India Oxenberg Continues to Speak Out; Posts Naked Yoga Photos of Herself ‘Without Shame or Judgement’

India Oxenberg continues in her role as the comeback kid. While many people who left DOS or NXIVM did their best to keep their identity hidden, out of embarrassment or fear, India had no choice. Her mother had made her famous – during her effort to rescue her.

India either had to forever endure the shame of being branded with the initials of a most reviled man, Keith Raniere, and being one of his so-called sex slaves, and cry “victim” all her life – be a forever defeated person, or get back up and literally re-brand herself – not as a victim any longer but as a fighter, who survived a dark period and is now still learning, as a pursuer of truth.

After leaving DOS and NXIVM, she starred in the Starz TV docuseries, “Seduced.” She also appeared at Keith Raniere’s sentencing hearing and spoke.

Read her complete statement at Raniere’s sentencing, where she asks the judge to give him a life sentence {He did]: India to Raniere: ‘The Unimaginable Shame of Waiting Naked, Like a Piece of Meat’

She has given scores of interviews and has written a memoir, Still Learning

Her publisher writes of it:

“Still Learning is India Oxenberg’s intimate, first-person account of how she was lured into and, seven years later, escaped from the NXIVM cult, DOS.

“As the secret sorority within NXIVM’s vast Ponzi network, DOS was created by Keith Raniere and his acolytes to serve as a source of “slaves” to Keith and the other “masters”. Despite the fantastical headlines, the focus of Still Learning reflects what many parents and age peers of India’s will recognize as a far more familiar 20-something conundrum – a new adult trying to discover who she is, and in the process second-guessing the advice of parents, concerned siblings, and close friends who prove to be all too right – about a romantic partner, a sharp turn off of a hard-won educational track, or a dangerous group like NXIVM. India’s is a surprisingly relatable “adulting” tale set amidst one of the most alarming news stories of the day, rich with data on warning signs that distinguish exploration from exploitation.

“This is much more than a survival story; it’s a deeply personal reflection on how to come out (or help a loved one come out) the other side intact, still hopeful, and remarkably adult.”

India has also taken to social media and has posted some interesting pictures and comments on her Instagram account; for instance:

It’s been two weeks since I flew to New York to share my victim impact statement; I’m really nervous to share this here. I promise all my posts will not be nearly as heavy, but I thought it might be important to just put it all out there in case anyone finds affirmation or validation in solidarity. I know I have, and I did on the 27th of October when I listened to every other brave human share their truths.

Thank you for your support and kindness it’s meant a lot to hear your stories and comments. Some so hauntingly similar while others are entirely different but finding the familiar. I think that’s what this is all about, being kind to others and open to seeing the things you might not know are going on for someone else.

We will never know everything about anyone, but I think if I’ve learned anything, it’s that we can all use a little more understanding and embracing when we get down to it. No one wants to feel rejected or judged.

Now, on this post and others, any questions are welcome; but I won’t be responding to victim shaming or gaslighting. That’s a big NO for me and I hope we all continue to not engage with that type of harassment so that maybe one day that will be a distant memory… like an old language or outdated vocabulary. I’m sad to say that this type of behavior is what keeps people silenced and protects abusers.

Thank you for listening, learning and growing with me. I’m humbled and happy that I finally feel strong enough to stand up for myself. However, I’m still learning every day. #speakup

– India Oxenberg

She and her mother have a foundation:

I think everyone can relate to being lost and looking for something outside themselves, or having been manipulated and lead down the wrong path. Who hasn’t felt fooled at least once in there lives? I want to make sure that resources and therapeutic programs are availabie for those who want to restart their lives and move forward.

After receiving so many emails from victims of trafficking and high control groups looking for support and help in an effort to leave and reclaim their lives, I knew I wanted to do something to help. My mother and I have a Foundation, “The Catherine Oxenberg Foundation” that is collaborating with Families Against Cult Teachings – FACT. @catherineoxenberg

We want to help raise awareness and support for survivors of coercive control and undue influence. The gift of healing that my mother gave to me when I left is something I will always be grateful for and continue to be💛 even before I was out my mother’s foundation was providing resources and therapy for NX survivors and continues too. #catherineoxenbergfoundation

FACT has been in existence since 2012 helping victims and families struggling with these high control groups/relationships. FACT has assisted many NXIVM Survivors with professional therapy this past year as well as Jeffrey Epstein survivors and they continue to do so….

She praises her mother and grandmother:

There is so much to be said about the strength of women. I am lucky enough to come from strong stock as my friend likes to remind my mother and myself when she refers to my grandmother Elizabeth. I couldn’t have done any of this without them. That statement is beyond an understatement. Just yesterday my mother sent this quote. “Sometimes it is necessary to reteach a thing its loveliness… until it flowers from within” 🌼 I thought this was more than appropriate, especially for today. #internationalwomansday2021 Most things take time. Time to heal, grow and learn. Experiences passed down through generations can feel like a propeller in life or a roadblock. I think supporting and sharing honestly can make those transitions so much smoother, not saying it won’t be painful or even at times pleasantly surprising, you’ll never know until you dive headfirst into something new. #stilllearning Thank you to all the amazing women I have in my life. I can’t believe I have so many 🙏 Thank you for helping to remind me about the seeds we all have inside waiting to bloom❤️ Regardless.

This recent post is interesting considering India was required, as part of DOS, to pose for nude photographs and submit them as collateral.

I think most of us can all relate to feeling like we have or had “body issues” I don’t even like referencing to my body as having an issue like I have in the past. I’ve come to realize, that way of thinking was part of the problem in the first place. I’ve spent a lot of time in my life trying to change myself, my body, my beliefs based on what other people liked and wanted and in the process forgot about what I loved and believed was beautiful. I’ll be 30 soon and just now feel like I can say “I feel comfortable in my skin.” For many years I thought escaping or changing myself was the answer and I had it all backward. Recently while traveling I asked my fiancé to take some photographs of me while I did yoga naked in nature. 0 people 0 pollution 0 fear. Surprisingly! I felt so free in that moment and so positive about my body, it reminded me of when I was a child. Without shame or judgment just free and safe. I’ve never asked anyone to take a photo of me like that and I was curious about how I would feel given my history of forced photos, those photos always left me feeling uncomfortable, pressured, and confused. Trust & Consent is everything 💗 I wanted to heal that, flow through it and see myself like I had when I was a 3-year-old climbing trees in the backyard before Society interfered. It was seemingly so simple “hey will you take a picture of me” but became much deeper than funny memories from our trip. I know that healing is a journey and some days are better than others (can’t sugar coat that) but letting my instincts tell me what I need and building that trust starts from the inside out; no skipping around it.

