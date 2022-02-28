TNT Includes Episode on Clare Bronfman for ‘Rich & Shameless’ Docuseries for Summer 2022

From Girls Gone Wild to Pharma Bro to Pam & Tommy, This Eight-Hour Unscripted Series Tells the Shocking Stories of Fame, Fortune and the Problems That Follow

LOS ANGELES (January 27, 2022) – TNT announces its new, original true crime anthology series “Rich & Shameless,” documenting the shocking real stories of the problems that befall great wealth in seven unique films that will launch summer 2022. TNT will air an early sneak episode of the series, “Pam & Tommy: The Tape That Changed America” on Saturday, February 19, 2022, following the conclusion of the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night.

Fame. Power. Success. Money can bring it all. And drain it all away. From TNT and Raw (“Three Identical Strangers” and “Don’t F**k with Cats”), comes “Rich & Shameless,” a seven-part series of premium films that tell the true stories of the successes, failures, thrills and miseries that accompany the kind of wealth that ordinary people can never understand. Using a combination of powerful interviews, unique archive and atmospheric visuals, “Rich & Shameless” goes behind the public façade to reveal the dangers of great prosperity. Subjects covered throughout the docuseries include: the mysterious death of crypto millionaire and suspected con artist Gerald Cotton, Seagrams heiress Clare Bronfman and her involvement in a nefarious sex cult, the unlikely battle between Martin Shkreli and The Wu-Tang Clan, the disappearance of NBA great Bison Dele (formerly Brian Williams) at sea, fashion mogul Peter Nygard’s quest for eternal youth, and more.

TNT’s sneak episode focuses on actress/model Pamela Anderson and Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee with never-before-told stories of the theft, release and exploitation of the most famous sex tape in history – revealed for the first time by the people involved. Among the exclusive interviews are Amanda Chicago Lewis, an investigative journalist and writer of the Hulu series “Pam & Tommy”; Helen White, daughter of Milton Ingley, a low-budget porn baron who first sold the infamous tape; Cort St. George, an internet entrepreneur involved in publicizing the tape and Guerin Swing, a close friend of the pair who offers a unique insight into the couple’s mindset at the time of the scandal.

About TNT

TNT, a WarnerMedia brand, is watched by more people than any other cable network and known for big, lean-forward television that gives viewers the best seat in the house for electrifying stories, dynamic characters and thrilling events. TNT is home to some of television’s most popular original series including “Snowpiercer,” “Animal Kingdom,” and big-ticket movies. TNT is expanding its programming to include premium unscripted with the docuseries “Rich & Shameless,” “Rhodes to the Top,” and “Shaq Life.” TNT also presents primetime specials and sports coverage, including Inside the NBA, the NHL, NBA and NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championships and the professional wrestling league All Elite Wrestling (AEW), which has exploded onto the scene with “AEW: Rampage” and the AEW specials “Battle of the Belts”. Website: www.tntdrama.com

About RAW

London based film and television company RAW is the global producer of premium documentaries and docuseries including the recent Netflix hits Fear City: New York vs The Mafia, The Ripper and Don’t F**K With Cats, as well as the award-winning feature films Three Identical Strangers, American Animals and The Imposter. RAW, an All3Media company, produces Discovery’s highest-rated show Gold Rush; for CNN, RAW has also produced ratings hits Race for the White House, American Dynasties: The Kennedys and The Bush Years, as well as the Emmy winning series Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy, feature doc The Lost Sons and Reframed: Marilyn Monroe. RAW’s most recent U.K. TV credits include the award-winning BBC documentaries Paddy and Christine McGuinness: Our Family and Autism; as well as the long running ITV series Heathrow: Britain’s Busiest Airport. 2021 marked RAW’s 20th anniversary, as well as the release of its feature films Dream Horse (starring Toni Collette and Damian Lewis) and Encounter (starring Riz Ahmed and Octavia Spencer).

***

Clare Bronfman will be featured as rich and presumably shameless in one of the hourlong [actually 48 mins with commercials] episodes.

It will probably not be a flattering portrait of the currently imprisoned former NXIVM Director of Operations.

Meantime, Bronfman continues to suffer in the harsh Philadelphia Detention Center, where raw sewage frequently greets her nostrils from the faulty pipe system. Her letter telling the judge that she would not disavow Keith Raniere and the efforts of the DOJ to tie her into sex trafficking based on the judge’s sentencing memorandum prevented her from getting a medium or low security prison which her crimes of conviction would normally permit.

The PDC is one of the worst prisons in the USA and is meant mainly to break the spirit of innocent until proven guilty defendants so they will take plea deals rather than wait for trial — just to escape and get into a maximum security prison which is light years nicer.

Clare is one of a few already convicted prisoners there, a person referred to as cadre.

I am told she has a job assignment, which I believe is a role similar to that of a janitor. So there is a rather grim poetry in her present conditions. From heiress to janitor.

A simple letter to the judge added four or more years to her sentence and instead of Danbury or Camp Cupcake in Alderson WV, she is in a stench hole, and she has to clean it.

Next she gets a one hour documentary on TNT.

The hopeful news for the heiress is that her attorneys are appealing her sentence and with any luck, it will go back to Judge Nicholas Garaufis who can decide to lessen it if he chooses and possibly even recommend she go to a lower security prison to finish her sentence.

In the meantime she is being sued by some 67 plaintiffs in a civil case. They blame her for funding the rascal Raniere who punished their lives. She may lose millions in a judgment and is certainly paying big – win or lose – for her team of top notch lawyers led by Duncan Levin and Ronald Sullivan.

She has essentially lost control of most of her wealth since it was placed in trust prior to the trial so that the feds would not gobble it up. The heiress – though not disavowing Vanguard in spirit cannot support him with dollars which may be all he ever had her around for.

Meantime, Nancy Salzman, who made the second stupidest move, [next to Clare’s letter to the judge] when she complaining about Camp Cupcake [Alderson women’s camp] is still in Misery Mountain [Hazelton Prison in WV].

She wrote to the judge to delay her sentence for a month and used the excuse that Alderson was not handling COVID well and everyone was suffering there.

So the BOP reassigned her to nightmarish conditions – locked in a cell, under high security at the foul and fetid Hazleton FP..

She could have been in a dorm with other minimal security female prisoners in a place without gates or walls or prison cells.

Glad tidings for fans of the Vanguard

Keith Raniere has been assigned a job in Tucson prison; we heard it was in the kitchen, washing pots and pans. He can add that to his resume. He is also getting upwards of 40 cents per hour for his scrubbing and scouring work.

A report I got from a source at Tucson is that nobody ever scrubbed a pan cleaner – so much so that one can see their reflection in it.

The pay cut was a little steep. This was a man who said he got paid $100,000 per hour for coaching some of the richest businesspeople in the world.

Reports are that he has gotten grayer, looks haggard, but presents as cheerful and is maintaining that adored physique, despite a high starch, low nutrients diet that prisons are fond of providing. Though it is not the low calorie diet Raniere himself prescribed for women, it has the advantage of being equally unhealthy.

And with only 99 years to go in Tucson, it might be appropriate to say, for Clare, Nancy and Keith: Viva Executive Success.