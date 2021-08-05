From Two to 10 Syllables! –New York State to Stop Using ‘Inmate;’ Will Use ‘Incarcerated Individual’ Instead

Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed legislation this week that replaces the word “inmate” or “inmates” with “incarcerated individual” or “incarcerated individuals.” The bill passed the state Assembly and Senate with bipartisan support in June.

State Sen. Gustavo Rivera, who sponsored the bill, thanked former incarcerated individuals for an epiphany of understanding.

He said they told him, “I’m a person. I’m not an inmate. I’m not a convict. I’m not a prisoner.”

“That education actually led to this moment,” Rivera said before the Senate passed the bill. “I want to thank each and every [formerly incarcerated individual] for educating me on that subject.”

The report also quotes the Vera Institute of Justice’s Think Justice blog’s, writer Erica Bryant who wrote that “convict,” “felon” and “inmate” are outdated words and harmful to incarcerated individuals.

Bryant in turn quotes formerly incarcerated individual Jerome Wright, who now is part of #HALTSolitary [confinement] Campaign in New York.

Wright said that, “the language begins to be totally derogatory, debasing and dehumanizing.”