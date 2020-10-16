Guest View: What Life Will Be Like at Supermax for Vanguard

These are trying times for the Vanguard, Keith Alan Raniere. He is scheduled to be sentenced on October 27, eleven days from now.

His attorneys plan to file a motion for a mistrial based on the alleged denial of his due process rights – and his followers have issued challenges and will present a podcast on the topic of prosecutorial misconduct as it relates to Raniere’s case.

In monitored phone calls during his incarceration at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC), Keith is heard criticizing the judge and the prosecutors. An email he sent from prison was released by the prosecutors wherein he talks about how prosecutors abridged his due process rights.

The judge sentenced his co-defendant Clare Bronfman to triple the sentencing guidelines, largely because she has refused to disavow Raniere. The sentencing guidelines for Raniere suggests up to life in prison. The judge is not friendly to the crimes of which he was convicted. He is likely to sentence Raniere to life in prison.

No matter how this shapes up [most appeals are denied], all of the above will not sit well with the Bureau of Prisons, an agency of the Department of Justice, whose officials determine the prison Keith to which will be assigned.

For these reasons, I suspect Raniere may be assigned to the supermax facility at Florence, Colorado.

One of our commenters describes what life will be like there.

By Spark Pug

I wonder if any of his followers looked into the supermax prison – which is where it looks like Keith will be going. Our supermax here in Colorado is the best of the best.

For his first three years, Keith will have no privileges, no phone calls (except with his attorney), no mail (either sending or receiving), no human contact.

He will eat in his cell, shower in his cell, use the restroom in his cell.

For one hour every day the door on the back of his cell will open. He will be required to walk out into his yard (which is more or less an empty swimming pool).

Guards will bring his meals. The outer door of his cell will open. The guard will leave Keith’s tray on the table. The guard will back away. The outer door will close, the inner door will open. Keith will have 30 seconds to grab his food tray. If he does not, the door will shut automatically and Vanguard will skip that meal.

These cells are very special. For the first three years, Keith won’t even know who is in the cell next to him.

After Three Years

If he’s a good boy and he follows the rules [I don’t see how he can really break too many rules], after the three years have passed he may be allowed

One (1) 15 minute phone call a month.

He may be able to mail out one (1) letter a month.

He may also be able to receive one (1) letter a month.

If he continues to be good, he can ask for a TV (prison controlled programming) for education and religious programs only.

He may also ask for a radio (again prison controlled programming).

He will not be able to see if anyone is outside dancing for their Vanguard.

The cells have special windows in them so they can only see the sky. The windows let in natural light but prisoners can’t see any roads.

Oh and one other tidbit: The prisoners are only brought out to Colorado’s supermax under the cloak of darkness so they can’t get a lay of the land.

There are so many more super-neat amenities that our supermax offers.

Look it up read all about your Vanguard’s home.

***

The tone of our guest view by Spark Pug is snarky and sarcastic, yet the conditions that prisoners at Florence face could also be construed as horrifying and demonic. Florence supermax is a modern human torture chamber.

I wonder who could survive it and not go insane.

This kind of torture should be abolished in the U.S. And for those who say that Raniere is a demon and deserves this kind of punishment or worse and they are glad he may end up there, I would rebut, how are we any better than him?

You say he tortured women. I agree. But how are we better if we enjoy his torture. It shows we have the same qualities as him.

Life in prison is certainly sufficiently harsh without years of solitary confinement in a small cell without outdoor activity, without social interaction for years. Anyone could go mad under those conditions I do not think the sentence of life incarceration needs to include a deliberate attempt to make a convict insane.

One could argue that he is already insane – and that may be true. But it is not our job to make him worse. If anything, we might try to make him better.

