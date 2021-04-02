Piesse in Star Wars-Based Series

Nxivm whistleblower, Bonnie Piesse, has been cast in the Disney+ original series Obi-Wan Kenobi. An Australian actress and singer-songwriter, Piesse appeared on the HBO docuseries The Vow

Prior to being associated with NXIVM, Piesse appeared in two prequels of Star Wars, Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith, as Beru Lars. In the latest Star Wars spinoff, Piesse will again play Beru.

Piesse, who joined Nxivm, married Mark Vicente, a Nxivm leader. She became concerned about Nxivm and its leader Keith Raniere after reading stories on the Frank Report in late 2016 and early 2017. She warned her husband and gradually persuaded him to leave his leadership role in Nxivm.

Learning about DOS, the secret master-slave sorority led by Keith Raniere, Piesse contacted Catherine Oxenberg to inform her that her daughter India was in it and was branded with Raniere’s initials.

Catherine Oxenberg contacted me. She wrote in her book Captive, “Once I’d given [Frank] this information, he ran with it, And he didn’t stop. So he’d put out these blogs. Sometimes 3 blogs a day, with more and more information and people started calling him, and giving him more information. So he was an unstoppable force.”

Before I published the story I spoke with Sarah Edmondson to confirm the story. She had been branded.

Sarah said, in HBO’s The Vow, “Under the condition that he would not disclose my name, I told Frank about my branding experience, so that he could expose DOS in time to stop the next session. From my hotel room in Toronto, I told Frank everything. Releasing that secret was the biggest relief so far. We were successful. The word about Frank’s blog spread in the community, and because of this heat the next branding ceremony was called off.”

In the Vow, Mark Vicente added, “When Frank came out with the news [of the branding] it set the whole organization into panic. A lot of people began asking questions. And that was the idea – it’s not just to expose what’s going on, it was also about getting people to leave, getting people away from danger.”

Catherine’s daughter India Oxenberg said in the Starz docuseries, Seduced, “As soon as the [Frank Report] posts started coming up, there was a ton of questions, and a lot of chatter. My slaves left immediately after that. And none of them had to complete the seduction assignment or be branded. That was a huge relief.”

Clara Luz Flores Has Raniere Problem

Keith Raniere and Clara Luz Flores

After her little NXIVM scandal, one that was totally avoidable if the lady would have known enough to tell the truth, Clara Luz Flores dropped from first to third place in polls tracking the Nuevo Leon’s gubernatorial race.

When given the choice, Clara Luz preferred to lie when asked whether she knew about Nxivm or Raniere. She said she never heard of either. Unfortunately, there was a video of her at Nxivm president Nancy Salzman’s house having a lengthy conversation with the founder of Nxivm, Keith Raniere.

Recent polls show that her opponent Adrian de la Garza and/or Samuel García are in first or second place and Luz Flores is in third.

An Enkoll poll, which came out before the video was made public, [conducted in January] showed Clara Luz Flores in first place with 28%, Adrián de la Garza 23%, Samuel García 18% and Fernando Larrazábal 12%.

Another poll, Massive Caller put the lady who said she thought Nxivm was little purple pills she popped for heartburn, put her in third place with 22.3%, while de la Garza was at 23.3%, and García leading at 24.1%.

Yet another new poll by Enkoll showed de la Garza 27%, and Clara Luz plunged from 28 to 15 percent.

Pollster México Elige showed García at 29%, De la Garza 27% and Clara Luz at 20%.

She dropped in every poll from first to third place following the release of the video of her with the man she told voters she never met or heard of. The “Keith Raniere effect” was impactful for Luz Flores.

In addition to purple pills Clara Luz Flores might find brown wafers will help fully clear her mind. It can provide gentle overnight relief that she can trust, which is something voters have learned not to do with her.

Clara Luz Flores rose to the rank of coach for Nxivm, earning the coveted yellow sash. It means she took enough classes to qualify to coach Nxivm students. She said she never heard of Nxivm but was somehow qualified to to coach it.

