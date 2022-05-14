Magazine Calls Edmondson-Ames ‘Formerly Brainwashed’ – But Is Brainwashing Factual?

The Risks of Brainwashing Others: You Might Not Be as Good at It as You Think
In the picture above, Keith Raniere has possession of the brains of three of his followers. He removes their brains from their control.
An artist depicts how Raniere dries their brains after brainwashing. Next he returns them to their skulls.
In her New Yorker review, Rachel Symes writes about Edmondson-Ames’ podcast. She says it is “about publicly processing life after brainwashing.” This suggests she believes Keith Raniere brainwashed Edmondson and Ames.
It is now a settled fact in mainstream media that one person can brainwash another. So there is no sense in arguing. Yet the occasional heretic questions it. They ask if brainwashing is a scientific fact?
It is not the same as demonic possession. With the latter, a non-human takes control of the brain. The demon makes the victim do abominable or self-destructive things. With brainwashing, a human takes control of someone’s brain. He then makes them do abominable or self-destructive things.
The brainwashed would not have committed the crime but for the brainwasher. For instance, Judge Garaufis understood Raniere brainwashed Lauren Salzman.
Salzman is not a real criminal. Instead, she is a victim. She received probation.
An individual must admit it. Clare Bronfman refused to accept Raniere brainwashed her. Though her crimes of conviction were less than Salzman’s, or Allison Mack’s, Bronfman got sentenced to more time.
One has to know when someone brainwashes them. But then again, this defeats the whole purpose of brainwashing. If you brainwash someone, do not let them find out. This is what happened to Keith Raniere.
Brainwashing others comes with inherent risk. They can love you when you brainwash them, if they don’t know it. But the moment they find out, you’re in trouble.
Don’t brainwash others unless you can wash their brains so well they will never find out. It will also help if you don’t brand women with your initials on their groin. Also, consider not having them pose naked for pictures you call collateral and threaten them with their release if they do not do what you say.
Even if they are your own slaves, grand slaves, fuck toys, or even virgin successors, it is best not to do it.
Viva Executive Success!
And she who has the most brainwashed joy wins.
