Misc. NXIVM: Real Latin for DOS, Neighbor Wants Prison Time for Mack, Plus Special Math Quiz = 120 Years

The following math problem was submitted by a commenter and provides an excellent opportunity to improve our math skills, which most of us need. Hint: One of the top three problem solvers in the world attempted it and got the answer wrong.

Keith’s Invented Math Explained:

Procure 1 or 2 amoral women.

Use these women to ADD additional women to your harem.

Subtract the fat ones.

Divide your time sexually amongst the thin ones.

Add child molestation.

Add child pornography

Subtract the sleep and food from the thin women’s lives.

Multiply the herpes.

Add group ” family photos” of naked branded-with-your-initials’ slaves weekly.

Divide the women from their families, careers and critical thinking.

Add close up vagina photos.

There’s more and

It eventually adds up to 120 years.

Mack Recap

Samantha Vincenty has written an excellent and informed summary of the prospects for, and the sad past of Allison Mack for Yahoo News: Allison Mack Has Yet to Be Sentenced for Her NXIVM-Related Charges

It does mention your humble writer and that I broke the branding story that led ultimately to her arrest.

Vincentry writes: “News of the branding ceremonies broke in June 2017 on the site of Frank Parlato, a controversial figure who became an early NXIVM whistleblower following work as a publicist for the group (The Vow shows that Edmondson was one of his sources). The report led to a high-profile story in the New York Times months later.”

There is a lot of good material in the story and it includes mention that I have written that I think Mack deserves leniency from Judge Nicholas Garaufis, who has yet to set a sentencing date for the actress turned secret sorority leader.

“Mack’s charges carry a potential for 40 years of prison time, but it remains unclear whether she has cut a plea deal with prosecutors. Her original sentencing date, set for September 11, 2019, was delayed, with no sentencing date currently scheduled three years later.

“Meanwhile, whether Mack should be held fully culpable for her actions while under the longtime sway of Raniere remains a topic of debate; even whistleblower Frank Parlato has directed a plea for “mercy” toward sentencing US District Court Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis.

“‘I don’t think she was thinking she was actually trafficking girls,’ Mack’s former roommate told THR. ‘It doesn’t mean she doesn’t deserve punishment, but I think she had drunk enough Kool-Aid to really believe that these girls were going to save the world with [Raniere’s] super-sperm.”

Allison Mack in California in late 2020 on a rare outing into town. She has been subject to home arrest for more than three years.

Mack Factors

The fact is Mack did cut a plea deal with prosecutors: two felony charges: racketeering and racketeering conspiracy. Each charge comes with a maximum sentence of 20 years and she could be sentenced to serve them – at the max — consecutively = 40 years.

That is not likely to happen.

Mack cooperated with prosecutors, which might mean they will recommend a lighter sentence. The federal sentencing guidelines, which are only advisory, are probably in the three-5 year range, for this first time offender. I do not know what her presentencing report recommends. There are some people who undoubtedly filed victim statements and some may show up at her sentencing to make unsworn statements about how she abused them.

She also has supporters and these will likely write letters to the judge arguing for leniency for her.

It is up to Judge Garaufis, not the prosecution, to determine her sentence. He has shown that he will go above sentencing guidelines, as he did in his sentencing of Clare Bronfman. He tripled her 27 month sentencing guideline and gave her 81 months. That was, it seems, largely because she continued to support Raniere, a man he sentenced to 120 years.

Will he make a downward departure for Mack?

Mack has disavowed Raniere and I expect a heavy dose of “mea culpa” and “blame Raniere” as an act of self preservation at her sentencing, when she gets to make one final appeal to the judge for mercy before he hands down his sentence. I would also expect some tears.

It’s Dominus Obsequium Sororum

According to the authorities on the topic — the eight women of the Dossier Project – the correct Latin meaning for the acronym DOS is Dominus Obsequium Sororum.

It has been previously published as Dominus Obsequious Sororium.

According to the online translator, Dominus means male master.

Obsequium means flattery.

Sororum means sisters.

A closer look at the Latin obsequium gives us perhaps a better understanding of what Raniere probably had in mind when he created the Latin name for his master-slave sorority.

According to Miriam Webster, obsequium is “the customary respectful behavior due from a freedman to his patron or former master under ancient Roman law including freedom from lawsuit by the freedman except with the consent of the praetor and the duty to support the patron when needy.”

