Readers Debate on Whether to Publish Material From Raniere Attorneys’ Sealed Restitution Filings That Was Accidentally Published By Court Website

March 25, 2021
There has been considerable interest in the accidentally published filing by Keith Raniere’s attorneys who argued against the government’s recommendation for victim restitution in his case.
The filing was supposed to be filed under seal but somehow, through a technical error, apparently made by Raniere’s attorneys, it went public and for about eight hours, anyone in the world could see it – including a chart with the list of some 117 alleged victims of Raniere.
Judge Nicholas Garaufis, in fact, issued an order to ensure the restitution filings remain under seal. He ruled: “The Government’s request for continued sealing is GRANTED. Defense counsel is DIRECTED to contact the Clerk of the Court to review the procedures for meeting its obligations under the protective order.”
That means we are unlikely to get any more ‘sealed’ filings which are accidentally published.
Meantime, we have the filing and a lot of it, as a stand alone fact, may not be necessarily under seal. Especially since this case has been highly scrutinized and the government should always be scrutinized.
In any event, here are the views of two readers.
First, there is Taboo, who wants Frank Report to publish some of the accidentally published filing.
Taboo

I am very much against Raniere and Bronfman. I strongly believe the Judge was fully within his discretion to sentence both in the manner he did. The facts supported their convictions. Raniere and Bronfman are monsters.

I have read portions of Raniere’s attorney’s reply to the government’s restitution recommendations. To say that I am dumbfounded and deeply troubled is an understatement. There are people who in no way shape or form were victims in this case asking for $1 million + each in restitution. There are other victims, who didn’t testify, weren’t named at trial, who are more or less unknown by most of the NXIVM community asking for astronomical amounts to be paid for years of future therapies like private yoga, weekly massages, and “crystal healing”.

There is a shamelessness and dishonesty exhibited by some former NXIANS that I feel really sad about. I hope this blog decides to write about the filing in more detail. Victim names do not have to be publicized in the process. This is extremely important information for the NXIVM community at large and all the real victims. Everyone deserves to know what’s happening. Please consider it.

***

Another reader, Sherizzy, seems to have deduced that Taboo is really a Nxivm/Raniere supporter in disguise urging us to publish the material.

Sherizzy replied to Taboo:

First, you are clearly a leftover. How would you know which victims were not known by the NXIVM community unless you were part of that community? I have yet to see a Nxian smart enough or clever enough to convincingly pass as a neutral observer. So, stop the “monster” BS act. It’s insulting to FR readers.

Second, you have only read Raniere’s reply, not the government’s papers. Your opinion, therefore, is not based on all of the available information. Add that to your bias as a NXIVM leftover, and your “conclusion” is worthless. Regardless, Judge Garaufis will determine which individuals have valid claims. He has the experience in these matters, you do not.

Only someone in Raniere’s corner would want this information made public. Judge Garaufis issued a protective order for a reason. Even if names are not listed, it may still be possible for Raniere to figure out the identities of the victims from the nature of their claims.

[Editor’s note: Raniere is entitled as the defendant to know all of their names and all of their claims. That is due process.]

Any information about their claims, especially anything regarding medical and health issues, needs to remain confidential. Not only to comply with HIPAA laws but also to prevent these victims from being harassed and intimidated by you and your culties.

Indeed, that was the sole purpose of this leak. I can easily see Nicki Clyne, who fails to understand the meaning of empathy and compassion, posting damaging tweets about these victims. She has no shame.

I also don’t think Frank should publish anything contained in the Reply. It is so disrespectful to the victims. Even if the individuals are not Raniere’s sexual assault victims, listing their names would give Raniere clues as to their identity, and, generally, violate the privacy that Judge Garaufis found was warranted.

[Editor’s note: Again Raniere knows their identities. He has to know so he and his attorneys can contest the claims. This is the most basic form of due process- the right to confront your accusers. And,, of course, he gets to read his own attorneys’ filings.]  

I think the victims have suffered enough under Raniere’s rule. At least, let’s respect their private financial and medical information.

So, Taboo, I suggest you not worry about the alleged “shamelessness and dishonesty” you find in the victims’ claims, and, instead, look at your own shamelessness and dishonesty, beginning with your pathetic attempt to pass as impartial on FR. Look instead at Raniere’s heinous crimes, his abuse of his position of authority and his damaging lies. Clearly, he has no shame and will do anything to satisfy himself sexually and monetarily.

Any victim of Raniere deserves to be fully compensated in the post-conviction proceedings and the civil case. You claim to fully believe in Judge Garaufis’ discretion, so don’t worry yourself with matters that you have already deemed the judge to be well-qualified to determine.

***

Anonymous replied to Taboo also, but he or she agreed with Taboo and apparently has read the filing and wants us to publish it;

Anonymous wrote:

There are people who in no way shape or form were victims in this case asking for $1 million + each in restitution. There are other victims, who didn’t testify, weren’t named at trial, who are more or less unknown by most of the NXIVM community asking for astronomical amounts to be paid for years of future therapies like private yoga, weekly massages, and “crystal healing”.

Oddly enough, I am in complete agreement with you.

Money damages are for “damage” not bullshit.

 

 


Frank Parlato

4 Comments

  • IMHO, FR should NOT publish the entirety of the claims. This, on the basis of possible LARPing, and KR’s modus operandi, to highlight one error and claim the rest is also without merit. We’ve seen examples of that way of thinking in many of Suneel’s arguments, for example. Also, there is the possible targeting of all claimants by social media, which would add injury to injury. The victims who deserve compensation do deserve it, the ones who make outlandish claims will be weeded out by KR’s lawyers, no doubt, and judge G does not seem like someone to put up with crazy claims from either defendants or claimants. Let other publications publish if they deem it ethical, FR has enough of a solid reputation not to be chasing headlines and providing ‘clickbaits’ and spurious speculations. Respect the Judge’s request for it being Under Seal. If the info leaks out anyway, then you can provide additional background if you have facts to support or counter the claims, not opinion.

    Reply

  • Who can judge how various individual people who want recompense from Raniere, etc. really were affected, either mentally, psychologically, financially or in other ways?

    Maybe it is better to respect the anonymity wherever the judge has set it in place. He had his reasons.

    There is enough else to mull over without naming names or medical info, addresses and how to reach any of them.

    Crystal work and yoga therapy, huh? What about a girl’s “best friend,” throw in some goodies like the healing power of
    DIAMONDS? Rubies too, might be not only highly therapeutic but necessary.

    Reply

    • “Who can judge how various individual people who want recompense from Raniere, etc. really were affected, either mentally, psychologically, financially or in other ways?”

      So many people raise this kind of question thinking it is profound. It is not. The answer is simple and plain: anyone with the capacity to exercise judgement can judge. Will that judgement be perfect? Nope. Such is life.

      Not exercising judgement is how people get involved in sadistic sex cults.

      In this case, Judge Garaufis can and will judge the restitution claims. Period.

      Reply

  • Seems obvious that Frank should publish the relevant and newsworthy part of the released documents. Technically, the names are too but I think it’s a long “tradition” to hold back names in such circumstances.

    What is being asked for? How was that countered? Does the doc show potential new defense arguments and, if so, what? It’s part of the case, whose documents and testimony have long been revealed and discussed and, as such, this is part of that regardless if the release was accidental or not.

    Reply

Frank Parlato Investigates

Frank Parlato Investigates

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg; “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson; “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been featured prominently on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and acted as lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” He was credited in the Starz docuseries, 'Seduced,' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato has appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest, which was ironic since many credit Parlato as being one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Archives