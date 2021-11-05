NXIVM News: Raniere’s New Attorney; Nurse Nancy Fails to Reregister; Ghislaine Hit With Raniere Precedent; Dr. Roberts Anti-Vax Tweets

November 5, 2021
NXIVM news usually begins and ends with the Vanguard himself
NXIVM news keeps coming in.Keith Alan Raniere has a new appellate attorney. He is Joseph Tully, the same attorney who is representing Marc Elliot in his defamation lawsuit against STARZ and Lions Gate.

Joseph M. Tully

Tully is a freedom first lawyer.

His website describes him as “A Fearless and Meticulous Advocate for Individual Rights and Liberty.”

Joseph Tully, a leading California criminal lawyer and author, helps people defend their liberty and reputation in a broken criminal justice system. Joseph’s remarkable record of earning Not Guilty verdicts is based on an unwavering willingness to fight back against law enforcement’s presumption of guilt and prosecutors’ deal making machinery that bullies a guilty plea without proving a case.

Attorney Tully’s meticulous preparation consistently uncovers reasonable doubt, Not Guilty in the eyes of the law, by identifying every imperfection in the prosecutor’s case, discrediting unreliable witnesses, excluding tainted evidence, spotlighting police misconduct, and identifying legitimate alternative fact narratives. Superficial cases fail and justice is restored under Joseph’s scrutiny and diligence.

With a statewide trial schedule that would exhaust the Lincoln Lawyer, Joseph Tully provides expert commentary for the media and his book California: State of Collusion (Sutton Hart September 2018. 

Among the areas of practice he is engaged in are: .

  1. Violent Felony Defense
  2. Stand Your Ground Self Defense
  3. White Collar Crime Defense
  4. Marijuana and Drug Charges
  5. Police Officer Misconduct

Tully is also an author. He wrote “California: State of Collusion“.

He also wrote an article about the RICO precedents of the Raniere case.

Abuse of RICO: First NXIVM, Then R Kelly, Next YOU

Cotemporaneous with Tully’s notice of appearance for Raniere is the withdrawal of Raniere’s prior appellate attorney,y Marc Fernich.A deadline of October 20 was missed for the supplemental brief for Raniere’s appeal. The convicted man was granted a 5000-word supplement to the appeal filed by his original appellate attorney, Jennifer Bonjean.

Raniere has been in the SHU since July 22, making it difficult for him to communicate with attorneys or with Suneel Chakravorty who holds his Power of Attorney.  It is not known when the supplemental brief will be filed and whether because he missed the deadline, it will be accepted.

As of our last report, Raniere remains in the SHU, though it is unknown why he remains there. He has now been there for more than 100 days.

***

Prefect Becomes Un-Registered Nurse

Nancy Salzman had a brilliant 20-year run – before she had a little fall…

Nancy Salzman has failed to reregister her nursing license in New York.  It expired on July 1, 2019, just 12 days after her Vanguard, Keith Alan Raniere, was convicted.

Here is the info:

NYSED Office of the Professions

License Information
Name : SALZMAN NANCY L
Address : CLIFTON PARK NY
Profession : REGISTERED PROFESSIONAL NURSING
License No: 362518
Date of Licensure : 10/24/1983
Additional Qualification :
Status : NOT REGISTERED
Registered through last day of : 06/19

Though Nancy may not be working as a registered nurse, something which is not new – since she has been working as the Prefect for two decades then as a life coach after NXIVM closed in 2018 – she was finally able to pay the $505 filing fee for her appeal of her sentence.

It was originally filed without payment of the filing fee.

***

Judge Cites Raniere Case in Support of Anonymity for Accusers

Ghislaine Maxwell had her Epstein much like Mack had her Vanguard. But unlike Mack, who was sentenced to 3 years in prison via a plea deal, Maxwell was not offered a plea deal and faces life in prison.

Ghislaine Maxwell, 59, is accused of procuring underage girls for pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in the 1990s and early 2000s.

On November st, Judge Alison Nathan ruled that the women who the prosecution alleges were abused decades ago by Maxwell can use pseudonyms when they testify at trial, which is scheduled to start November 29th, to protect them from possible harassment.

Nathan referenced the criminal trial of Raniere as a case where key evidence would not have emerged had his victims been forced to reveal their full names when they testified.

Nathan also ruled that prosecutors can refer to Maxwell’s accusers, now in their late 30s and 40s, as “minors” and “victims”.

And she ruled that the defense could not offer evidence that the government only went after Maxwell because of press coverage.

“The court finds that this specific proffered evidence is irrelevant to the charged conduct and is therefore inadmissible,” Nathan ruled in the hearing.

Maxwell has been held in solitary confinement at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since her arrest in July 2020.

Epstein had been held in the Manhattan Detention Center. He came to what appears as an unfortunate end in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. The official government and mainstream media version is that he committed suicide.

According to numerous surveys, many Americans believe he was assassinated to silence him.

https://www.businessinsider.com/jeffrey-epstein-kill-himself-poll-2019-11

https://www.businessinsider.com/jeffrey-epstein-suicide-death-poll-2019-8

There is evidence to support the assassination theory.

Sidenote: The Manhattan Center was recently shut down due to its poor conditions – and all of the prisoners there were moved to MDC.

