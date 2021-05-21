Sentencing Date for Allison Mack —Set for June 30th! — May Run on to July 1st…

The day of reckoning is coming for the actress turned slave master, Allison Mack.

She is set to be sentenced on June 30th.

First let us quote the text order. Then I’ll explain::

Full docket text:

ORDER: Defendant Allison Mack’s sentencing hearing is SCHEDULED for Wednesday, June 30, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. and, if necessary, Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 11:00 a.m.

The court DIRECTS the parties to adhere to the following schedule with respect to their pre-sentencing submissions:

Ms. Mack shall file her objections, if any, to the Presentence Investigation Report by June 7, 2021;

the Government and Probation Office shall file their responses to Ms. Mack’s objections by June 14, 2021;

Ms. Mack may file a reply by June 18, 2021.

Additionally, the Government shall make its sentencing submission by no later than June 21, 2021;

Ms. Mack shall make her sentencing submission by no later than June 25, 2021.

The Government shall submit any Victim Impact Statements by no later than June 21, 2021 and shall inform the court by June 28, 2021 whether any victims wish to attend the sentencing hearing and, if so, which of them wish to speak at the hearing.

Ordered by Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis on 5/21/2021. (Freund, Zachary)

***

June will be a busy and stressful month for Mack.

Here is what is going to happen:

The presentencing report on Mack is probably complete and in hers and her attorneys’ hands. The presentencing report is completed by the Dept. of Probation and Pretrial Services, a dept. under the judiciary branch of government . It is probably comprehensive and undoubtedly has included the results of interviews with Mack and numerous others including some who say they were her victims.

At the trial of Keith Raniere, two women who testified were judged by the jury to be her victims – Nicole [of sex trafficking] and Jessica Joan [of attempted sex trafficking]. To be clear, Allison was not convicted of either of those offenses. She took a plea deal on two counts:- racketeering and racketeering conspiracy.

These crimes carry a maximum sentence of 20 years each. The judge could, if he wanted, give her both maximums and order them served consecutively – i.e. 40 years.

No one expects that to happen.

I cannot guess what the presentencing report will indicate as a recommendation. I believe when she made her plea deal that her federal sentencing guidelines, based on her lack of a previous criminal record, her age, that they were nonviolent offenses etc., were in the 3-5 year range.

Allison came off horribly at the trial of Raniere, with witnesses making her appear to be a ruthless and calculating member of Raniere’s inner circle.

It is also true that Allison cooperated with the government. What that cooperation was is hard to say – but that may help her in so far as the government too will make a recommendation as to her sentence.

Mack has the right to object to anything in the Presentence Investigation Report, which she must do by June 7.

If there are objections to her objections, the Government and Probation Office can file their responses by June 14.

And she is also entitled to make a reply to the government and the Probation Dept. by June 18..

Then the Government shall make its sentencing submission by June 21 – a document in which they will argue for a certain sentence or perhaps no specific sentence at all.

We will learn much from this document which will be public.

If the government comes down hard on her – and seeks a lengthy sentence than it will bode very badly for her.

On the other hand if they do not seek much prison time, or as they agreed in cooperating witness Lauren Salzman’s case – make no recommendation – then she may get a lighter sentence.

I personally doubt she will get no prison time.

Mack shall make her sentencing submission by June 25, where her attorneys will argue for leniency, possibly probation and most likely blame Raniere, extol her three years of faultless home confinement, and do the opposite of Clare Bronfman — Allison will disavow Keith Raniere.

At this time letters of support for Allison will be filed, I expect she will have dozens of supportive letters asking the judge for leniency, explaining that she really is a good person and that she was led astray by Raniere. And by her own desire to do good.

This will be public and we will certainly publish the letters

Now we come to the most ticklish part of all.

The Government shall submit any Victim Impact Statements by June 21. This may be D-day for Allison.

How many will there be?

I expect there will be some since sources have told me they intend to file them. How horrid will their tales be? How many will there be?

It may impact the sentencing for this judge appears to read these and carefully too.

The government will also tell the court by June 28 – just two days before sentencing – whether any victims wish to attend the sentencing hearing and, if so, which of them wish to speak at the hearing.

There may be none or there may be many. I do not know if the judge even knows at this point.

Very ominously for Allison, he has set not only June 30th for sentencing, starting at 11 – but set aside July 1st too – in case the sentencing runs past the five or so hours allotted on June 30th.

That it would run over, it seems to me, would only occur if there were a bevy of victims lining up to speak.

In any event, on the fateful day of sentencing, the victims, if any, will speak, and then the prosecution, and then the defense will make oral arguments before Judge Garaufis. It seems to be a rule that only victims can speak at sentencing. Her supporters, people who might speak to her character are not invited.

Then Allison will get to make the performance of her lifetime. How well she does may save her years of her life, I believe this judge listens to every word and studies every gesture.

It may be a sincere performance or it may be a magnificent acting role – but expect tears and contrition and plenty of it. Expect crying and even the possibility of a brief delay for her to compose herself.

Finally Judge Garaufis will recite his sentencing memorandum, explaining his rationale and then at the end will hand down a sentnece. It could run from probation to 40 years and it is anyone’s guess what it will be.

This must be very stressful, since she may have a chance at freedom while still young enough to make something of her life, or she may be an old woman when she gets out. It’s up to the judge.

It is also up to the judge whether she leaves in handcuffs that vert day or whether she is allowed to go home and settle her affairs and report to prison on a given date set by the court.

We will have much more on this later.

