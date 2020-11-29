Shivani: Nancy Salzman Far Smarter Than Clare Bronfman

By Shivani

Based on the article, Exclusive: First Report on Clare Bronfman at MDC — Under the Protection of a ‘Yenta’, it sounds as though Clare Bronfman is doing her best to adapt to prison, especially if she has found a small circle of buddies. That helps to hold off a lot of the pains of isolation.

If her bilious liver doesn’t kill her, Clare has shown signs that she can and maybe wants to survive, via some “thoughtful” adaptation and self-determination, for once. Like a shark? If only we humans could simply regrow teeth. Invent that, okay?

Heaven knows that Frank Parlato is talented. But I imagined that penguins were as tall as people and could be wrong about Frank, too. Who knows?

It’s interesting, waiting to see if, when and where Clare will be moved to another prison while she is incarcerated. If she stays where she is, that would be unusual. Hint, hint? What could be the possible significance of staying put where she is much longer?

[Ed. Note: Clare Bronfman is currently at the Brooklyn Detention Center and awaiting permanent placement. It is possible however that she may remain at MDC for some time and it is possible that she may serve her entire sentence there. One of the reasons for this might be because Clare will not likely be assigned to the same prison that Lauren and Nancy Salzman are assigned to. Bronfman has requested placement at Danbury Federal Prison Camp.]

Danbury placement wouldn’t be so bad, so keeping her “head down” now is a good plan.

She can always buy another Big Bertha. [A woman prisoner to protect her; it is reported she presently has a large Jewish woman serving this role at MDC]

Later on Clare can go back to being Flabturd’s [Raniere’s] Flying Nun and can try recruiting suitable raw meat torsos for him, like straight out of Compton, some heavy duty tuff broads. Clare has a dream, right? Whatever the hell it is.

Clare wasn’t smart enough, like Nancy Salzman, the better-organized old salty dawg and pimp mama. That’s right. Pimp mama. Santa has the list. He had the list eighteen years ago. And my, how the list has grown!

Nancy has known enough to pretend to be FURIOUS at Keith Raniere, ever since Nancy jumped up to cop the first plea, right after a certain superseding indictment was read in Federal court against Raniere and his co-conspirators, the five spiritual and sexual slaves and hags. The indictment leading to plea bargains, one after the other, was about sexual crimes against certain young, and certain, legalistically, too young ladies could be brought to light.

Well holy cow dung! That was too much indictment for Nancy Salzman to manage.

The risk has been too great that someone from the prosecution would ask Nancy Salzman too many embarrassing questions, under oath. How hypnotically and linguistically inconvenient.

For instance, Nancy had a sexual affair with Raniere. Then how was it that her daughters came to be one hundred per cent Raniere culties, too? How come Nancy Salzman was screwing a guy and then one of her daughters waited, for how long, 20 years, for a Vanguard avatar baby Baba Louie who never arrived?

This is worse than a good old Russian novel, for crying out loud. Pasternak, Lara! Lara!!! Nancy doesn’t qualify for Dominique Dunne treatment, either. Not at all. I’ll just make some lattés now, with chocolate, and gaze at the holiday roses. Fuck it.

Is it any wonder that Huma Abedin attended at least one Nxivm party? (This tidbit is easily available to research, if one is inclined.)

[This is based on a story, told by Ben Szemkus, that Huma and other well known figures were a Nxivm party.]

Clare and the squatting lumpalump, Keithy-Weethie, supported Madam Clinton’s fascinating concepts of democracy, and Clare/Sara B. were demanding political donations of support to her from Nxivm acolytes. Those who were hard strapped for money were individually informed, sotto voce, that Clare would reimburse them. This is a typical gallop of elitist chicanery. “Do as I say, or else.”

[Clare and Sara illegally bundled money for Hillary Clinton by reimbursing Nxivm members who donated to Clinton so they could legally avoid the maximum contribution to Clinton. There is no evidence that Clinton was part of this illegal scheme.]

The donations had to be spread out amongst multiple donors, to meet a donation cap of about $6,300 apiece, if I recall, so as not to elicit either unwanted or taxable, attention. These “Nxivm donations left an interesting trail of cheap-assed, elitist, financial, political breadcrumbs. Huma carries a big fork folded behind the corners of her horsefacey mouth. Oops. That must be my imagination. The bubbles are popping.

Clare is not really that Jewish, regardless of who her father was. He had five Jewish children with his first wife. The subsequent two children with the barmaid [Georgianna Webb] are an entirely different, and an appropriately privatized matter. It happens in a lot of families.

But in jail, Clare and her now more limited moneybags will do, as a non-matrilineal Jew. Om, peace, amen.

She “didn”t ask to be born” from papa’s newer, midlife crisis bag.

Clare is an anathema and even an interloper, to all of the beautiful and loving Jewish mothers, or any mothers, that I have known, over a longish lifetime. Nancy Salzman is even worse, because she gave birth to two children, and she sacrificed them both to Raniere, for her own benefit. Life in a snakepit.

Thank you for news of poor Clare Bronfman. By the way, Ghislaine has lost over 25 pounds. It must be the new Brooklyn Diet. A fortune waiting to be made, teaching people how to starve for next to nothing. Clare could become the nouvelle Martha SteWART.

Climb the Pole.

