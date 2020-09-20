Del Negro’s Letter Supporting Clare Fails to Mention His Role in Nxivm

James Del Negro offered his support to Clare Webb Bronfman in a letter to the judge, Nicholas Garaufis, who will sentence her. He failed to say he is a staunch member of Nxivm and the leader of the Society of Protectors in his epistle to the jurist.

Jim wrote:

Dear Judge Garaufis,

I am a 52 year old mechanical engineer and entrepreneur with (4) step children and spouse [Esther Chiappione Carlson. a green sashed Nxivm leader]. I grew up with a Catholic upbringing, which has been the foundation with which I have grown my values of attempting to being an honorable and caring person towards others.

Although I have failed at times, I believe I have become a more caring and honorable person with age and wisdom and have become more humble and understanding of others over the years.

I have known Clare Bronfman for about 17 years now . During that time I have found her to be a person who is concerned for the welfare of others and someone with great integrity.

In December of 2007 she asked me to help her with a business situation where she suspected a business partner of possibly stealing from her. [This is the Los Angeles real estate investigation which I led and was responsble for recovering $26 million of her and her sister, Sara] During my investigation, [it was not his investigation, it was my investigation] it looked more and more like the person was in fact stealing from her. She was very concerned that we make sure and take every opportunity to allow him to explain himself even if delaying could cost her more money. She was very respectful of him even when it was evident that he was not respectful of her. I believe the situation demonstrated her commitment to justice and treating people fairly.

During the time when I was in Los Angeles, helping her with her case against her partner, I was going to miss a volleyball game which was important to my friends and I. When she found out about it, she offered to fly me back to New York so I could be with my team. [Wow. This cost her what $500? For a person with a net worth of several hundred million. It would be like one of us spending $5].

I thought it was a generous offer, but not necessary, as it was costly and would possibly be detrimental to our work in LA. She insisted that I fly back and play with my team and bought my ticket for me. This may not seem like a big deal, but it was very meaningful to me that she cared enough to know what was going on in my personal life and help me where she could. I believe she did it, not because I wanted it, but because she wanted it for me. I think it speaks to her caring nature and consideration for other. [Yes, she wanted Jim to play volleyball with her Vanguard.]

Clare is always looking out for others. Many times she would call me and ask me how one of our friends were doing, thinking they were struggling, and asked me to see if there is something we could do to help. She is always giving her time and resources to others that are in need. I was struggling financially at one time and she helped me by giving me a job which allowed me to honor my existing financial obligations, so it did not affect my family. [But Jim whatever that job was it was approved by Keith and it had something of value in it for him.. You could not possibly have gotten a job without Keith’s approval].

She supported many friends this way, [all because Keith wanted it that way. All her friends were Nxivm members. she was funding Nxivm.] and did it in an unassuming quiet way which was discrete, not looking for attention or praise for her good deeds. In fact I find her embarrassed by attention and does not want recognition for all of the good things she does.

I find her to be very concerned with how to help others in the world and has dedicated much of her time and effort supporting broad initiatives [all Nxivm-based initiatives] that she believes would help others. One of her projects was the World Ethical Foundations Consortium, which was designed to bring leaders together to promote ethics {by following the most unethical person, Raniere]. I participated in the inaugural event and was impressed with the people who she brought together to promote non-violence and working together for ethical solutions to the world’ s problems. One of the participants was Russel Means, a Native American Activist from the Lakota tribe. In another event the organization brought [paid him more than $1 million] the Dalia Lama to Albany NY to speak on compassionate ethics. [During that meeting he asked the press to investigate Raniere.] It was a truly inspiring and uplifting event.

I can’t say enough about her as a person who is well intended and looking to do good in the world. I put my reputation [What reputation do you have Jim other than being a Nxivm member?] behind her one hundred percent as someone who I trust and believe in with all my heart.

Please consider this letter when you evaluate her future.

Respectfully,

James J. Del Negro

