Claviger: Supporters’ Silly Nonsense: Raniere Case Among Worst for Trying to Bring Change in Criminal Justice System

By K.R. Claviger
While it is true that Keith Raniere’s case has gotten more media attention than many other criminal cases get, that does not necessarily mean that it is an ideal case that can be used to push for needed changes in our country’s criminal justice system.
To begin with, Keith’s case involves some charges and allegations that even if proven to be untrue, still raise a lot of suspicions about the defendant (e.g., Racketeering, Sexual Exploitation of a Child, Possession of Child Pornography, Sex Trafficking, etc.). The fact that Keith was indicted for these crimes and predicate acts confirms that a grand jury determined that, after reviewing witnesses’ testimony and other evidence presented by the U.S. Department of Justice, there was enough evidence to warrant charging him with seven (7) crimes:
- Racketeering
- Racketeering Conspiracy
- Forced Labor Conspiracy
- Wire Fraud Conspiracy
- Sex Trafficking Conspiracy
- Sex Trafficking
- Attempted Sex Trafficking
And sixteen (16) predicate acts:
- Conspiracy To Commit Identity Theft: Ashana Chenoa
- Conspiracy To Unlawfully Possess Identification Document
- Sexual Exploitation Of A Child: November 2, 2005
- Sexual Exploitation Of A Child: November 24, 2005
- Possession Of Child Pornography
- Conspiracy To Commit Identity Theft
- Identity Theft: James Loperfido
- Identity Theft: Edgar Bronfman
- Conspiracy To Alter Records In An Official Proceeding
- Conspiracy To Commit Identity Theft
- Trafficking For Labor & Services
- Document Servitude
- Extortion
- Sex Trafficking: Nicole
- Forced Labor: Nicole,
- Conspiracy To Commit Identity Theft: Pamela Cafritz
I am not a fan of our grand jury system — but, per the Fifth Amendment, it is the system that our Constitution requires in cases involving federal felonies and other infamous crimes. And it was a grand jury that, after reviewing the testimony and other evidence that had been presented to it, determined that Keith should be indicted — and tried — for the above-listed 7 crimes and 16 predicate acts.
To date, I have not seen any evidence — or heard any witness testimony — to support the allegation of “prosecutorial misconduct” in Keith’s case. Simply because federal prosecutors took advantage of what the criminal justice system allows them to do does not mean that they committed misconduct.
That’s why doing things like calling NXIVM/ESP a “pyramid organization” — or describing DOS as a “sex cult” — is not going to get Keith a new trial. And even though I agree that some of the evidence that was introduced at Keith’s trial was somewhat irrelevant with respect to the charges pending against him, I do not think that any of that evidence was prejudicial to the point that it warrants a new trial for Keith (Extraneous evidence can be introduced by the prosecution to show such things as proof of motive, intent, preparation, plan, knowledge, identity, or absence of mistake).
So, if I were looking for an ideal case to use as the basis for seeking to make changes to the U.S. criminal justice system, I would look for one that had these characteristics:
- A defendant who did not have any prior incidents of negative involvement with the criminal justice system (Keith’s case did not meet this criterion);
- A defendant who had been charged with a single crime that did not involve any eyewitnesses (Keith’s case did not meet this criterion);
- A defendant who was not likely subject to another criminal charge (Keith’s case did not meet this criterion);
- A defendant who had an alibi — or an explanation as to what really happened — and was willing to testify before the jury (Keith’s case did not meet this criterion);
- A defendant who had a history of being an upstanding member of their community — and/or who had donated time to community projects (Keith’s case did not meet this criterion);
- A defendant who was employed in a job that other community residents saw as beneficial and/or necessary to their community (Keith’s case did not meet this criterion);
- A defendant who was known for telling the truth — and who could not be proven to be a liar on the witness stand (Keith’s case did not meet this criterion);
- A defendant who was well-liked by their neighbors, co-workers, etc. (Keith’s case did not meet this criterion);
- A defendant who had a record of success — all the way from grammar school, through high school and college, and on to their current job (Keith’s case did not meet this criterion); and
- A defendant who had never been found guilty of lying to a judge (Keith’s case did not meet this criterion);
In my ideal world, that’s the type of defendant that I would like to have if I were asserting that their trial and conviction had been a miscarriage of justice. Not having to worry about any of those factors would allow me to concentrate all my attention on the mistakes that had occurred from their indictment to their sentencing.
