Bangkok: ‘Suneel You’re Nothing More Than Keith’s Delusional Wing-man —— Trying Desperately to Create a New Reality Where Keith Might Be Set Free’

By Bangkok
This is in response to Suneel Charkravorty’s My Plan to Show the World What Really Happened to Keith Raniere
This is a well thought out post, writte by a very intelligent man; a man who’s probably a lot smarter than my good pal, Frank Parlato Jr., and a little bit smarter than my other good friend, Mr. Claviger.
Keith is not the evil monster that prosecutors claim. With that, I agree.
120 years was overkill. 25 years would have been enough.
But Suneel is confusing sexual immorality with sexual predation.
Sexual immorality is different from what Keith did. It’s not criminal.
For instance, I have a buddy who enjoys partaking in gangbangs and group sex at various sex clubs (including gangbanging married women). But this does NOT make him a sexual predator since the women who show up at these clubs do so voluntarily and for their own enjoyment (especially in Beantown).
What Keith did was different.
Keith created an elaborate plan to coerce women into a lifetime of sexual servitude by holding ‘blackmail material’ over their heads which, even if he never released it, would always serve to make them feel pressured to do what he says (under the IMPLIED threat of having that blackmail material released if they don’t comply).
So I say, FUCK YOU, Suneel.
Truth is, you’ve already COMPLETED your whitewash investigation. I can tell by your phrasing that your investigation has been completed already and you’ve found Keith innocent of all charges, LOL.
Truth is, you’re nothing more than Keith’s delusional wing-man —— trying desperately to CREATE A NEW REALITY where Keith might be set free and you might be rewarded for your unwavering loyalty at a time when everybody else fled the Vanguard.
Guess what, Suneel? He won’t be set free in your lifetime, bro. There are no rewards coming your way, sir.
Guess what else?
Your great-great-grandchildren (who aren’t even born yet) will probably be old men before Keith comes up for parole.
Keeping him under lock and key is the best way to prevent him from brainwashing any other gullible men (like yourself) into a life of idiotic servitude.
My best wishes, sir.
“Keith created an elaborate plan to coerce women into a lifetime of sexual servitude by holding ‘blackmail material’ over their heads which, even if he never released it, would always serve to make them feel pressured to do what he says (under the IMPLIED threat of having that blackmail material released if they don’t comply)”.
I think you’re on to something, the collateral was in deed used to backup these women’s word! and could be used (but wasn’t)… I think it’s similar to when you borrow money from the bank to buy a house, you set your collateral AND if you don’t keep your word… they have the right to come take your house! It’s not bad intended…Nor ware these women bad intended when asking for collateral in order to join DOS.
Where is the evidence that Keith created an “elaborate plan to coerce women into a lifetime of sexual servitude by holding ‘blackmail material’ over their heads”?
Also, can you elaborate on your beliefs of sexual immorality?
Said this in other post but Suneel needs to explain why he doesn’t care about the moral questions that Raniere brings up. A lawyer doesn’t care about morality, its not their job. Suneel doesn’t have that excuse. Until he can square that circle, his opinion on Raniere being “railroaded” is irrelevant.