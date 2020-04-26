Frank Report Surpasses One Million Views in 2020

There are one or two snide commenters who clearly have an agenda to discredit Frank Report.

Here is a comment from one of them, posted no doubt to mislead people as to the popularity of Frank Report.

“What is your definition of “tons. If Frank actually had ‘tons’ of different readers, he would publicize the number of unique visitors to his site per day or month, rather than the bogus ‘page views’ which are grossly inflated by the likes of Scott, Omar, Anonymaker, and a few others commenting incessantly. Even the number of unique visitors would be inflated by most people logging in using VPNs

“But Frank isn’t manly enough to share how few readers are actually left reading his conspiracy right wing shit and recycled stories. Although the paltry number of comments for each piece of dreck generated by him and his tiny cast of loony toons should indicate to even the dimmest among you the dwindling readership and interest in what he’s pooping out.

“BTW, [Olivia] Cheng’s last tweet generated more likes than any Frank Report tweet. Maybe if people like Mark Vicente, Sarah Edmondson, Catherine Oxenberg, and any of the real journalists covering NXIVM weren’t so embarrassed or repulsed by Frank and supported him publicly by retweeting or even following the FrankReport account, this site would be doing better.”

***

Actually, for a blog, Frank Report is not doing badly. It competes favorably with some media outlets with a bigger staff.

Alexa ranks Frank Report at #53,675 in the USA, which compares favorably to most blogs in America.

Ironically, also – even though Keith Raniere and his codefendants were all convicted more than 10 months ago – Frank Report continues to enjoy a consistent audience.

From January 1 to April 25, 2020, page views are 1,177,765.

While this is behind the mean monthly average for last year, when Frank Report had 5.8 million views – with a spike during the trial of Raniere – it is on track for about 3.5-4 million views this year.

In fact, it may be more, since Frank Report is about on average or a little ahead of the two previous years when we had 4.9 million [2018] and 5.8 million [2020].

Raniere and his codefendants were arrested in 2018 and the trial was in 2020, and there were spikes in views during critical events in the case.

But the fact that Frank Report continues to enjoy a base of around 300,000 views per month shows the audience is consistent and, in fact, may be growing a little.

The US makes up most of our readership, with people from numerous other countries also viewing.

Here is the list of the top 10 countries with views from January 1- April 25.

In the past, I have published page views on Frank Report and have done so at least four times per year. I do not have the time to do it daily, as the commenter above suggests.

Actually, I do not know of any other website that publishes their page views. I have never seen the NY Times, CNN, or any big media outlet ever do so.

The reason I have published page views over the last few years is not to rebut commenters who seek to discredit Frank Report for whatever reason, and who seem to want to make it appear that there are few or no readers, but because I like transparency and find some happiness that there are readers who seem to enjoy Frank Report.

For a little blog, with no paid staff, it is doing fairly well.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

