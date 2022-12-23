Bangkok Attacks ‘BK’ Chet Hardin, Toni Natalie & Kevin, Lauds Kristin Keeffe for Bravery

Bangkok has been commenting here for several years. Among the fine things he has said in the past are, “Keith was a disgusting & corrupt asshole.” And “Frank is a demi-god NXIVM reporter, and he’s never wrong about NXIVM matters. So I believe him.”

How do you argue with this brand of brilliance?

So let’s see what Bangkok has to say about a few of the fine folks we report on from time to time and most recently.

By Bangkok

On Bk Chet Corruptible Hardin

bk_in-corruptible Chet Hardin denies he is Chet Hardin, but refuses to say who he is. Why?

Frank, this Reddit bitch speaks almost as though he knows you.

He’s spent years gleeful at the mere ‘thought’ that you’d be doing a long prison stretch one day. Now that you finalized your favorable plea deal, he was humiliated and left with egg on his face.

He’s been trying to ‘spin’ your plea deal as something much worse than it really is — in a desperate attempt to save face in front of his Reddit audience.

For instance, he says the prosecution will likely ask for the max penalty (five years) —- but that’s a lie, cuz the plea deal limits them to ask for a max sentence of 2 years.

Jeeze. Lori Loughlin paid $500,000 in deliberate fraud to get her daughters into USC, and she only got a few months.

Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart was convicted of four counts due to illegal stock trades and inside information, at trial, without a plea deal, and she only received five months.

So, I don’t see how this Corruptiblle RedAss can honestly expect Frank to get five years for a much lesser offense.

Frank is a first-time offender.

He’s pled guilty and accepted responsibility (unlike people who go to trial and lose).

The amount of money involved in tiny ($19k).

The government had ZERO losses due to this conviction since Frank paid his taxes on the money.

Frank will have many people writing letters to vouch for his character.

Frank is a textbook case for probation only.

If probation in Frank’s case isn’t possible, then nobody should get probation.

That Redd Ass keeps trying to associate the seized money ($1 million) with Frank’s plea deal, but they are unrelated. The $1 million was part of a civil settlement with the government. It has nothing to do with the criminal aspect of the plea deal.

He keeps implying that the $1 million (seized from the civil settlement) can be brought up by the government at ‘sentencing’ —- and used as part of the sentencing calculations/enhancements.

But I don’t think that’s true.

Only money that is officially part of the crime of conviction can be used to calculate sentencing enhancements.

The government can argue about other ‘issues’ at sentencing if they want, but I don’t think they can officially count that $1 million as part of Frank’s conviction.

Reddit Bitch clearly acts like he knows Frank personally and hates him with everything in his soul.

Not sure what his motivation is.

Great article, Kristin

On Kristin Keeffe Slams Toni Natalie and Corruptible BK Chet Hardin

Toni sounds like a filthy, vile animal.

Toni Natalie, saint and heroine or criminal?

Chet is an asshole and a deadbeat.

You must stand your ground now.

You must not hold back just because a few pussies (like Sherizzy and Aristotle’s Sausage) are acting BUTTHURT and attacking you here. Not sure why Sherizzy and Aristotle’s Sausage are acting so butthurt about your article.

Don’t listen to those two cowardly pussies. Neither of them has the courage to debate you in the open. They are both like frightened little kittens — attacking you without giving any SPECIFIC details, which spares them from having to debate you.

We need more exposure of Toni, Chet, and others. Not less.

The truth should not be hidden.

On Kevin Critic of Sarah Edmondson and Mark Vicente

Sarah Edmondson and Mark Vicente, object of disdain for Kevin

Actually, Kevin, you should STFU and stop making every thread about Mark and Sarah’s fucken lawsuit, you fucken hater.

We get it. You fucken HATE Mark and Sarah.

You believe they are suing without merit.

You’ve said that already — about 1,000,000 fucken times.

This thread isn’t about Mark and Sarah’s lawsuit.

It’s about people on Reddit telling fucking lies about Kristin Keeffe.

Kristin Keeffe

She’s defending herself.

Nobody gives two shits if you don’t like her doing that.

Go back to memorizing dick pics that resemble cheese doodles. If you can honestly remember the shape of a dick 20 years after seeing a photo, you need therapy.

My advice: FORGET about the shape of those dick pics and cheese doodles.

And please stop eating cheese doodles —- cuz they’re messing with your mind, you weird fucker!

Also, stop fixating on Mark and Sarah’s lawsuit. You’re working yourself up into a frenzy over something meaningless.

If the lawsuit is without merit, it’ll be tossed out, OR the jury/judge will wind up seeing that it’s meritless and award them nothing or very little. See? That’s how it works.

My own opinion: You should at least ‘consider’ the prospect of improving the world by OFF’ing yourself. It’s easy. Just find a very high place, stand one step away from the edge, then take two steps forward and let gravity improve the world.

Have a good day.