Bangkok: ‘Suneel You’re Nothing More Than Keith’s Delusional Wing-man —— Trying Desperately to Create a New Reality Where Keith Might Be Set Free’

By Bangkok

This is in response to Suneel Charkravorty’s My Plan to Show the World What Really Happened to Keith Raniere

This is a well thought out post, writte by a very intelligent man; a man who’s probably a lot smarter than my good pal, Frank Parlato Jr., and a little bit smarter than my other good friend, Mr. Claviger.

Keith is not the evil monster that prosecutors claim. With that, I agree.

120 years was overkill. 25 years would have been enough.

But Suneel is confusing sexual immorality with sexual predation.

Sexual immorality is different from what Keith did. It’s not criminal.

For instance, I have a buddy who enjoys partaking in gangbangs and group sex at various sex clubs (including gangbanging married women). But this does NOT make him a sexual predator since the women who show up at these clubs do so voluntarily and for their own enjoyment (especially in Beantown).

What Keith did was different.

Keith created an elaborate plan to coerce women into a lifetime of sexual servitude by holding ‘blackmail material’ over their heads which, even if he never released it, would always serve to make them feel pressured to do what he says (under the IMPLIED threat of having that blackmail material released if they don’t comply).

So I say, FUCK YOU, Suneel.

Truth is, you’ve already COMPLETED your whitewash investigation. I can tell by your phrasing that your investigation has been completed already and you’ve found Keith innocent of all charges, LOL.

Truth is, you’re nothing more than Keith’s delusional wing-man —— trying desperately to CREATE A NEW REALITY where Keith might be set free and you might be rewarded for your unwavering loyalty at a time when everybody else fled the Vanguard.

Guess what, Suneel? He won’t be set free in your lifetime, bro. There are no rewards coming your way, sir.

Guess what else?

Your great-great-grandchildren (who aren’t even born yet) will probably be old men before Keith comes up for parole.

Keeping him under lock and key is the best way to prevent him from brainwashing any other gullible men (like yourself) into a life of idiotic servitude.

My best wishes, sir.