***

Actress Kristanna Loken Came to Meetings With Mack…

Kristanna Lokken was an avid NXIVM member.
I received a message from someone who said she was Allison Mack’s friend. She wrote:
I lived in Saratoga… from 2014-summer 2019…  I was friends with Mack, and met all of the NXIVM people. I have many saved emails between Mack and myself where she asks me to join her club… which I never did because I am a rational, working parent. I did go to dinner meetings etc. but everyone was fairly normalish.
I have always wondered why Kristanna Loken wasn’t indicted. She was at all the meetings that I attended, and love-bombed me much like Miss Mack. Why did she escape prosecution?  This whole organization was transparent in its goal, that one must be trying to create content for a book deal to join it…
To answer the question, Lokken avoided prosecution most likely because she did nothing criminal. She seems to have been a member of NXIVM and Jness. She may have been a member of DOS. She might even be the mother of one of Raniere’s children, a son named Thor. Butnone of that is illegal.
I believe that most people who were in NXIVM were well-intended people who were trying to improve their lives and in some instances trying to make the world a better place.  Lokken did not go into NXIVM with devious intentions, I assume.
She, like many others, failed to see that the vat of honey in NXIVM was spoiled by the droplets of poison secretly placed in it by the poisoner Keith Raniere.

***

Dr. Roberts Not Silent; is Anti-Vax

Dr. Danielle Roberts has a Twitter account @DrDanielleDR.  She describes herself as a “Facilitator of Healing, Bodhi Mastery, and Self-Discovery Content, inspiration, and courses to expand your life drdanielleroberts.com”
She joined Twitter in September 2020 – and currently has 123 Followers.
Here is her profile photo:
She is also an anti-vaxxer and she recently tweeted:
@DrDanielleDR
I went to the ballet (which will remain anonymous) this weekend to celebrate my 40th birthday! (Woot!) To attend you were required to be vaccinated and masked…. So… I made a “vaccine card” donning my + antibodies and immune status from my prior infection… Did I get in?…
What do you guys think? Critical thinkers at the ballet or policy followers?

Joseph Tully
@josephtullylaw
Dr. Danielle Roberts
@DrDanielleDR
Sweet I love those that play along… The preliminary more employee-minded door checker repeated several times “we need your vaccine card”… the manager I sought out said…
But she did not finish.
Tommy Arnold tweeted, “Holy heck, Danielle! Happy 40th!”
Mark Walters was not as nice, writing “Good thing your license to practice medicine was revoked. This kind of public stupidity should ensure it’s permanent.”
OddBiff, who appears, from a profile picture, to have an elegant library, asked was a cop working the door at all?
@BiffOdd

Dr. Danielle Roberts
Dr. Danielle Roberts
@DrDanielleDR
What do you guys think? Critical thinkers at the ballet or policy followers?
Odd Biff wrote
Is good to hear from you, you lost your license in NY…Parlato and the NYT got you…

Roberts  replied
Done been gotten… but I’m not dead and have a voice
Odd Biff asked:
don’t think you did anything non consensual, when doing a procedure that causes pain, the kind thing to do is hold the person to minimize the whole thing.. Also I actually do believe that applying a local anesthetic, robs the person of the experience of the pain of their tribute
Dr. Danielle Roberts
Odd Biff wrote, :

Roberts replied,
Ah… so when body hackers do it it’s for longevity, performance, anti-aging, and increased energy/concentration…  but when these women intentionally choose it… it’s torture
that’s true, were you doing physicals? If you don’t know, apparently Parlato is coming hard for the collateral.. After the Sony hack, nobody cares about leaked nudes but people want to see it, my guess is several people have it, they should be convinced to destroy it.

***

By the way, Odd Biff is right — I am searching for the collateral and will be reporting more on my discovery very soon. The delay was caused by my efforts to get a certain individual [not Nicki and not Suneel] to tell what she knows about the collateral.
Stay tuned for that and for more scintillating NXIVM news…

  • “As of our last report, Raniere remains in the SHU, though it is unknown why he remains there. It is now more than 100 days.”

    It is probable that Raniere will not fare well in prison. I can’t help but wonder if someone wants him to experience the 2 year “growth opportunity” he imposed upon Cami’s sister Danielle.

    Reply

  • It gives me great pleasure to proclaim Keith Raniere a Knight. From this day forward he shall be known in the kingdom as Sir Smellsalot.

    Reply

  • So Vanguard sent Suneel out to find an attorney and Suneel found Tully. Shall we place wagers on how long Tully will last?

    Reply

  • I could be wrong, but the Pretard is likely unable to renew her nursing license due to her conviction of a felony. Let’s hope she squirreled away lots of that cash, as she will need it on her release.

    But this is also a true and real loss to the nursing profession, as it leaves only Louise Fisher and Kathy Bates to carry on the “batshit crazy nurse” stereotype.

    Reply

  • It’s no surprise that Roberts is anti Vax given how careful and cautious she is about what she allows to enter that body. She ONLY attends the most discriminating group bjs.

    Reply

  • Well, what do you know? If Maxwell was offered a plea deal, who knows what information might come out that might displease folks at The Clinton Foundation?

    Reply

  • BTW, and FYI, just got word out of USP Tucson, and Vantard wants everyone to know that he is knocking off early for the weekend. With everything going on, he is taking the rest of the day off after lunch, and will move to the other side of his SHU cell. He says he is really fried and needs some me time. He hopes to get some solitude in and recharge.

    Reply

  • I had a feeling it was going to be Tully because who has a criminal defense attorney handle civil litigation?

    Reply