Keith seems to have some knowledge of ancient Roman law. His company, NXIVM may be a derivative of the ancient Roman legal concept of Nexum, which is where a person becomes a bond slave to his creditor if he does not pay off a debt.

Obsequium has also been defined as: complaisance, yielding, compliance; deference, allegiance, obedience. These are things that Raniere expected from his women. In a word: obsequiousness.

Unfortunately for Raniere many women stop deferring, obeying and complying, and later caused him a great deal of trouble.

Were I to give a rough translation of the Latin, Dominus Obsequium Sororum, it would be “sisters who obey the master.”

Mack’s Former Neighbor Eager to See Her Imprisoned

Melissa Roberto for Fox News interviewed Allison Mack’s former neighbor.

Mack, a DOS first line master, lived in Knox Woods, the subdivision of townhomes where Keith Raniere spent most of his adult life.

Curiously, the story is under the “entertainment” section of Fox News and let’s face it to most people the topic of NXIVM is wildly entertaining.

As Roberto points out, “Tuesday, April 20 marked three years to the day since the former ‘Smallville’ actress was arrested on federal charges for her involvement in NXIVM, led by convicted leader Keith Raniere. She pleaded guilty to racketeering charges two years ago, and has yet to be scheduled a sentencing date.”

Mack, 38, has been under house arrest since 2018 at a home in Los Alamitos California owned by her parents.

The neighbor, a woman who lived next door to Allison for about four years, said, “Something just doesn’t make sense. They sentenced Keith during the coronavirus pandemic so why not Allison too?”

“Ever since NXIVM was exposed, the neighbors have been on guard around here. If we see something strange now, we go crazy. Allison deserves jail time and we want to see it sooner than later,” the neighbor continued.

“If they give her a minimal sentence of, say, two years or probation, I’m going to flip out,” the neighbor added. “She was so close to me in this neighborhood, secretly doing all this stuff to women. I’m still on edge. We all feel that way around here. I hope she gets a good amount of time in prison.

“It’s getting old now. It’s got to get done,” said the neighbor. “We all need closure from this. Once we know that she’s in prison, I think we’ll feel less anxious. I’m more concerned with Allison than the other co-defendants that haven’t been sentenced yet because she lived here. She was my neighbor for four years.”

Dance, Dance, Dance

Lest we forget…

A nice YouTube video, posted by Jessy Edwards, of the Brooklyn Reader, captures some of the exciting dancing that once took place outside the MDC last summer.

Edwards wrote last July: “The organizers of a nightly dance party outside a federal prison in Brooklyn say they want to shine a light on the brutalities of the justice system. But instead the spotlight has turned on them and their personal ties to Metropolitan Detention Center inmate Keith Raniere, a convicted sex trafficker and co-founder of the cultlike-group NXIVM. Read more at the BK Reader: https://www.bkreader.com/2020/07/23/n…‘

I recall when I appeared in Brooklyn in October, I stopped by at the MDC to see the dancing. Nicki Clyne, Michele Hatchette, Danielle Roberts, Eduardo Asunsolo, Suneel Chakravorty, Marc Elliot and several others were there. So was a film crew from HBO’s The Vow, filming for season 2.

One of the videographers asked me if I was going to dance.

“Dancing?” I said, “I don’t want no dancing. I’m figuring on making other people dance.”

Eduardo and Suneel and others laughed at my comment.

I was quoting a line from the 1931 movie, Little Caesar. When his partner who wants to quit the mob and return to his original work as a nightclub dancer tell him this, The racketeer, Caesar Enrico Bandello, says “Dancing? Women? And where do they get you? I don’t want no dancing. I’m figuring on making other people dance.

“Oh, I ain’t forgetting about the money. Money’s okay, but it ain’t everything.

“Be somebody. Look hard at guys and know they’ll do anything you tell them. Have your own way or nothing.

“Be somebody.”

If you substitute the word “guys” for “girls,” you have the formula for Executive Success that served one man, who the feds called a racketeer, for some 20 years. The trouble was that he is now dancing at the whim, the caprice and sometimes the sadism of those who own his life — the US government and the US Bureau of Prisons. He is presently residing at the US Penitentiary at Tucson, AZ, a prison that primarily houses federal prisoners convicted of sex offenses.

Apropos of the math equation at the top of this story, one can add 100 years to the 20 years he made others dance and you get an idea of the punishment meted out for his mistakes in judgement.

