New Attorney; Nurse Nancy Fails to Reregister; Ghislaine Hit With Raniere Precedent; Dr. Roberts Anti-Vax Tweets

NXIVM news keeps coming in.Keith Alan Raniere has a new appellate attorney. He is Joseph Tully, the same attorney who is representing Marc Elliot in his defamation lawsuit against STARZ and Lions Gate. Tully is a freedom first lawyer. His website describes him as “A Fearless and Meticulous Advocate for Individual Rights and Liberty.” Joseph Tully, a leading California criminal lawyer and author, helps people defend their liberty and reputation in a broken criminal justice system. Joseph’s remarkable record of earning Not Guilty verdicts is based on an unwavering willingness to fight back against law enforcement’s presumption of guilt and prosecutors’ deal making machinery that bullies a guilty plea without proving a case. Attorney Tully’s meticulous preparation consistently uncovers reasonable doubt, Not Guilty in the eyes of the law, by identifying every imperfection in the prosecutor’s case, discrediting unreliable witnesses, excluding tainted evidence, spotlighting police misconduct, and identifying legitimate alternative fact narratives. Superficial cases fail and justice is restored under Joseph’s scrutiny and diligence. With a statewide trial schedule that would exhaust the Lincoln Lawyer, Joseph Tully provides expert commentary for the media and his book California: State of Collusion (Sutton Hart September 2018.

Violent Felony Defense Stand Your Ground Self Defense White Collar Crime Defense Marijuana and Drug Charges Police Officer Misconduct Tully is also an author. He wrote “California: State of Collusion“. He also wrote an article about the RICO precedents of the Raniere case. Abuse of RICO: First NXIVM, Then R Kelly, Next YOU

Cotemporaneous with Tully’s notice of appearance for Raniere is the withdrawal of Raniere’s prior appellate attorney,y Marc Fernich.A deadline of October 20 was missed for the supplemental brief for Raniere’s appeal. The convicted man was granted a 5000-word supplement to the appeal filed by his original appellate attorney, Jennifer Bonjean. Raniere has been in the SHU since July 22, making it difficult for him to communicate with attorneys or with Suneel Chakravorty who holds his Power of Attorney. It is not known when the supplemental brief will be filed and whether because he missed the deadline, it will be accepted. As of our last report, Raniere remains in the SHU, though it is unknown why he remains there. He has now been there for more than 100 days. *** Prefect Becomes Un-Registered Nurse Nancy Salzman has failed to reregister her nursing license in New York. It expired on July 1, 2019, just 12 days after her Vanguard, Keith Alan Raniere, was convicted. Here is the info: NYSED Office of the Professions License Information

Name : SALZMAN NANCY L

Address : CLIFTON PARK NY

Profession : REGISTERED PROFESSIONAL NURSING

License No: 362518

Date of Licensure : 10/24/1983

Status : NOT REGISTERED

Registered through last day of : 06/19 Though Nancy may not be working as a registered nurse, something which is not new – since she has been working as the Prefect for two decades then as a life coach after NXIVM closed in 2018 – she was finally able to pay the $505 filing fee for her appeal of her sentence.

It was originally filed without payment of the filing fee.

