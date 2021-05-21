MK10ART Paints Gripping Pictures of the Leaders of NXIVM

In a recent post, many people admired the artwork of MK10ART as she Tells Story of Pam Cafrtiz’s Grooming of 12-Year-Old Rhiannon for Raniere

More of her artwork can be seen here

It seems appropriate to publish some of her other fairly recent sketeches and paintings for our readers pleasure.

A sketch of Pamela Ann Caftriz, the number one woman, according to Keith of his harem and his life. He called her his partner of 30 years, She is said to have died on Nov. 7, 2016.

Two things are fair to say: I do not know that he ever called her his partner during her lifetime. Second, she died under somewhat mysterious circumstances. There is probably little doubt she had renal cancer. She was however curiously removed from the hospital and may have been poorly handled on the trip home. A witness told me that she was placed in a bathtub – with ice – around the time [just before or after] she died for cryogenic entombment. It is not known where her body is today.

Keith Raniere is being interviewed by his former follower Emiliano Salinas. Emi was a staunch follower of the Vanguard but when the blubber hit the fan, Emi distanced himself from his leader. While he was spared criminal charges, the son of the former president of Mexico lost his reputation in Mexico and his political hopes imploded. He has been in virtual hiding for several years.

Viva Executive Success!

Is Nancy Salzman really a bad mother? Some say she is a good one. She brought her daughters into the family business. Got her eldest daughter a top job in the company and even shared her lover with her daughter, the wonderful Keith Raniere.

As for her second daughter, she also arranged a nice job for in the business she owned in name only, the NXIVM corp. Daughter Michelle to to marry a wonderful guy, Ben Myers best known as the NXIVM chief hacker and the guy Daniela kissed and wound up in her room for two years for not realizing that was her ethical breach.

On top of that, as proof of good motherhood, she encouraged her daughters to shun their father — not because of her divorce of him or any fight they were having – but because the father refused to fire a woman who Raniere wanted fired.

Nancy as the good mother knew that if you lose a father it is always possible to get another — but there is only one Vanguard.

Thanks to Vanguard’s effort Lauren and Nancy are likely headed to prison. And if I might add one more point in support of her motherhood — Nancy made sure she hopped on the plea deal bus first – ahead of her daughter and despite her having done 10x as many foul deeds for her Raniere, she wangled a better plea deal than Lauren.

Yes she is one mother.

Another fine lady who has done well under Keith is Clare Bronfman [left] in MK10Art’s sketch.

Clare came in for sentencing on Sept 30, 2020 for relatively minor convictions – with sentencing guidelines of 27 months. But wouldn’t you know it, this loyal gal wrote a letter to the judge firmly saying she would not disavow Raniere. It tickled the judge’s funny bone in such a way that he tripled her sentence over the guidelines and gave her 81 months.

Keith Alan Raniere looks a little ghastly in this painting of MK10 ART.

The original photo –Keith Raniere

We can give a lot of credit to Sarah Edmondson and Mark Vicente for being stars in the Vow, but at the end of the day, the real star of the Vow is Keith Raniere.

It is a matter of interest to me, who has tangled with all three of the above, that while Raniere is in prison and so is sister Clare, Sara Bronfman, so deeply involved in using her money to ruin so many lives quietly escaped and lives in luxury in Portugal with her husband Basit Igtet, their two children and a raft of servants.

Life is good for Sara who while playing the innocent dumb bunny is curiously oblivious, recklessly so, to the pain she has caused others.

Let them eat cake, is a fine motto for Sara.

Yes, indeed Nancy Salzman was attracted to the brain of one great man. Her Vanguard, the smartest man in the world. And she listened to that brain and the dumb things it told her to do – right into an arrest a conviction and a likely to be coming very soon prison stay.

Marc Agnifilo did not have the very best hand dealt to him when he accepted [with a choice retained] a client named Keith Raniere.

In this sketch by MK10Art – she is reminding us that beyond the charges for which Agnifilo was retained to defend his client, there were perhaps some as yet unproven crimes – the deaths or disappearance of four women closely connected to Raniere.

May they rest in peace.

Pam Cafritz died and left $8 million to her man. Ironically he has not been able to access that money, as it is being frozen, as I understand it, by the IRS as they try to sort out how much the lad is entitled to get of it. That figure may be zero.

But it may be irrelevant anyway since he is in federal prison and his modest needs are taken care of by the taxpayers. As readers know, Keith lived, as he and his followers assured us, like an ascetic, a renuniciate.

The list of names at the side of the painting are the helpers of Keith Raniere who transported the dying Pam Cafritz to her home at 21 Oregon Trail where she died. Sadly, I was told, while carrying the nearly dead burden, they dropped poor Pam on the ground and reportedly broke into laughter at their slippery handedness.

Placed in an icy bathtub, Pam was supposedly put in a cryogenic tomb. I have two comments about that: An autopsy should be done to find out if she was poisoned, if her body has indeed been entombed and not cremated, and secondly, perhaps less seriously, I was told that Keith kept their home on Oregon Trail precisely the same as on the day she died. He told his followers that when he brought her back to life, he wanted her to return to the same comfortable home she knew when they were together.

What kind heart.

A gripping portrait by MK10 ART of Clare Bronfman alongside the notorious KR brand. The judge hit her harder in sentencing because she was recklessly willfully ignorant of the foul deeds of Raniere and his branding plans. She had argued that she knew nothing or little to nothing about the blackmail and brandings of DOS. The judge argued that that kind of ignorance was deliberate, criminal and worthy of additional prison time.

Lauren Salzman often appeared in NXIVM commercials with her hairless cat. While she had a hairless cat, she had a hairy husband as the prosecution was fond of showing us in pictures/

Difficult to view pictures ahead

Children are advised to run when the gent below is around. [though he may not be around for the next 120 years more or less = and by that time they will be substantially older]

Also an exhibit at trial

An earlier photo of Raniere before he was even a Vanguard.

MK10ART’s very interesting portrait of Sara ‘I got off Scot-free’ Bronfman with the brand of the man she supported with more than $100 million.

Keith, the benevolent thinker

Was he a narcissist?

A picture of this writer addressing the media about Keith’s life sentence outside the courthouse on Oct. 27, 2020, the day Raniere was sentenced to 120 years.

Sarah Edmondon’s brave act of showing her brand on the cover of the New York Times provided ocular proof that the stories I had written for months – about women being branded – happened to be true. It started an avalanche and the world’s smartest man was soon swept away and smothered by it.

Finally a gruesome, cadaverous painting of Pam Cafritz who met her end before Raniere was convicted. Indeed he was at the top of his game when she died in late 2016. She was not around to watch his fall. But for so many years she had enabled his harem, keeping the ladies pacified, serving them, cajoling them. making them understand that they were privileged to be with the world’s most wonderful man.

All the while, there is evidence, and plenty of it, he was undermining her health and mental stability….

Many thanks to MK!0ART for her superb artwork She has captured the spirit of the leaders of NXIVM in ways that photos could not.

