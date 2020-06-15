Trolls Gone Wild Over New Comments Policy – I Reply to Anonymous ‘Beefs’

Yesterday I wrote in the post Time to Address Comments Section on Frank Report – as We Ready for Larger, More Diverse Audience that I was going to moderate the trolls a little, and redact or delete, even from valuable contributors, mean and nasty comments about other commenters [unless it is done with good natured humor].

The result was a spate of anonymous comments, some of them obviously from trolls coming out of their collective madness woodwork, replete with nasty objections.

In the interest of clarity, and for the fun of allowing the trolls to be seen in limited doses, I have replied to some of their comments.

These can be found on the original post, but for convenience, here are some of their comments and my replies.

I hope this will further help clarify Frank Report’s new comments’ policy.

One troll used the following six monikers.

The Devil You Know, Hands off My Idea The New Family Friendly Frank Report [Redacted] = [Censored]. Reputable Tax Attorney Chocolate Cake For Karen Carpenter

I’ll start with her/him.

The use of the bracketed word [redacted] is my editing of the troll. It is redacted not because it attacks me but because it attacks another commenter.

Because it may be easier to read, I will use faces to go along with the various monikers:

Hands Off My Ideas

[Redacted] = [Censored].

And what is with the red lettering of people’s posts? Shit got creepy real quick here. Frank Report RIP

Frank Parlato

You have posted under several different monikers. Why do you bother to keep on commenting? It makes you appear to be a troll. If you don’t like it here, why not go away?

Frank Parlato

Using pen names, such as Voltaire [François Marie Arouet], Mark Twain [Samuel Clemens] and Orwell [Eric Blair] does not make these men anonymous cowards. They were known to their publishers and to some degree known to anyone who had an interest in finding out who they were. Clemens was widely known to be Mark Twain.

But anonymous trolls are known only to themselves. Their agenda is not to improve the life of humankind as Voltaire, Twain and Orwell did, but to hurt others. That’s what makes them trolls and cowards.

***

Nice Guy is definitely not a troll. He is an engaged reader. Bangkok, on the other hand, lies somewhere in that twilight world between troll and comedian. When he;s funny he is riotous. But when he is off his game, he gets sore awfully fast.

Here is his view on my new policy – which to reiterate – is mainly to bring a little more civility between commenters.

Nice Guy

{I will also add this which I did not in the comments section]

I was not threatened by WordPress (or fear I will be threatened if I do not toe the leftist line. Word Press has no authority to shut down my blog over content. They are merely content management system. I control the content. They offer me hacker protection and interface with my posting, where it is easy to post.

If ever they threatened me with censorship, I would merely go to another content management system.

It is true that my articles over the last four and half years have been extremely critical and oftentimes uncivil towards the now convicted criminals Keith Raniere, Clare Bronfman, Allison Mack, Nancy Salzman, the lovely Lauren Salzman and many other Nxivm criminals who were not convicted. It proved effective in helping to stop the criminal activities – including the branding, blackmailing, sex trafficking and enslavement of women. I would do it again.

And if I find other vicious criminals, I will be prepared to be very uncivil. And by the way I think Derek Chauvin very much appears to be a vicious criminal. However, I do not think the other commenters who run afoul of Bangkok or other commenter- trolls – need to be treated the same way as Keith Raniere. B the way, as for my article about Casper Van Dien, [which I may take down, so check it out while you can], it was not unnecessary. At the time Casper was working hard to enable India to remain in the Nxivm cult. He told me that what her mother, Catherine Oxenberg was doing – exposing that India was branded and in a sex cult- was far worse than her actually being in it. I wanted to hit back at him a little for doing that and hopefully get India to realize her mother was right. After all, India only avoided being one of the defendants thanks to her mother finally getting her out – in the nick of time. But now that the battle is over, and India is out of Nxivm – and, as I understand it, is writing a book about her harrowing journey – it may be time to take down the post. I have nothing against Casper, but I do think he was dead wrong about Catherine and if he had prevailed India would have remained in Nxivm and her mother would have been the villain. Keep in mind that Casper is not India’s father but her stepfather and this went on – my dispute with Casper when the FBI was investigating and India was in jeopardy. Posting Less It is true I have been posting far less of my own work, because I am working on my book, working as a consultant for several clients, am in pre-production for a new two-hour film and preparing for my upcoming trial. It is a lot to do at once and I cannot post at the same pace I did when the battle with Nxivm was ongoing. I am always looking for writers at Frank Report and if any readers want to try their hand at it, please feel free to contact me. [frankparlato@gmail.com or 716-990-5740].

Page views are a product of how many posts there are to view, and how popular certain posts are. I am posting less than half as much as less year. I will soon be posting the stats, but back in April I posted Frank Report Surpasses One Million Views in 2020.

We may surpass 6 million page views this year. Although it seems we are more in line with about 3.5 -4 million page views [unless I find more time to post].

Going back to the comments, Nice Guy asked about my preference for certain commenters.

Paul There is a lot of valuable commentary on here, but it became very tedious to sift through the comments of some posters which consists of little more than insults and profanity. Maybe they’ll start posting something more interesting, or just wander off and find pastures new. Either way, it’s good. At a certain point the signal gets lost in the noise. In my opinion this has become gradually more problematic here since March and has become a real problem lately. It has become obvious that any discussion of anything even vaguely political, immediately turns into a sea of insults. I find people’s different political opinions interesting, but insults and profanity are not opinion, and add nothing of value. The words ‘Civilization’ and ‘Civility’ have the same root.

Shivani

Frank, this is a pragmatic and a measured decision to cut the dross. It’s been a long time coming.

A friend of mine who has a website gets lots of comments for two distinct occasions each year. He very rarely intercedes to remove anyone’s expressed thoughts. However, it is his website, as the Frank Report is yours. There are those instances when it can be most expedient to bring down your hammer, whether softly or vigorously.

I think that you have described your reasoning well. Also, the stuck piggies will squeal the loudest about this change and the most likely to ignore your reasoning, turn it into an inquisition and HURL. So keep trusting yourself.

***

In the end, I am hoping for more civility, and quality traffic. Quality trumps quantity. And I think most of the readers here are premier quality — subtle, intelligent, thoughtful, concerned people. I don’t want to let a few trolls spoil that.