Taxpayers and Viewers No Longer Burdened

Kristin Kreuk, the former Nxivm coach, and former star of Smallville, is ending her stint on the CBC taxpayer-funded TV show Burden of Truth, because the show has been canceled.

Kreuk starred as a corporate lawyer juggling work and motherhood in Manitoba who, when challenged with the exposure of dark secrets of clients she represents, she bravely fought to expose them, risking her career.

The fourth and final season will air eight episodes.

Kristin Kreuk was one of the top coaches in a NXIVM but managed to escape without career damage. The show ending made at least one reader unhappy. His name is Sultan of Six

He wrote, “I’m not Canadian, but why is it ending? The reviews were pretty stable every year, people seemed to like watching it, it was picked up by the CW, and the ratings were pretty consistent. Usually, TV shows overstay their welcome before going off the air.”

Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman have been sentenced to 120 years and 6.75 years respectively. But it has been two years since a quartet of Nxivm defendants rushed to take plea deals after the “sudden discovery” of old nude photos of an alleged 15 year old Camila, purportedly taken by Raniere. The child porn and exploitation of a minor charges [later transferred to the Northern District of NY but kept in the EDNY prosecution as predicate acts of the racketeering charges] made everyone hop on the plea deal bus.

Nancy Salzman, Lauren Salzman, Allison Mack and Kathy Russell rushed to take plea deals in the Nxivm case, with Nancy almost running over her daughter to get on the bus first.

A reader asked, “so why haven’t any of the four women been sentenced yet?”

Legal correspondent, K. R. Claviger, has an answer:

By K.R. Claviger

The EDNY District Court just extended its COVID-19 rules through April 30, 2021 — which means that very few “live” court proceedings will be held until sometime after that date (See: https://img.nyed.uscourts.gov/files/general-ordes/Admin%20Order%202021-4-1%20-%20final%20signed.pdf). The remaining four defendants could waive their right to be present in person for their sentencing but it does not appear that any of them have done so.

Given the high-level of COVID-19 infections in many federal prisons — and the low number of federal prisoners being vaccinated — it makes sense for all four defendants to wait until they have been vaccinated before they start their prison sentences. Given the current projections, that should probably happen sometime within the next few weeks.

Love Triangle? With Nancy?

I always appreciate getting good questions from readers, especially from one of our more astute commenter, Ice Nine. But this one deserves a reply.

Ice Nine wrote:

I’m interested in hearing more about this love triangle Frank had with Nancy and Keith. Why didn’t you go for her, Frank? If you could have dated Nancy and got her out of the cult with your charm, and destroyed NXIVM by using your lovemaking skills, wouldn’t that have been a better way, Frank?

Now she’s going to be in prison and you may have to wait years to get another chance. Even Keith said she makes great omelets. You like breakfast, right?

By Frank Parlato

Well, Ice Nine, if Nancy gets a good break, she’ll be out of Danbury in five years and she can come back to me then. If she’s a good girl, she’ll be out in 4 years. I’ll be waiting for her. If she does not get a break and she does 20 to life, I’ll always remember her.

Meantime, she’s taking the fall. Why? When a woman’s partner arranges with their two private heiresses to get a false indictment against you, you’re supposed to do something. It makes no difference what I thought of Nancy. Keith was her partner, and you’re supposed to do something about it and it happens I’m in the writing business. Well, when you get indicted falsely, it’s bad business to let the perjurers get away with it, bad all around, bad for every blogger everywhere.

Nancy just got caught up in it and she’s taking the fall. Sure, I’ll have some rotten nights knowing I wrote the articles that sent Nancy over, but that’ll pass. Would I have started the Frank Report if the Bronfmans did not attack me and had let me keep the million? A lot more money would have been one more item on Nancy’s side of the scales, along with some nice three egg omelets.

