Has Ben Myers Quit Being a Devout Raniere/Nancy Salzman Follower or Not?

August 10, 2021
Ben Myers, the husband of Michelle Salzman
The following is in response to my post: NXIVM IT Guru Ben Myers’ Letter on Behalf of Lauren Salzman – Was It Lie By Omission? Was He Trying to Sabotage Sister-in-Law Who Informed on Him?

By Shivani 

Has Ben Myers quit being a devout Raniere and/or Nancy Salzman follower and zealot? Or not?

Has he personally disavowed his commitment as an active Nxivm student, worker bee and acolyte?

How many different sides of what streets could he, Ben Myers – and Nancy Salzman’s underling & son-in-law have been sweating and moaning all over, for years?

What is Ben Myers possibly still trying to hustle?

For these are legitimate questions, under the circumstances and specifically about Ben Myers.

Ben Myers sits in on a Keith Raniere forum — also present are Nancy Salzman, Barbara Jeske, and Clare Bronfman

His name has been printed in the Frank Report quite a few times over the years, with Ben Myers knee-deep in Nxivm, including its messes as a corporation, an entity, as well as his more personally entangled involvements.

Especially well-featured has been the recounting of the troubles which beset a fellow Nxivm member, Daniella, after she and Myers had shared a flirtation between themselves, and Raniere was punitive to Daniella over their kissing each other, she and Ben, which Daniella admitted or confessed to Raniere.

As is already common knowledge, Raniere demanded a totalitarian one-way street of fidelity, seemingly insistent upon being the only rooster in his henhouse of slavishly besotted and un-sculpted and hopefully for Raniere, skinny- boned bushes, aka chickens.

A rooster whose owners named Keith with several hens.

Evidently, Ben Myers was not punished for taking part in any kissing. However, Myers might have gotten himself married off, and not so eventually, to Nancy Salzman’s merrily unindicted offspring, Michelle Salzman. The salty dog? Who is Ben Myers? A fooling fool or what?

To err is human, but then go ahead and bury all of the nasty bones, deep down in the all-too-obvious dirt? Does Myers delude himself that his poker face has not draw for anyone who watches Nxivm closely, and also, no reality?

Michelle and Ben Myers got married. His reward for leaving Daniela to fester?

As a direct result of confession to having kissed Myers, Daniella lost a good slice of her young freedom and was neglected socially, psychologically, emotionally, and simply as a human being. She was maintained captive in a room, with her parents’ cooperation as well, for two years, her Mexican passport and identifications being withheld from her. Her parents, three daughters of theirs,who all had sex with or for Raniere and one son, (or Daniella’s brother,) were all living in Raniere’s group, hook, line and sinker. And Raniere’s demands fractured their entire family.

Since Ben Myers does not refer to himself as a member of Nxivm in his letter quoted here from start to end, does anyone know, outside of his Nxivm trio of in-laws and wife, what is his stance or what are his intentions?

Now Ben Myers is about to become a father, unless the shoe has already dropped. His wife, Michelle, is one of the fortunate Nxivm members who was never arrested. Apparently Michelle has been an artist and a designer, among doing other Nxivm tasks, whose graphic talents have been used by Raniere and company.

Take off my belly chain. This sketch by Michelle Salzman seems to depict a DOS slave with her chain.

This letter of his written on behalf of his sister-in-law, Lauren Salzman, is as disturbing, in many ways, as the similar letter from Nancy Salzman about Lauren deserving leniency upon sentencing amidst the whole Nxivm/DOS saga. Scoundrels and skullduggery?

Noteworthy is that Myers admits or claims to have known Lauren Salzman for a duration of more than ten years. Obviously Lauren Salzman was professionally and personally all Nxivm, all of the time, for the majority, if not all of that “more than a” decade cited by Myers in his letter addressed to Judge Garaufis. Yet Ben Myers writes his letter as if it were honest and forthcoming and keeps mum about himself, as to his being in Nxivm.

He omits certain facts; unquestionably Myers eschews being forthright about a huge facet of who he himself, Ben Myers, is and has been. As a Nxivm acolyte and loyalist, Myers doesn’t offer a crumb.

These letters from what look to be some self-satisfied liars who are unconflicted about continuing to lie, whether by omission or commission, seem to be tacitly, implicitly and perhaps complicit, useless drivel, right from the belly of the Nxivm beast itself.

Ben Myers sounds as if he is interested in exploiting musicians business-wise now, from what I might be observing from his letter shown here at the Frank Report. A high-tech WHAT is this guy?

Is there anything genuine about this Ben Myers man at all? What is in it for him?

From what can be seen here, there’s everything to question about this character, and there’s nothing to take at face value or to trust. This propounded invisibility to which he treats himself as a Nxivm diehard schmuck, as well as an “activist” against Nxivm proponents, renders Myers’ letter to any judge, and in any instance, meritless.

These are merely the words of a person who is, at the very least, a liar, and a dissembling sort of a “man,” by omission. Or more than by omission.


