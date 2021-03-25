Leading Mexican Candidate for Gov. of Nuevo Leon, Clara Luz Flores, Appears on Video With NXIVM’s Keith Raniere –She Filmed at Nancy Salzman’s House in Albany

In 2017, Frank Report first broke the news that Clara Luz Flores, the then-mayor of the Mexican city of Escobedo, was a coach for Nxivm.

See: Mayor Clara Luz Flores of Escobedo, Nuevo Leon, Mexico is a Coach for Cult that Brands Women.

Frank Report revealed that then-Mayor Luz Flores was a coach with a yellow sash with no stripes. This means she was not merely a student taking classes but had just become a coach – one who helps other students understand the teachings of Nxivm. A person has to take numerous Nxivm courses to obtain the yellow sash of coach.

Nxivm is also known as Executive Success Programs.

After Frank Report broke the story, Luz Flores reportedly all but failed to remember the name of Nxivm and claimed she never met Keith Raniere, the founder of Nxivm when interviewed by Mexican journalists.

Now it appears she did at least meet Raniere, apparently in Albany, New York, the headquarters of Nxivm.

Luz Flores was filmed in the familiar setting that was used as part of the “Keith Raniere Conversations Series,” which are interviews of prominent students of his, such as Emiliano Salinas, Allison Mack, and Clinton-ally Richard Mays, who would ask Raniere questions and he would answer.

Many of these videos appeared on the now-defunct website, http://www.KeithRaniereConversations.com -and others appeared on YouTube.com.

Up until yesterday, Luz Flore’s video with Raniere was not published.

The video of Raniere and Luz Flores on YouTube appears to be authentic. It runs for just over two minutes. Raniere is speaking in English while Luz Flores is speaking Spanish. They seem to be having a hard time understanding each other.

The date of the video is unknown, but my guess is that it was filmed sometime after 2012 and likely before 2015, and appears to have been filmed in the home of Nancy Salzman.

According to Proceso, when Luz Flores left Nxivm – which occurred, it appears, about the time the Monterrey Center closed, in late 2017 or early 2018 – she said that she did not know the name of the organization and that she did not know Raniere.

The YouTube video was released by journalists Neldy San Martín and Juan Omar Fierro, from Proceso magazine.

Clara Luz Flores Carrales is the candidate of the National Regeneration Movement (Morena) for the governorship of Nuevo León.

Raniere, the leader of NXIVM, was sentenced to 120 years in prison last October for sex trafficking, forced labor, racketeering, and other felony crimes.

Before the video appeared on YouTube, Luz Flores Carrales assured the public that she had only taken the self-improvement courses of that group, at the time when she was Mayor of the municipality of Escobedo, Nuevo León, and that she had no contact with Raniere.

According to Proceso, when she separated herself from Nxivm, Clara Luz Flores said that she did not even know the name of the organization and that she had not been close to Raniere.

Interestingly, the national president of the Morena political party, Mario Delgado Carillo, admitted on March 4 to have participated in NXIVM and in its offshoot group for men, the Society of Protectors, for at least six months.

When asked about his participation in Nxivm, something that journalists learned about from a list of members of SOP published on the Frank Report, Delgado Carrillo took to Twitter to claim he was tricked into taking Nxivm courses and denied he participated in any illegal acts.

The revelation of the video of Clara Luz Flores comes at a critical moment in the race for governor of Nuevo Leon.

Her opponent, the candidate of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) and the Party of the Democratic Revolution (PRD), Adrián de la Garza Santos, had been falling in the polls for several weeks while Clara Luz Flores managed to place first in the polls after a long period in second position.

According to the last poll, apparently published before the video became available on YouTube yesterday, the polling results were:

– Clara Luz Flores: 25.2 percent.

– Adrián Garza de los Santos: 24.4 percent.

– Samuel García: 20.0 percent.

– Fernando Larrazabal: 12.8 percent.

What impact the video of Luz Flores with Raniere will have is unknown and it remains to be seen if Nxivm will decide the election of the next governor of Nuevo Leon.

