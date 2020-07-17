Former Nxivm Member Ivy Nevares Comes Out Against Nxivm and Dancers on Twitter

For years, Ivy Nevares was a dedicated member of Nxivm. At one time she was also Keith Alan Raniere’s favorite girlfriend, a role she rose to and later lost in his constant maneuvering of women in his harem.
Ivy co-wrote two books with him and for years he deceived her, saying he would sire for her an avatar baby.
Ivy believed it, I suspect, because she believed in him. He spent years abusing her, dangling a serious relationship and a child before her, while secretly mocking her and openly punishing her to ensure she did not have success on her life and was dependant on him.
But she thought his cruelty was actually discipline meant for her betterment so she endured because she wanted to be a better person.
His cruelties to her were remarked upon my many ex-Nxivm members. But she did not know he intended to be cruel.
He punished her for gaining weight and this woman, with remarkable discipline reduced her daily caloric intake to 500 then 300 calories. She became obsessed with her weight, to please Raniere, while all the while the monster did not care, as he stuffed his own face with pizza with hot sauce and chocolate cake and laughed at the women who starved themselves.
After telling Ivy she could not cut her hair, for it would be a breach against him, and she let it grow, he mocked her behind her back, when it grew down past her feet.
Sure it would be easy to mock her, as Keith did, but she was faithful and fiercely determined and consequently, like all who were faithful to Raniere, she suffered at his hands.
Ivy has come to realize after more than 15 years in Nxivm that he was a monster from the start, that there was never any good in him.
Recently she has taken to Twitter to publicly repudiate him and warn people about the new dance-protest group, weareasyou AKA The Forgotten Ones, led by seven Nxivm members. The group dances nightly in front of the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, where Raniere is being held awaiting sentencing.
I think her Twitter posts are interesting because they are authentic and reveal how a former lover of Raniere’s now feels about the psychopath that stole years from her life. Ivy joined Nxivm in its early days, throwing away a promising career in NYC as a writer and editor.
On her Twitter account, Ivy describes herself as “Editor, Writer, Author. I wield a pen, rather than a sword, as carefully as I can.”
She started tweeting about the dance group on July 9.
If you’re following #WeAreAsYou and come across @WeAreAsYou , be warned: Some of the organizers belong to the sex trafficking ring #DOS and support convicted pedophile #KeithRaniere. They are Nicki Clyne, Danielle Roberts, Michelle Hatchette and others. #NXIVM #SOP #cult
On July 12, she Tweeted,
To the #DOS and #NXIVM organizers at @WeAreAsYou: Why only protest injustices at #mdcbrooklyn? Why not also at #MCC and #Rikers? Why nowhere else in the country? Come clean. You owe your innocent followers that much. You owe #BLM that much. #WeSeeYou #WeAreAsYou #KeithRaniere
July 13
@WeAreAsYou #DOS and #NXIVM organizers: Keep dancing for your #sextrafficking master #KeithRaniere each night. Keep defiling #prisonreform and #BLM as you are. Keep insulting the art of dance in itself until you #comeclean. We see through you, #weareasyou: we are NOT as you.
July 14
Oh boohoo! @WeAreAsYou stopped its livestream because their #DOS and #NXIVM organizers were bombed by the press and trolls who demand they #comeclean. Will you? Or will you keep dancing for your #pedophile and #sextrafficking master #KeithRaniere? #weareasyou we are NOT as you.
July 15
@WeAreAsYou: “In America we don’t say the N-word and we think we don’t have slavery because of that.” Mmm, #NXIVM, tell us all about #slavery and your master #KeithRaniere. Nicki Clyne, Danielle Roberts, Michele Hatchette: would you please stand up? tinyurl.com/yavxq4pg#cult
July 15
Tweeting out a link to the Forgotten Ones press release, Ivy commented:
@WeAreAsYou : It goes to show #KeithRaniere didn’t teach critical thinking, but rather spinning word salad. “There’s no good deed that won’t have hate.” I see, truth is now “hate.” Say those words to yourself when you look in the mirror, you puppet.
July 15
Powerful. A legitimate movement calling out @WeAreAsYou and its #DOS and #NXIVM organizers for hijacking a noble cause to serve their #pedophile and sex-trafficking leader, #KeithRaniere. Believe it now. BEWARE of this group and #wearetheforgottenones. #comeclean #cult #SOP #ESP
July 15
OMG your tags!! KKW, really? Why not tag
and show us who the real #DOS #SOP and #NXIVM members are? Why hide who you and #KeithRaniere really are? #WeAreAsYou #cult
I can’t help but think that the awakening that Ivy had, sometime between 2017 and 2019, will come one day to Nicki Clyne, Danielle Roberts. Michele Hatchette and the others. It has to happen.
Raniere is going away for years, and probably going to be moved out of state to a high security, possibly a supermax facility.
And just like Ivy, and so many others, who woke up one day and realized Raniere was a con artist, a monster, a creep and a fool, so will the remaining members, sooner or later.
They will wake up. They have to.
3 Comments
Frank one amazing aspect of the NXVIM girls Is they have skills. Ivy as a writer, dancer and team member. Her loyalty to “her man”. although a piece of evil is an admirable quality. Her awakening and consideration of how she coped with the betrayal of KAR, I project, was personally devastating to her. The fact she is out and publicly commenting must scare all the other DOS, and harem members. If she possess the fabled collateral and writes a book all their laundry could come out. And the heiresses might want to put some hush money out their. And being she is Mexican I wonder why if she is endanger and a threat to the Mexican Nxivm group.
Thanks for validating it is her. I wasn’t sure. Hope she can cash in on all her wasted years, heart break and suffering.
Who cares about this worthless Nevares woman? LOL
I think a lot of readers will care and be pleased to see that she has finally broken away. I don’t think she is worthless. Just the opposite, I think she is a talented woman who had good intentions while she served Nxivm and is now publicly condemning Raniere. She is a victim, in my opinion. And her story should be heard.