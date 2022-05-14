Magazine Calls Edmondson-Ames ‘Formerly Brainwashed’ – But Is Brainwashing Factual?

The Risks of Brainwashing Others: You Might Not Be as Good at It as You Think

In the picture above, Keith Raniere has possession of the brains of three of his followers. He removes their brains from their control.

An artist depicts how Raniere dries their brains after brainwashing. Next he returns them to their skulls.

In her New Yorker review, Rachel Symes writes about Edmondson-Ames’ podcast. She says it is “about publicly processing life after brainwashing.” This suggests she believes Keith Raniere brainwashed Edmondson and Ames.

It is now a settled fact in mainstream media that one person can brainwash another. So there is no sense in arguing. Yet the occasional heretic questions it. They ask if brainwashing is a scientific fact?

It is not the same as demonic possession. With the latter, a non-human takes control of the brain. The demon makes the victim do abominable or self-destructive things. With brainwashing, a human takes control of someone’s brain. He then makes them do abominable or self-destructive things.