Can They Dance for Raniere at Supermax? Readers Express Concerns About Dance Protest and I reply

This came to me by email from a reader who suggests that the Forgotten Ones’ goal of having dance troupes at every prison is nonsense, not the least of the reasons being that most prisons are located in secluded areas and are gated. The prison buildings are set back from the road and therefore prisoners usually cannot see out prison windows to the streets where dancers might prance about to protest conditions there:

Here is the informative email: I am enjoying your coverage. I am particularly enjoying your reporting on how upset some inmates’ relatives have been when they learn who these people really are. They have already rebranded, and are now “we are the forgotten ones.” The weareasone.com web address redirects to https://wearetheforgottenones.org So, not only have they changed their web address, but they changed from a .com to a .org The new website also has a few pages with info, or whatever. Interesting that they claim to want to have a ‘dance troupe’ at every prison. I think inmates in most prisons likely cannot see a group of people out dancing beyond the facility’s outer fencing. But then, we know they are not really starting a movement any more than when Raniere started that in l’akesh nonsense. Self-serving drivel is all it seems to be to me. They write “Please follow us and contact us at @WeAreAsYou on Instagram if you would like to perform for those incarcerated at MDC Brooklyn or any other facility. “We would love to have you. We are looking for have as many different dance troupes on our roster so that ultimately every night, every prison in the United States will have an hour performance which those inside can enjoy and their friends and family can also attend or livestream. “If there is any way you would like to support, you can reach out to us at hello@WeAreAsYou.com or DM on Instagram @WeAreAsYou. This is starting to look a lot like the Acapella festivals that NXIVM was promoting for a while.

A Friend in Need

Another reader sent me this by email:

I just discovered that a distant high school friend of mine is involved in this organization after he posted a bunch of things involving these dance protests on his FB. At first I was mainly confused why they would protest at that particular jail but I soon figured out the connections and saw his name on your website and also the names of other people on your website replying to his post. I have some screencaps of the conversation but nothing newsworthy. Mainly the reason I’m contacting you is if you have suggestions for how to help this person escape or undermine the organization. I’m also worried about him recruiting other friends of mine (who do not realize this isn’t just a well meaning protest).

I replied:

That is the great question. How do you help a person escape from Nxivm? Many have escaped thanks to articles published here and the subsequent arrest and conviction of Keith Raniere.

The ones who remain are the true diehards. If everything that has been revealed about Raniere has failed to persuade them to leave, I do not know what will work. Many friends and family members despaired for years of getting their loved ones out. Most of them are out after the crushing prosecution of Nxivm. The ones who remain are the truly brainwashed.

I know of no cure. If you find one, please let me know and if there is anything I can do to help, let me know. As for the Nxivm members using this protest to recruit others, this is always a possibility. Hopefully, anyone who is approached will at least do an online search of the individuals and be forewarned.

Reader Blocked by Dancer’s Instagram Another reader sent me the following email: I’ve been a keen reader of your articles on frankreport.com and followed you since you first reported about NXIVM being a sex cult. I became aware of the weareasyou instagram account from yourself in which some of the remaining NXIVM members are dancing every night in front of MDC. This morning (UK time) I posted a comment on their latest instagram post about the podcast with Eduardo Asunsolo. In the comment i wrote “This guy and all the women in the previous videos are all linked to the sex cult NXIVM. Please visit www.frankreport.com to find out more”. A few hours after I posted the comment, they blocked me. Stupidly, I forgot to take a screenshot of the comment to send you as evidence, so I’m not sure if it’s still up there. I do have a screenshot of proof that they did indeed block me. I thought it would be good to make others aware of their true nature, NXIVM and Keith Raniere, as the majority of other comments on their posts are positive and praising them. If anybody else posts comments on their account mentioning NXIVM they will most likely end up being blocked too. I just wanted to make you aware and thanks for being a pivotal force in taking them down. Hopefully the remaining members e.g Nicki Clyne and Dr Danielle Roberts will also face justice soon. Many Thanks My reply is as follows:

Thanks for your email. I hope that no one is fooled by the dancers into joining Nxivm or worse, DOS, and get themselves branded.

Dr. Roberts, who performed the branding is there, ready to brand women, as she has done in the past.

As for justice, it seems that Nicki Clyne and Danielle Roberts have done some possible criminal deeds. Dr. Roberts is likely to lose her medical license. As for Nicki, it does not appear she is not going to be charged with anything. Although that could change.

I would hope that rather than punishment for these two, and others who continue to follow Raniere, that instead an awakening occurs and they realize that they have been misled by a psychopath, the man for whom they are foolishly dancing.

That would be better than justice. It would represent a cure. They are dancing for freedom for Raniere and supposedly a cure for the horrid conditions prisoners endure at MDC.

Although I am not willing to go out and dance for it, I wish that the remaining brainwashed individuals – whether here or in Mexico, would discover the truth about Raniere and learn to depend on themselves for growth. And, of course, free themselves from him.

Finally, you mentioned justice. The dancers might be doing something to bring a form of justice that was unintended by them.

I do support the better treatment of prisoners. But I do not think these particular dancers [because of who they are] will do much good for the rank and file prisoners. However, they may be able to bring some kind of rough justice to Raniere.

As I wrote in a previous post, their dancing, according to them, caused prison officials to move Raniere to another cell [which may be the reason they have moved their dancing to the other side of MDC].

I also wrote that their dancing might lead to a recommendation by the Federal Bureau of Prisons [BOP] that Raniere be assigned to a more secure prison after he is sentenced.

The BOP can report that Raniere has Manson-like devotees who come to the prison every night, pretending to dance as a protest of conditions at MDC but are likely really there for Raniere. “When we moved him to another section of the prison,” the BOP could truthfully report, “the dancers moved to that side of the prison and continued their dancing, which included doing flips and standing upside down with their legs spread wide open and gyrating in some kind of possible psycho-sexual gesture.”

The end result of all their dancing may actually be a recommendation by BOP for a supermax facility for Raniere – where no one can visit and he will never see any dancers.

Whether that will be justice or not is not something I am prepared to judge, but I know a few hundred victims of Raniere who will most certainly agree that if this happens it will be a unique and fitting kind of justice.

Ironic, too, it was Nicki Clyne’s inadvertent posting on Instagram that led to my publishing hers and Raniere’s secret location in Mexico that led to his arrest.

It would be ironic indeed, if Nicki Clyne, who in 2018 gave away Raniere’s hiding place that led to his arrest, now, by her dancing leads the BOP to recommend supermax for her leader.

With followers like her, who needs enemies?

