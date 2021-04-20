Suneel Debates Readers on ‘One Name Good, Two Names Bad’

I recently wrote an article that was published on Frank Report called ‘One Name Good, Two Names Bad,’ about due process concerns surrounding Judge Nicholas Garaufis’ decision to allow the prosecution to choose which witnesses were shielded by anonymity and which were not.
My article received a few critiques that I felt warranted a response.
Non-sequitur wrote: There is no correlation nor causation that revealing only a first name adds to, enhances, strengthens, etc., the credibility of a witness before the jury.
Suneel: What would the reason be then for obscuring the identity of one witness while exposing the identity of another? In Raniere’s case, the commonsense, subliminal inference was clear: ‘one name’ women were Raniere’s victims.
Judge Garaufis understood this and agreed to give “a jury instruction explaining that the reason for the anonymity is regard for the witnesses’ and non-witness victims’ privacy” and not because there was a danger posed to the witnesses, in an effort to rectify the issue. But how could a short (seconds to minutes) jury instruction possibly counteract the prejudice that was introduced over weeks of testimony?
K.R. Claviger: I do think this is a valid issue for Keith’s attorneys to raise on appeal. Having said that, I also do NOT believe that this issue will result in a reversal for the simple reason that there is plenty of precedent for Judge Garaufis’ decision to use the one-name-for-victims rule in this case.
Suneel: The precedent Judge Garaufis cited were cases that required protecting witnesses from violence. But in his ruling, [Dkt 622] Judge Garaufis admitted, “the Government does not argue that Raniere was a danger to the victims, but rather that the potential for humiliation and unwanted media attention would unfairly damage the victims’ recovery and hinder reporting in future cases.” [p. 32] Therefore the logic of the judge’s decision was not supported by the precedent he cited. By calling them victims in need of recovery shows the judge’s bias pretty clearly.
Red Herring wrote: It is the public who did not get full disclosure, not the accused, and it was completely irrelevant to due process and the evidence of the case at hand.
Suneel: This was not an issue of disclosure but an issue of the jury being affected by prejudice, which is relevant to due process.
Anonymous wrote: I believe victims should be given privacy and the protection of their name. It should only be their decision — not the legal system, media or social media — to release their full names.
Suneel: I agree that there are circumstances, such as physical safety or safety of loved ones, where the alleged victims should be given anonymity, for their protection. But none of those circumstances were present here, by the prosecution’s admission. The anonymity was about preventing public harassment and embarrassment.
Anonymous: Two women were likely murdered by NXIVM and there is no telling what the Mexican connections or other nefarious connections would do to protect themselves and their own interests… We still don’t know if the LeBaron murders were a hit to hide information of sex trafficking between Mexico and NXIVM. Personally, I wouldn’t be surprised if Clare Bronfman felt justified in her punitive mindset to hire hits against victims…or any of the Mexican elites to arrange hits for their own self-preservation of political interests.
Suneel: Allegations of violence need to be backed up by evidence. There was no evidence of even a threat of violence in the entire six-and-a-half week trial, nor did the government allege that such a threat to witnesses existed.
The government had no legitimate basis for arguing witness anonymity was needed in Raniere’s case, especially when several of those anonymous witnesses (Sarah, India, and Jaye) have come out very publicly and are profiting from having been victims in the case.
Be Proud of Your Surname
Apropos of the trend to use first names, I recall a story, said to be true, of a man named Thomas Dickhout, who petitioned the court to change his name.
Dickhout is an old German name, and a branch of the family came to the USA in the 18th century. One of Thomas’ forbears, Johann Heinrich Dickhout, was a schoolmaster in Stone Arabia, NY, when he wed Anna Catharina Teigert also of Stone Arabia, NY, on 16 Aug 1778.
The judge said, “Your name is Thomas Dickhout. What name do you want to change it to?”
Thomas replied, “James, your honor.”
The judge said, “Thomas James?”
“No,” Thomas replied. “James Dickhout.”
And so the court ordered it entered into the record.
6 Comments
Suneel, dude, you are hitching your wagon to a losing pony. And wasting your time bitching about it on Frank Report is not going to matter one fucking bit to anyone in the criminal justice system. No matter how much you don’t agree with it, you are not going to get Keith out.
You are wasting your life away, dog. Why aren’t you doing something else with your life? How are you going to feel 20 years from now when all you’ve done is dance around with a few girls that have another man’s initials branded next to their pussies? You have to know that there is more to your life than that.
Perhaps you should talk to one of your friends that has left the cult and just give it a chance. Might just save your life.
Other than giving feedback on Keith’s impressive resume, Suneel has kept to his agenda and has not shared his opinions. Since Suneel is the one bringing up the violence topic, how about some thoughts on Vanguard’s unlucky fortune of having so many close females to him die? And how about thoughts on Keith’s pattern of warning others that he’s had people killed for his beliefs?
