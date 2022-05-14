Magazine Calls Edmondson-Ames ‘Formerly Brainwashed’ – But Is Brainwashing Factual?

May 14, 2022
MK10ART
FacebookTwitterRedditLinkedInEmail

The Risks of Brainwashing Others: You Might Not Be as Good at It as You Think

In the picture above, Keith Raniere has possession of the brains of three of his followers. He removes their brains from their control.

An artist depicts how Raniere dries their brains after brainwashing.  Next he returns them to their skulls.

In her New Yorker review, Rachel Symes writes about Edmondson-Ames’ podcast. She says it is “about publicly processing life after brainwashing.” This suggests she believes Keith Raniere brainwashed Edmondson and Ames. 

It is now a settled fact in mainstream media that one person can brainwash another. So there is no sense in arguing. Yet the occasional heretic questions it. They ask if brainwashing is a scientific fact?  

It is not the same as demonic possession. With the latter, a non-human takes control of the brain. The demon makes the victim do abominable or self-destructive things.  With brainwashing, a human takes control of someone’s brain. He then makes them do abominable or self-destructive things.

 
In brainwashing, the human brainwasher washes the victim’s brain of independence.But brainwashing is like demonic possession. Both relieve individuals of responsibility for their actions. Because the brainwashed’s brains are weaker than the brainwasher, they are his victims. Any crime committed by the brainwashed is not to be punished the same as if the person had control of their own brain.

The brainwashed would not have committed the crime but for the brainwasher. For instance, Judge Garaufis understood Raniere brainwashed Lauren Salzman.

Salzman is not a real criminal. Instead, she is a victim. She received probation.

An individual must admit it. Clare Bronfman refused to accept Raniere brainwashed her. Though her crimes of conviction were less than Salzman’s, or Allison Mack’s, Bronfman got sentenced to more time.

MK10ART painting of brainwashed Allison Mack.
MK10Art’s painting of a brainwashed Clare Bronfman.

One has to know when someone brainwashes them. But then again, this defeats the whole purpose of brainwashing. If you brainwash someone, do not let them find out. This is what happened to Keith Raniere.

Brainwashing others comes with inherent risk. They can love you when you brainwash them, if they don’t know it. But the moment they find out, you’re in trouble.

Don’t brainwash others unless you can wash their brains so well they will never find out. It will also help if you don’t brand women with your initials on their groin. Also, consider not having them pose naked for pictures you call collateral and threaten them with their release if they do not do what you say.

Even if they are your own slaves, grand slaves, fuck toys, or even virgin successors, it is best not to do it.

Viva Executive Success!

And she who has the most brainwashed joy wins.

According to many, brainwashing is real and dangerous. This image shows what happens scientifically when someone is brainwashed. Please avoid being brainwashed at all costs.

 

About the author

View All Posts

Frank Parlato

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Please leave a comment: Your opinion is important to us! (Email & username are optional)

Frank Parlato

About the Author

Frank Parlato is an investigative journalist.

His work has been cited in hundreds of news outlets, like The New York Times, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CBS News, Fox News, New York Post, New York Daily News, Oxygen, Rolling Stone, People Magazine, The Sun, The Times of London, CBS Inside Edition, among many others in all five continents.

His work to expose and take down NXIVM is featured in books like “Captive” by Catherine Oxenberg, “Scarred” by Sarah Edmonson, “The Program” by Toni Natalie, and “NXIVM. La Secta Que Sedujo al Poder en México” by Juan Alberto Vasquez.

Parlato has been prominently featured on HBO’s docuseries “The Vow” and was the lead investigator and coordinating producer for Investigation Discovery’s “The Lost Women of NXIVM.” In addition, he was credited in the Starz docuseries 'Seduced' for saving 'slave' women from being branded and escaping the sex-slave cult known as DOS.

Parlato appeared on the Nancy Grace Show, Beyond the Headlines with Gretchen Carlson, Dr. Oz, American Greed, Dateline NBC, and NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt, where Parlato conducted the first-ever interview with Keith Raniere after his arrest. This was ironic, as many credit Parlato as one of the primary architects of his arrest and the cratering of the cult he founded.

Parlato is a consulting producer and appears in TNT's The Heiress and the Sex Cult, which premieres on May 22, 2022.

IMDb — Frank Parlato

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Frank_Parlato,_Jr.

Contact Frank with tips or for help.
Phone / Text: (305) 783-7083
Email: frankparlato@gmail.com

Archives