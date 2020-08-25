Brigid: Review of the Vow Episode 1: Mark Vicente’s Pain and Keith and Nancy’s Mendacity

By Brigid
I got an HBO subscription on Amazon just to watch “The Vow”, the 9-episode series on Nxivm.
It appears to be well done with high production values, but having only seen the first installment I feel like it is premature to comment on it as a reviewer might.
In the first episode [The Science of Joy], the audience is introduced to the main characters, getting some background on them, getting a feel for the official version Nxivm as they presented to the public.
There is much much more to come.
Seeing and hearing Nancy Salzman was the biggest shock so far, for me.
Her shtick in action in the clips from ESP training videos is accurately described by Sarah Edmondson as being very 80s, in a dated un-hip power-suited kind of low budget customer service training video way.
Her brief ESP segments immediately made me think of the equally goofy Consumers’ Buyline advertising.
Not different at all in fact.
Both Nancy and Raniere are so insincere, so artificial and cornball, they barely conceal their base-grasping vulgar natures with overacted faux enthusiasm and the phony spirituality pretense.
Mark Vincente is an odd bird. He is not unlikeable – in fact, he seems quite genuine – but there is something broken about him. Now maybe it was his formative years in South Africa, can’t imagine anyone with a little extra sensitivity walking away from that without some degree of trauma.
But he is also an affable rube who lives up to his first name. In another time and place, he easily would have been a wandering hippie seeker rather than the yuppie creative that he is today.
But even in a different decade, he surely would have wound up in the same place: in a cult.
Nancy and Keith must’ve been slobbering over him when he entered the picture. He was successful, handsome, talented, tall, all the things Keith is not.
He did gloss over Ramtha, which he didn’t need to go into in-depth but it might have added additional context to him as a person and explained a bit about how he managed to spend 12 prime years of his life dedicated to a hard control system.
I’m going to guess that he scared the isht out of Nancy and Keith when he finally blew a gasket and lashed out at them, angrily and loudly jumping ship surely sent them into a panic.
Can’t wait for that part of the story, it will be glorious.
Sarah Edmondson’s story – thus far – is neatly stitched up, but one big missing detail when describing Nxivm expansion was that they were bringing in money, her in particular, in a pyramid structure no less.
Seems from what we know from this blog, if there was doubt in her mind or times when Nxivm dogma wore transparently thin, the money, attention, status, and purpose (of making more money) kept her blinded to the evil nature of what she was involved with and committed to doing.
Finally, the group photos and clips of them with smiles plastered on their faces, their antic jumping and dancing around, the hugging and the image of always having a good time, was nauseating.
There is definitely a personality type that is drawn to and feels comfortable in joining a group, in subsuming one’s own identity to a group in order to fit in and feel a part of something. To see people like Emiliano Salinas and glimpses of some others that we got in Episode 1 makes that color coded t-shirt sorority summer camp crap even more preposterous.
So far, we have yet to get a whiff of sulfur, of the mendacity and depravity and brutality that we know is coming. Mark’s personal pain and shame is the only indication so far of what is to come.
7 Comments
I thought it was awesome. I would never have joined such a thing but I have a better understanding of why people would.
–Seems from what we know from this blog, if there was doubt in her mind or times when Nxivm dogma wore transparently thin, the money, attention, status, and purpose (of making more money) kept her blinded to the evil nature of what she was involved with and committed to doing.
If people are “blinded” by money, fame, etc., they can rationalize away much in their mistreatment of others. True ethical people keep their promises and they don’t rationalize away misdoings for money or fame, like some of the people and the small-time celebrities in this cult, or even the so-called religious televangelists who rationalize the need for and cost of their private jets paid for by their followers. Their intentions are sincere, they make decisions based on what is right, and because of this, they cannot mistreat others.
Good review. I’ll see about getting HBO so I can watch it.
Great review, Brigid. Your initial impressions of this cast of characters and of the documentary itself echo my own.
I was interested to finally see some more raw NXIVM footage besides the stuff that’s been available on YouTube. Now that the organization itself is dissolved (in a legal sense anyway), I can’t figure out why more of this footage hasn’t leaked out to the public. Keith’s supposedly brilliant “modules” and the more esoteric NXIVM teachings still seem to be hard to come by also. I’ve long been interested in seeing what specifically was so brilliant about his hypnotic jive talk and his baffling “modules.”
+1 moonbeam!
Those Nexian Fools dancing and prancing around are as stupid as the many Americans who believe that a face mask and Bill Gates’ vaccine will save them from a virus as deadly as the annual seasonal flu.
“Seems from what we know from this blog, if there was doubt in her mind or times when Nxivm dogma wore transparently thin, the money, attention, status, and purpose (of making more money) kept her blinded to the evil nature of what she was involved with and committed to doing”.
Sarah Edmondson knew what she was a part of. She should be aggressively interviewed and made to ‘fess up’. She has been allowed to portray herself as naive and innocent and a heroine. On that podcast, the presenter said people who knew Edmondson were not convinced of her innocence.