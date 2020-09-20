Jim Del Negro

Del Negro’s Letter Supporting Clare Fails to Mention His Role in Nxivm

September 20, 2020

James Del Negro offered his support to Clare Webb Bronfman in a letter to the judge, Nicholas Garaufis, who will sentence her. He failed to say he is a staunch member of Nxivm and the leader of the Society of Protectors in his epistle to the jurist.

Jim wrote:

Dear Judge Garaufis,

I am a 52 year old mechanical engineer and entrepreneur with (4) step children and spouse [Esther Chiappione Carlson. a green sashed Nxivm leader]. I grew up with a Catholic upbringing, which has been the foundation with which I have grown my values of attempting to being an honorable and caring person towards others.

Jim Del Negor’s spouse Esther Chiappone Calrson. One of Jim step children, Robbie, was the locus of insane jealousy by Keith Raniere – the Vanguard of Jim, Esther and Clare – because he had an affair with Cami.

Although I have failed at times, I believe I have become a more caring and honorable person with age and wisdom and have become more humble and understanding of others over the years.

I have known Clare Bronfman for about 17 years now . During that time I have found her to be a person who is concerned for the welfare of others and someone with great integrity.

 Clare Bronfman

In December of 2007 she asked me to help her with a business situation where she suspected a business partner of possibly stealing from her. [This is the Los Angeles real estate investigation which I led and was responsble for recovering $26 million of her and her sister, Sara] During my investigation, [it was not his investigation, it was my investigation] it looked more and more like the person was in fact stealing from her. She was very concerned that we make sure and take every opportunity to allow him to explain himself even if delaying could cost her more money. She was very respectful of him even when it was evident that he was not respectful of her. I believe the situation demonstrated her commitment to justice and treating people fairly.

During the time when I was in Los Angeles, helping her with her case against her partner, I was going to miss a volleyball game which was important to my friends and I. When she found out about it, she offered to fly me back to New York so I could be with my team. [Wow. This cost her what $500? For a person with a net worth of several hundred million. It would be like one of us spending $5].

I thought it was a generous offer, but not necessary, as it was costly and would possibly be detrimental to our work in LA. She insisted that I fly back and play with my team and bought my ticket for me. This may not seem like a big deal, but it was very meaningful to me that she cared enough to know what was going on in my personal life and help me where she could. I believe she did it, not because I wanted it, but because she wanted it for me. I think it speaks to her caring nature and consideration for other. [Yes, she wanted Jim to play volleyball with her Vanguard.]

Clare is always looking out for others. Many times she would call me and ask me how one of our friends were doing, thinking they were struggling, and asked me to see if there is something we could do to help. She is always giving her time and resources to others that are in need. I was struggling financially at one time and she helped me by giving me a job which allowed me to honor my existing financial obligations, so it did not affect my family. [But Jim whatever that job was it was approved by Keith and it had something of value in it for him.. You could not possibly have gotten a job without Keith’s approval].

She supported many friends this way, [all because Keith wanted it that way. All her friends were Nxivm members. she was funding Nxivm.] and did it in an unassuming  quiet way which was discrete, not looking for attention  or praise for her good deeds. In fact I find her embarrassed by attention and does not want recognition for all of the good things she does.

I find her to be very concerned with how to help others in the world and has dedicated much of her time and effort supporting broad initiatives [all Nxivm-based initiatives] that she believes would help others. One of her projects was the World Ethical Foundations Consortium, which was designed to bring leaders together to promote ethics {by following the most unethical person, Raniere]. I participated in the inaugural event and was impressed with the people who she brought together to promote non-violence and working together for ethical solutions to the world’ s problems. One of the participants was Russel Means, a Native American Activist from the Lakota tribe. In another event the organization brought [paid him more than $1 million] the Dalia Lama to Albany NY to speak on compassionate ethics. [During that meeting he asked the press to investigate Raniere.] It was a truly inspiring and uplifting event.

Keith Raniere and Clare Bronfman – sadly both will be lodged in prison for a long, long time.

I can’t say enough about her as a person who is well intended and looking to do good in the world. I put my reputation [What reputation do you have Jim other than being a Nxivm member?] behind her one hundred percent as someone who I trust and believe in with all my heart.

Please consider this letter when you evaluate her future.

Respectfully,

James J. Del Negro


About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

Frank Report’s founder and lead writer Frank Parlato is one of the internet’s most acclaimed investigative journalists. His writing and investigations have helped expose major criminal organizations and scandals.

Frank’s work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, New York Post, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Rolling Stone, and more.

He is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of Artvoice, The Niagara Falls Reporter, Front Page and the South Buffalo News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Leave a Reply

About Frank Parlato

About Frank Parlato

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Fox News, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, and more.

Frank Parlato was the lead investigator and coordinating producer of Investigation Discovery's 2 hour blockbuster special 'The Lost Women of NXIVM.'

Frank Report is dedicated to Frank's investigative journalism and the pursuit of truth.

Read more about Frank Report's mission.

If the whole world stands against you sword in hand, would you still dare to do what you think is right?

Got A Tip?

If you have a tip for Frank Report, send it here.
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com
Phone / Text: (716) 990-5740

Archives

%d bloggers like this: