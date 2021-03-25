Readers Debate on Whether to Publish Material From Raniere Attorneys’ Sealed Restitution Filings That Was Accidentally Published By Court Website

The filing was supposed to be filed under seal but somehow, through a technical error, apparently made by Raniere’s attorneys, it went public and for about eight hours, anyone in the world could see it – including a chart with the list of some 117 alleged victims of Raniere.

Judge Nicholas Garaufis, in fact, issued an order to ensure the restitution filings remain under seal. He ruled: “The Government’s request for continued sealing is GRANTED. Defense counsel is DIRECTED to contact the Clerk of the Court to review the procedures for meeting its obligations under the protective order.”

That means we are unlikely to get any more ‘sealed’ filings which are accidentally published.

Meantime, we have the filing and a lot of it, as a stand alone fact, may not be necessarily under seal. Especially since this case has been highly scrutinized and the government should always be scrutinized.

In any event, here are the views of two readers.

First, there is Taboo, who wants Frank Report to publish some of the accidentally published filing.

***

Another reader, Sherizzy, seems to have deduced that Taboo is really a Nxivm/Raniere supporter in disguise urging us to publish the material.

Sherizzy replied to Taboo:

First, you are clearly a leftover. How would you know which victims were not known by the NXIVM community unless you were part of that community? I have yet to see a Nxian smart enough or clever enough to convincingly pass as a neutral observer. So, stop the “monster” BS act. It’s insulting to FR readers.

Second, you have only read Raniere’s reply, not the government’s papers. Your opinion, therefore, is not based on all of the available information. Add that to your bias as a NXIVM leftover, and your “conclusion” is worthless. Regardless, Judge Garaufis will determine which individuals have valid claims. He has the experience in these matters, you do not.

Only someone in Raniere’s corner would want this information made public. Judge Garaufis issued a protective order for a reason. Even if names are not listed, it may still be possible for Raniere to figure out the identities of the victims from the nature of their claims.

[Editor’s note: Raniere is entitled as the defendant to know all of their names and all of their claims. That is due process.]

Any information about their claims, especially anything regarding medical and health issues, needs to remain confidential. Not only to comply with HIPAA laws but also to prevent these victims from being harassed and intimidated by you and your culties.

Indeed, that was the sole purpose of this leak. I can easily see Nicki Clyne, who fails to understand the meaning of empathy and compassion, posting damaging tweets about these victims. She has no shame.

I also don’t think Frank should publish anything contained in the Reply. It is so disrespectful to the victims. Even if the individuals are not Raniere’s sexual assault victims, listing their names would give Raniere clues as to their identity, and, generally, violate the privacy that Judge Garaufis found was warranted.

[Editor’s note: Again Raniere knows their identities. He has to know so he and his attorneys can contest the claims. This is the most basic form of due process- the right to confront your accusers. And,, of course, he gets to read his own attorneys’ filings.]

I think the victims have suffered enough under Raniere’s rule. At least, let’s respect their private financial and medical information.

So, Taboo, I suggest you not worry about the alleged “shamelessness and dishonesty” you find in the victims’ claims, and, instead, look at your own shamelessness and dishonesty, beginning with your pathetic attempt to pass as impartial on FR. Look instead at Raniere’s heinous crimes, his abuse of his position of authority and his damaging lies. Clearly, he has no shame and will do anything to satisfy himself sexually and monetarily.

Any victim of Raniere deserves to be fully compensated in the post-conviction proceedings and the civil case. You claim to fully believe in Judge Garaufis’ discretion, so don’t worry yourself with matters that you have already deemed the judge to be well-qualified to determine.

***

Anonymous replied to Taboo also, but he or she agreed with Taboo and apparently has read the filing and wants us to publish it;

Anonymous wrote:

There are people who in no way shape or form were victims in this case asking for $1 million + each in restitution. There are other victims, who didn’t testify, weren’t named at trial, who are more or less unknown by most of the NXIVM community asking for astronomical amounts to be paid for years of future therapies like private yoga, weekly massages, and “crystal healing”.

Oddly enough, I am in complete agreement with you.

Money damages are for “damage” not bullshit.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Reddit

Email





