Former Nxian: Raniere Is Acting out of Self Interest, but His Remaining Followers Aren’t Aware

Editor’s note: Frank Report is aware of the identity of the writer of the post below and this person was a member of Nxivm and wishes to remain anonymous.

By a Former Nxian

Lucas Robert’s letter in support of Keith Raniere is a beautiful letter, and certainly a letter very similar to something I myself may have written in support of Keith in the beginning of this in 2017.

Very few of us had a true experience of NXIVM – most of us were people that signed up for the Executive Success Programs 5-day or 16-day “intensive”. It is that coursework where the vast majority of people with positive things to say, like Lucas here, refer to when speaking positively of Keith.

Here is the missing information that the majority of people are missing:

1. It is hypothesized that Keith does not feel feelings inside – he is an expert actor, has amazing discipline, and is an expert salesperson. It is hypothesized he is a sociopath. Keith is not acting out of love – he acts out of self interest, and plays a long game that most people cannot see or fathom.

2. Keith is a proven pathological liar. There is plenty of evidence to support this – what I have observed is that, rather than look at the data, “believers” in Keith will ignore the evidence, and challenge a person “accusing” Keith of lying to show the lie or prove the lie. This is a sign of sociopathy, because in these cases, a person is ignoring evidence of harm to people, and defending a person demanding evidence in order to level what they perceive as an interloper’s accusation.

3. Keith and the inner circle, including Nicki and Michele, actively sold a false image of Keith to the ESP community. The image they sold was Keith as a monk-like renunciate, working tirelessly to improve the world. The truth is, Keith is mentally ill and has a sex addiction, including child rape, and made very few inventions that worked, and zero defendable patents. While it is true that Keith struck gold with his assemblage of Rational Inquiry, the negative impacts to society he has been found guilty of far outweigh the positive impact of Rational Inquiry. Nicki and Michelle can’t see they are the arms and legs of Keith’s lie to the ESP community, and it was not Frank Report’s coverage of facts that disrupted the community, but Nicki and Michele and the inner circle who all knew they were selling a character of Keith that was partially true, and partially not just a small lie, but a huge criminal coverup involving sexual blackmail and child rape.

I feel that if the Nxivm-5 and other “believers” would read the above 3 facts and really let them soak in, the world would be a better place and everyone would be able to move on and begin healing more effectively.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...



