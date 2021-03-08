Michael Rosenbaum
Michael Rosenbaum as Lex Luther

Michael Rosenbaum Had to Kick Allison Mack Out of His House

March 8, 2021
Thanks to LaLaLad who brought this to my attention: According to Showbiz Cheat Sheat:

Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luther on the TV show Smallville, had to kick Allison Mack out of his house.

On a 2020 episode of “Inside of You”, Rosenbaum recalled a disturbing incident with Mack. Sometime after Rosenbaum left Smallville, Mack reached out to him and asked to come over for a visit. But she showed up at his house with two friends.

“She’s in the vicinity, she comes over the house,” Rosenbaum recalled. “And she walks in and [when] she walked in she was a different person. She walked in like she owned my house, like literally, she owned my home.”

Michael Rosenbaum portrayed Lex Luthor on the Superman television series Smallville, a role that TV Guide included in their 2013 list of “The 60 Nastiest Villains of All Time”. Shown here with costar Allison Mack.

Rosenbaum said that Mack and her friends casually walked into his kitchen, pulled out pots and pans, and started cooking. When he asked what they were doing, Mack said they were making food because they were hungry.

Rosenbaum was uncomfortable with this invasion of space. So he asked Mack and her companions to leave. But her male friend became physically and verbally violent.

“‘You just come in, you start cooking in my house, you guys don’t even say why,’” Rosenbaum said he told Mack and her friends. “Why don’t you guys just go. I’d actually like you to get the f**k out of my house.’”

But the actor noted that Mack’s reaction to him was even more bizarre than the visit.

“I remember I was waiting for Allison to sort of jump in and say ‘I’m so sorry, no no, he doesn’t mean this,’” Rosenbaum revealed. “There was nothing. It was just like, it was almost like they were zombies. That’s how I remember. I’ll never forget it.”

It is not known who the two male friends .with Allison were but it does sound a bit bizarre that they would come over and just start cooking at another person’s house.

On another episode of Inside of You, Rosenbaum said that Mack tried to get him to take Nxivm courses.

“I remember one time,… Allison [said] “Hey, you should try coming to it,’” Rosenbaum said. “And I was like, ‘No. I don’t know. It’s not for me.”

Allison Mack and Tom Welling, who played Clark Kent in the TV show Smallville.

Another of Allison’s co-stars, Tom Welling, who played Superman in the series, told Rosenbaum, that he knew nothing about Nxivm or Allison’s involvement in the group other than that he knew that Mack was part of some personal development group.

 “I didn’t know anything about it. … I was very surprised to read anything about it,” Welling said. “It sounds very bizarre. Allison was always a nice person around me —  It’s also funny that people think that we would know or that we would have some perspective on it.”

When first asked about the allegations against Mack back in 2019, Welling said, “If it’s true, it’s a tragedy.”

 


