NXIVM News: Raniere’s New Attorney; Nurse Nancy Fails to Reregister; Ghislaine Hit With Raniere Precedent; Dr. Roberts Anti-Vax Tweets

Tully is also an author. He wrote “California: State of Collusion“.
He also wrote an article about the RICO precedents of the Raniere case.
Raniere has been in the SHU since July 22, making it difficult for him to communicate with attorneys or with Suneel Chakravorty who holds his Power of Attorney. It is not known when the supplemental brief will be filed and whether because he missed the deadline, it will be accepted.
As of our last report, Raniere remains in the SHU, though it is unknown why he remains there. He has now been there for more than 100 days.
Prefect Becomes Un-Registered Nurse
Nancy Salzman has failed to reregister her nursing license in New York. It expired on July 1, 2019, just 12 days after her Vanguard, Keith Alan Raniere, was convicted.
Here is the info:
NYSED Office of the Professions
License Information
Name : SALZMAN NANCY L
Address : CLIFTON PARK NY
Profession : REGISTERED PROFESSIONAL NURSING
License No: 362518
Date of Licensure : 10/24/1983
Additional Qualification :
Status : NOT REGISTERED
Registered through last day of : 06/19
Though Nancy may not be working as a registered nurse, something which is not new – since she has been working as the Prefect for two decades then as a life coach after NXIVM closed in 2018 – she was finally able to pay the $505 filing fee for her appeal of her sentence.
It was originally filed without payment of the filing fee.
Judge Cites Raniere Case in Support of Anonymity for Accusers
Ghislaine Maxwell, 59, is accused of procuring underage girls for pedophile Jeffrey Epstein in the 1990s and early 2000s.
On November st, Judge Alison Nathan ruled that the women who the prosecution alleges were abused decades ago by Maxwell can use pseudonyms when they testify at trial, which is scheduled to start November 29th, to protect them from possible harassment.
Nathan referenced the criminal trial of Raniere as a case where key evidence would not have emerged had his victims been forced to reveal their full names when they testified.
Nathan also ruled that prosecutors can refer to Maxwell’s accusers, now in their late 30s and 40s, as “minors” and “victims”.
And she ruled that the defense could not offer evidence that the government only went after Maxwell because of press coverage.
“The court finds that this specific proffered evidence is irrelevant to the charged conduct and is therefore inadmissible,” Nathan ruled in the hearing.
Maxwell has been held in solitary confinement at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn since her arrest in July 2020.
Epstein had been held in the Manhattan Detention Center. He came to what appears as an unfortunate end in August 2019 while awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges. The official government and mainstream media version is that he committed suicide.
According to numerous surveys, many Americans believe he was assassinated to silence him.
There is evidence to support the assassination theory.
Sidenote: The Manhattan Center was recently shut down due to its poor conditions – and all of the prisoners there were moved to MDC.
Actress Kristanna Loken Came to Meetings With Mack…
Dr. Roberts Not Silent; is Anti-Vax