So, give me a widow:
- Who works as a full-time grammar school teacher while she raises her son and daughter;
- Who volunteers as the Choir Director at her local church on weekends;
- Who has been voted “Teacher-of-the-Year” four years in a row by the other teachers at her school — and who turned down the opportunity to become the Principal because she wanted to continue teaching in the classroom;
- Whose only interaction with law enforcement is that she was once ticketed for not coming to a full stop at an intersection 15-years ago;
- Who is the Director of her Neighborhood Watch program — and who organizes the neighborhood caroling group for the Christmas holidays;
- Who always hands out full-size candy bars at Halloween;
- Who got a rescue dog and a rescue cat for her kids;
- Who often serves as a volunteer baby sitter for her neighbors when emergencies arise;
- Who was charged with one count of homicide with respect to the homeless man who was found dead in her garden (He had been shot once in the head by a 30-30 caliber bullet); and
- Who was found guilty and sentenced to life in prison (The primary evidence against her was a 30-30 rifle that had been recovered by the police about a mile from her house and then planted in her garage at the direction of an ambitious Assistant District Attorney).
That’s the case I want to use when I try to overturn basic elements of our current criminal justice system.
All kidding aside, Keith’s case is among the worst I can imagine for trying to bring about any major changes in our criminal justice system.
Who, except his most ardent followers and a few celebrities who may not know very much about the case, is going to devote the time and resources that will be necessary to get people interested in Keith’s “cause”? And who is going to finance what will undoubtedly be a very arduous and expensive process to get him a new trial?
Clav, you are a gentleman (or lady), a consummate professional and a gift to US all, however this is getting close to usury and forced labor on the part of NXIVM. Just reading their logical pretense is torture. I applaud your stamina.
Heidi, according to Frank Report K.R. Claviger is a gentleman. Just pasting my response to Nice Guy on here.
September 27, 2017
“In a recent post, Frank Report gave a suspected troll space to publish a ‘threat’ against a regular commentor, Mr. K.R. Claviger.”
https://frankreport.com/2017/09/27/k-r-claviger-responds-to-trollmexican-lawyer-who-threatens-extradition/
😉
After adamantly swearing off Frank Report a few weeks back, I found myself missing FR as it serves as a guilty pleasure. So, against my better judgment I thought I’d pop by today to see if the nonsensical NX 5 arguments have subsided insulting readers’ intellect and it would appear that these very reasonable, well laid out articles by Claviger make very sound and valid points that even the NX 5 die-hards should be able to comprehend: There is nothing special or compelling about the circumstances of the trial or evidence that will ever warrant a new trial or that it will be heard on appeal. The best KR or his supporters can hope for is that perhaps his sentence is reduced by 20 or 30 years. Any hope of anything more than a slight reduction of sentence is the only place for them to hold out any type of hope. Which brings us to the old adage that “Hope is not a plan” — and with that, I hope the Nx5 can find some peace in their lives and a new direction for their lives. The rest of their life journey does not have to be wrapped up in defending the inexcusable acts and crimes of KR. NX5: return to normalcy and reconnect with family, friends and colleagues with whom you journeyed in life prior to falling victim to this prolific con man, criminal and the Worlds Smartest Child Rapist. Do not allow the rest of your life’s work to be spent defending the inexcusable. You’ve wasted so much of your lives thus far with this maniac. Make a conscious decision today to turn the page, start anew and leave KR and the rest of this sordid mess in your rear view mirrors. Each of you has the power to make a significant change to better your lives independently of KR and NXIVM. Take back your power over your own life and you’ll find contentment and a new purpose.
Indeed, Mr. Claviger, there are no do-overs. The whole thing is nonsense. There is no tampering evidence but it sounds good to tell people, like the Dilbert creator, and they lap that up without researching it whatsoever and throw their flimsy support behind it. It’s ludicrous and just about a waste of time. I guess Keith and his supporters are still living in hope, which is something they can still hang on to I guess.
I wonder how the supporters are feeling now Keith has been removed from their neighbourhood.
Another take out from this is, I am going to start handing out full-sized chocolate bars at Halloween.
Full-sized candy bars at Halloween can truly enhance one’s reputation in the community. I’ll be sure to stop at your house on Halloween this year.
Hear, hear N, my cute fun-size candy bar days are over.
I’m sorry Claviger but at this point your articles become ridiculous. 3 different lawyers (2 of my company) and another one have reviewed the case as per my request and they ALL agree they can’t even see a crime that fits any part of a sex trafficking charge. Initially I thought you were serious about showing NXIVM supporters a different perspective but now I see this is just a right/wrong game. You seem to have no space for true analisis. I’m not a Keith supporter I don’t even know the man, while he might be guilty of a lot of things what happened in trial definitely exposes big issues on our justice system.
Anthony, have your lawyer friends contact me — and I’ll conduct a Zoom meeting where we can all share our viewpoints about any of Suneel’s “44 Points” and/or any of the issues that Keith raised in his “Call To Action”.
Just be sure they are clear that we’re talking about a man who has already been found guilty of seven (7) crimes and sixteen (16) predicate acts — and that the issue at hand is whether he will be able to get a new trial. So, we’re not going back and talking about “What ifs” but instead dealing with the realities of the case record from Keith Raniere’s arrest, trial, conviction, and sentencing.
If they can convince me that Keith has at least a 50% chance of getting a new trial, I’ll take down all my posts — and give up teaching about the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure.
Don’t waste your time, KR.
Might be a scam to learn your identity.
