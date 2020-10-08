Clare Bronfman Is Now Officially Federal Prisoner #91010-053

Clare Bronfman has been incarcerated since she was taken away in tears by four U.S. Marshals – on September 30th – from the courtroom in which U.S. District Court Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis had just sentenced her to 81 months in prison.

Since then, she has been ensconced in the East Tower at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) in Brooklyn, NY – most likely in a quarantine unit where new inmates are held for 10-14 days.

Yesterday, Clare became a full-fledged federal prisoner when the Bureau of Prisons (BOP) assigned her a Federal Registration Number.

No longer will she necessarily be referred to by the name she was given at birth: Clare Webb Bronfman.

Now, she is Federal Prisoner #91010-053.

CLARE BRONFMAN Register Number: 91010-053 Age: 42 Race: White Sex: Female Located at: Brooklyn MDC Release Date: UNKNOWN

That’s how she’ll be tracked through the BOP’s computer systems from now until the end of time.

Just like her former mentor, Keith Alan Raniere, is tracked throughout the BOP as Federal Prisoner #57005-177.

What Do the Numbers Mean?

The last three digits in a federal prisoner’s Registration Number signifies where they resided at the time of their arrest.

For Clare, the “053” translates to New York City.

For Raniere, we believe the “177” refers to a foreign country or to Mexico (Despite lots of effort, we have not been able to track down that little nugget of information).

But, more importantly, the fact that she has been assigned a Registration Number means that Clare has now been fully processed into the BOP’s inmate monitoring system.

#91010-053 will be her identification for the entire time she is in federal prison – and for the next three years when she’s on probation.

Were she ever to be arrested again – which, given all the criminal acts for which was not prosecuted, is certainly a possibility – she would still have the same number.

Other Identifying Information

Her Federal Prisoner Badge – which she must have on a lanyard around her neck at all times (except when she’s asleep) – will have her number on it and a picture of her that will be taken at MDC.

It is ironic that Clare must wear a lanyard at all times. The DOS slaves were required to wear either a necklace, a belly chain or an anklet at all times to remind them that they were slaves. And for the last two and one-half years, Clare was required to wear an ankle monitor while she was subject to home arrest.

Now, she will wear a lanyard.

It will also have the same identifying information that appears about her in the BOP’s Find An Inmate system – which Frank Report readers can access at: https://www.bop.gov/inmateloc/#.

Age: 42

Race: White

Sex: Female

Find An Inmate System

The BOP’s Find An Inmate system also provides links to a variety of information that may be of interest to an inmate’s family and friends.

Here are the links it provides for Clare:

She began life as an heiress, with a trust fund established for her by her grandfather and father. She grew up without any financial hardship and when she came of age, she had her first trust fund available to her to spend as she pleased.

Somehow – and her sister got her into this – the two sisters joined something called Nxivm, led by a con artist named Keith Raniere. It took him a few years to blow through both of the sister’s first trust fund – about $135 million.

Fortunately, they got a second trust just in time. Clare spent from 2003- 2018, 15 years in the full-time service of Nxivm, squandering more than $150 million [along with her sister who did likewise.] It cost her more than $10 million per year to be part of Nxivm. Then she was arrested and spent more than $20 million defending herself and her Vanguard – and the other Nxivm defendants, all of which was spectacularly unsuccessful. Everyone was convicted or pleaded guilty to at least one felony.

Now she will pay more than $6.6 million in fines and fees arising from her conviction. That’s a total of more than $175 million. On top of that, she is being sued by more than 80 plaintiffs for the terror she struck while she was the enforcer of Nxivm. She will quite likely lose those lawsuits and pay out more, maybe another $10 or $20 million.

She will now work for the BOP at less than $.50 per hour. And while the amount is negligible, the constant drain by Raniere on her wealth will likely end here – for at least the next nine years, while the BOP will monitor her assets and ensure that she has no contact with anyone associated with Nxivm.

Had she stayed with Raniere, she may well have been dead broke by the end of this decade. As it is she will likely emerge from prison and probation near the end of this decade with a good deal of her wealth still intact (She reportedly earns $15-$20 million per year from her investments). And with around $200-$300 million to work with, she should be able to resume the life of privilege and wealth she was born into – assuming, of course, that she doesn’t find another ethical leader to lead her and do her thinking for her.

Viva Executive Success!

