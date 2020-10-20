Susan Dones Weighs in on the Nxivm-5 and Their Efforts to Save Raniere – ‘What Is Wrong With This Picture?’

Most people who know about Nxivm know about Susan Dones. She is one of the whistleblowers and great fighters against Keith Raniere. She was part of the Nxivm-9, the nine women who left Keith Raniere and Susan experienced retaliation in response.

Her story is classic. Being with Nxivm for years had bankrupted her and she filed for bankruptcy protection after she left. Nxivm intervened and tried to block her bankruptcy and that of her spouse, Kim Woolhouse.

While Nxivm had a battery of attorneys, funded by Clare Webb Bronfman, Susan, broke, had to represent herself and help her spouse Kim.

Susan even cross examined the likes of Jim Del Negro [who couldn’t remember what companies he was president of] and Bronfman. She literally tore them apart [read the transcripts] and won the case.

Kim won too.

In the Dones case, Bankruptcy Judge Brian D. Lynch said, “NXIVM’s claims and litigation tactics were disproportionate and largely lacking in merit,” in dismissing nearly all claims against Dones.

In the Woolhouse case, Judge Lynch actually chastised NXIVM. He wrote: “Her ‘sin’ was to attempt to walk away after discovering that NXIVM was not what she thought or hoped. In return, she was labeled as ‘suppressive,’ a term that NXIVM applies to former associates who leave the company or whom NXIVM perceives to be its enemies, and subjected to protracted litigation from two large law firms and a phalanx of attorneys.”

But the cost was heavy for Dones. She could not work at a job to learn about the law and how to do cross examination. One woman defeated probably $500,000 worth of billable lawyers’ hours. [Joe O’Hara might have helped out here a little too.]

Now, in light of the nNxivm-5 presenting their case on Frank Report, Susan has taken to Twitter to give her opinion about their evidence of alleged misconduct on the part of prosecutors in the Raniere case.

One of her Tweets was: “#KeithRaniere still has his claws deeply into Believers called the #NXIVM5 who are attempting to prove misconduct on the part of the DOJ. The spin doctor Raniere has been working hard to do what ever to get out of prison. Poor Believers No real life.”

And another Tweet: “5 Fools who could of testified for #KeithRaniere under oath are now speaking up right before his sentencing about corrupt prosecutors putting their Master behind bars. Their evidence is WEAK.”

Susan has a comment for the Frank Report. Since she has been in the trenches and had a real hand in the Nxivm takedown, I think readers will be glad to hear what she has to say.

By Susan Dones

I sent Marc Elliot a Tweet and lets see if he responds.

If this group is really interested in JUSTICE, don’t you think they should be interested in the INJUSTICE of all the NXIVM legal cases against their defectors?

Most likely not. They are too narrow minded to know the real truth and cannot stray that far from their Master’s wishes. The NXIVM-5 is going to remain blind to how NXIVM, the Master Keith Rainier, Nancy Salzman and the Bronfman sisters spent years F*****g over people in legal cases. For what? –speaking about the hidden truth, the NXIVM cartel!

Money Laundering,

Tax Evasion,

Cash coming from Mexico in the millions,

Sex with underage girls,

Running a Ponzi scheme, patent denied in 2003.

The manipulated game to get women to have sex with him

Doesn’t it seem right that the NXIVM-5 should want to know the misconduct within their own backyard before they go calling the kettle of the DOJ black?

Maybe the claws of their Master are still too deep for them to be so open minded as to get counter data than what they have been sold for years? Their eyes are too glued shut with Kool-Aid.

Maybe they can only serve their Master and cannot deal the whole truth. Their entire world will crumble and they will be left as empty shells with nothing to hold onto or believe in.

Like Keith Raniere is nothing but a very smart dangerous conman.

When there is only a handful left and hundreds who once believed have left the sinking ship,

How can you be the only ones left that are “correct” (to put it into understandable NXIVM terms).