No need to prove anything to anyone.
Claviger, you really can’t say fairer than that.
If you need a ‘chair’, as a [remarried] widow and long time teacher of Grammar and Rhetoric, [hell, I’m even in a choir!] I offer you my service.
(Though, I appreciate the fun-size candy bars and the criminal record gained before I was a mere 16 years old, might work against me.)
Claviger wants to do a Zoom call with these nutjobs but refuses to come on Scott’s podcast.
OK, I give up.
It is impossible to tell whether this “Anthony” post is written by a NXIVM sockpuppet or an anti-NXIVM troll.
Poe’s Law: without a clear indicator of the author’s intent, it is impossible to create a parody of extreme views so obviously exaggerated that it cannot be mistaken by some readers for a sincere expression of the views being parodied.
It is a sad commentary on the mental effects of Keith’s Koolaid™ that its drinkers’ statements parody themselves.
Spot on.
Claviger, I’m surprised you say “To date, I have not seen any evidence.” Have you seen the tampering evidence? If not, I encourage you to do so asap.
https://www.makejusticeblind.com/evidence/forensic-experts-shownbspnbspextensive-calculated-tampering-on-ranieres-devices-that-allegedly-contained-child-pornography
If what you mean by “the tampering evidence” is the testimony of the FBI agent Brian Booth who indicated an unknown person accessed the hard drive that contained the nude pictures of Camila while the hard-drive was in the possession of the FBI, yes, I am aware of that. If what you mean by the term “the tampering evidence” is the report that was prepared by Dr. Keshava Musnegowda, I have read stories about that report and what it contains. I have not, however, read Dr. Musnegowda’s full report but will be happy to do so if you’ll send me a link to it.
The point that I have been trying to get across — albeit without much success — is that even if Dr. Musnegowda’s report is 100% accurate and 100% unassailable, it may be “too late” even if it’s not “too little”.
The time to introduce such “evidence” was at Keith’s trial — which would have given the prosecutors an opportunity to question Dr. Musnegowda, under oath, about his findings and theories. Bringing it to light now is worthless in terms of getting a new trial via a Rule 33 motion because that “evidence” was available at the time the trial took place. And how exactly is this issue going to be part of an appeal based on alleged judicial error?
The judge allowed Keith’s attorneys to cross-examine FBI agent Booth as much as they wanted. And, insofar as I know, the judge did not refuse a request from Keith’s attorneys to have Dr. Musnegowda testify during the trial (If you have evidence that contradicts my understanding on that point, please submit it so I can review it).
In essence, you’re like the coach of a losing football team who now wants to run some of the plays the team didn’t run during the game because you’ve got film from a practice session that shows how successful those plays are. Sorry, but the game gets played on the field — and there are no do-overs because you didn’t call some of your best plays during the game.
To use one last football analogy, you are also like the football coach who chose not to challenge a really important play in the game. Several months later, after thinking about it some more, you decide you should have challenged the play. Now, you want to bring the referees and the other team — and throw that red challenge flag on the field. Unfortunately for you — and Keith — that’s not allowed either.
Setting aside the critical issue KRC keeps very patiently re-re-re-explaining (to people who at least act like they lack basic reading comprehension skills) that this alleged evidence should have been raised at trial and, thus, can’t be used to argue for a Rule 33 do-over (what the cool kids call a R33DOO), I took a look at the “Full Munegowda Report” on the Justice Has Been Drinking Keith’s Koolaid™ website.
Strangely, this “full report” only presents Expert Statements 1A, 1B, 5, 7 and 10.
This begs the question: What are in Expert Statements 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 9 and… any others?
Certainly, nothing that The World’s Smartest Child Rapist™ doesn’t want the court of public opinion to consider; of that, we can be certain.
No doubt “Vanguard” and those who have trained with him know that “full” doesn’t mean what everyone else (blinded by bias and emotion, of course) think it does.
Totally agree Claviger,
The NXIVM 5 are too blind to see Raniere’s life of criminal acts.
The community outside of NXIVM didn’t like Raniere being in Clifton Park. He wasn’t like the RPI, or his other schools growing up. The court systems hated NXIVM cases due to the lies they told. Many people within NXIVM left broke and beaten if they stayed for any amount of time.
Raniere’s company CBI was shut down by the State of NY as a Ponzi scheme and he was ordered to not run anything that looked like multi-level marketing ever again in the state of NY.
NXIVM was indeed set up just like a multi-level marketing Ponzi scheme and so was National Health Network.
That is why he ran both but put them in Nancy Salzman and Toni Natalie’s names.
Raniere had committed other crimes before he was arrested for his many crimes he was found guilty of in the EDNY, he had just not been found guilty of those crimes.
He got his pass with the many other States that came after him for CBI and kicked him out of their states.
Raniere didn’t stop his life of crime after that lesson
Raniere’s Justice is Blind group needs to change their name to I’m Too Blind to see Raniiere’s Life of Crime.