The prosecution got a 120-year verdict without much effort. Because they didn’t need to prove Keith’s violent behavior doesn’t mean it isn’t there. It also doesn’t mean others (including the judge) don’t know the facts surrounding Vanguard. Stick to your agenda, if you must, but I’d like you (Suneel) to share your opinion on this elephant in Keith’s room.
What a tiresome fellow. The dead-enders are like the proverbial dog with a bone, they never let it go.
One name good, two names bad? Since when? We gives dogs one name, people get two. I could construct an equally foolish argument that the court was demeaning the female victims in the case by not using their full names. Were they dogs in this scenario?
Raniere got a fair trial. He was convicted by a jury of his peers because the evidence against him was overwhelming. He had women branded with his initials for chrissake. Even the dead-enders don’t dispute this damning piece of evidence.
Take any 12 random people off the street, present them with the evidence of what Raniere was up to, and you’ll get a guilty verdict. The man committed outrages. He built an entire organization to facilitate his outrages. That’s why he’s in prison.
Suneel is definitely getting the better of his FrankReport debate adversaries.
…And while I agree with Claviger that this particular issue, while certainly unfair, will not be enough to sway the appeals court to overturn Keith’s conviction —– Claviger is HUGELY MISTAKEN when he tells Frank Report readers that Keith’s conviction will not be overturned for “Ineffective Assistance of Counsel” (due to Agnifilo’s HUGE MISTAKE of not trying to call Lauren back to the witness stand the next morning).
Claviger keeps referring to how ‘expensive’ an attorney Agnifilo is (and how much Keith paid him) —- pretending as though the appeals court will care about the issue of attorney fees.
Nope. It’s not an issue they’ll even look at.
When evaluating whether Keith’s attorney was ‘ineffective’ or not, the appeals court will look at 2 things only:
1) Whether a ‘reasonable’ (or DUNCE) attorney would have made a motion to call Lauren back to the witness stand the very next day.
2) Whether Lauren’s testimony was critical enough that it amounted to a material part of Keith’s conviction (She wasn’t some immaterial witness; she was the STAR witness).
The answer to both questions is YES.
Thus, Keith’s conviction cannot stand for this reason.
It’s a done deal. Keith will be free soon.
I’m not sure that Frank truly understands how likely this is.
Claviger KNOWS this is true but his loyalties to Frank are very strong.
Oh, and Keith is likely to win his first appeal — which has nothing to do with how his lawyers performed.
The issue of the JUDGE cutting off Lauren’s testimony is reason enough to reverse his conviction all by itself.
If he loses that first appeal, then his post-conviction appeal (ineffective assistance of counsel) will be launched.
Keith, therefore, has 2 separate appeals which can reverse his conviction.
Let’s not forget, after a deep investigation, I’ve uncovered that Claviger took 6 tries to pass the BAR exam back in 1961.
The law has changed a lot since he’s graduated from law school, back in the dark ages.
When Claviger took the BAR exam, the Pony Express was still a viable organization for delivering mail.
In evaluating the likelihood that Keith might be able to win an appeal based on “ineffective counsel”, I have emphasized Marc Agnifilo’s experience and the fact that Keith had a 4-person defense team — not that Keith spent a lot of Clare Bronfman’s money on his defense, although that is certainly also true. I have also emphasized that the standard for proving “ineffective counsel” is very difficult to meet.
That standard — which was set in the landmark decision in Strickland v. Washington — makes it very hard for defendants to establish ineffectiveness. In that case, the Supreme Court set a two‐prong test to determine if the defendant’s attorney was ineffective: first, the attorney’s representation must fall below an objective standard of reasonableness — and second, there must be a reasonable probability that, but for attorney’s unprofessional errors, the result of the proceeding would have been different.
Although “Bang-tard” correctly noted the two-prong standard from the Strickland case, he failed to note the specific language from that case wherein the U.S. Supreme Court noted that in evaluating the performance of an attorney, courts “must be highly deferential…A court must indulge a strong presumption that counsel’s performance was within the wide range of reasonable professional assistance.”
Bang-tard also claims — once again with offering any facts to back up the claim — that Lauren was the “STAR witness” in the case and that her testimony “amounted to a material part of Keith’s conviction” — whatever the hell that’s supposed to mean (BTW, have you noticed that whenever Bang-tard has no facts to back up one of his specious arguments, he relies on ALL CAPS to fill in the blanks?). Seriously, does any clear-thinking person believe that calling Lauren back to the witness stand would have changed the outcome of the trial?
Finally, Bang-tard once again asserts that “Keith will be free soon” — which even if Keith were to win an appeal is simply not true. Perhaps, Bang-tard has forgotten that Keith was denied bail on three separate occasions because he was considered a flight-risk — or maybe he thinks that a guy who was handed a 120-year sentence in his first trial would be considered less of a flight-risk the second time around.
In the end, Bang-tard’s pronouncements on these matters are just as baseless as his claimed research on my career.
