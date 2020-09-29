Amanda Knox’s DNA Was All Over Crime Scene

Insofar as Amanda Knox has joined in the case of Keith Alan Raniere, readers of Frank Report seem to be interested in knowing more about her. There are those who think she is innocent of the murder of Meredith Kercher and others, such as Liz Houle, whom many readers know from her artwork which she signs MK10ART, who think Amanda got away with murder. Frank Report is interesting in hearing both sides of this controversial story.

Here is another offering from Liz.

By Liz Houle

(This is an extract from an article written on Truejustice.org. You can read the complete article here:

http://www.truejustice.org/ee/index.php/tjmk/comments/yet_more_damning_evidence_that_knox_and_meredith_had_a_physical_confrontation_on_the_night

Amanda Knox’s supporters have lied about almost each and every facet of Meredith Kercher’s murder.

One of the hoaxes is that “only Rudy Guede’s DNA is all over the crime scene.”

This is simply not true. It is indisputable that there was a huge bloody footprint on the bathmat in Amanda and Meredith’s shared bathroom. The footprint matched Raffaele Sollecito – Amanda’s partner.

But there were no bloody footprints leading up to this footprint. Police sprayed luminal and found that the bloody footprints had been cleaned up. Who did that? Rudy? Raffaele? Amanda?

The bare footprints in the hallway matched Amanda and Raffaele’s feet (Rudy had shoe footprints leading out of the house.)

Then there was the DNA. It showed copious amounts of Amanda’s DNA which, the experts concluded, could only have come from Amanda’s blood mixed with Meredith’s blood. Skin cells from touch DNA would not have left this much DNA material. This suggests that Amanda and Meredith were both bleeding the night of the murder, at the same time.

Blood was found on the faucet tap and on a cotton bud box above the bathroom sink.

“Barbie Nadeau told Denis Murphy from NBC that the mixed-blood evidence in the bidet convinced Dr. Stefanoni that Knox was involved in Meredith’s murder:

‘The most damaging forensic evidence against Amanda was what the prosecution’s expert said was mixed blood DNA of Amanda and Meredith found on the drain of the bidet.’

‘Barbie Nadeau: She was convinced that it showed that Amanda Knox was involved in this crime.’”

Where was Amanda bleeding from? It could have been a bloody nose or neck. She had a neck wound deep under her chin that went unnoticed by authorities for almost a week before they took a picture of it.

Your comments in reply are welcome.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...



