Feminist Man Says He’s Beset By ‘Man-Hating’ Women Attacking Him for Fighting for Women

It is primarily an organization that fights for women’s equality and women’s rights, and on behalf of women’s issues.

I will be damned if I am going to allow a bunch of annoying and irritating “man-haters” and “male-bashers” to stop me from fighting for what I have always believed in since I was three years old.

I am sick and tired and totally fed up with my fellow males who hurt, abuse, and traumatize women. I am more than willing and able to “face down” these cowards and bullies. They don’t scare me or intimidate me at all. This is the hill that I am willing to die on.

So, any and all man-haters and male-bashers can go ahead and continue to mock me and laugh at me, and demean and belittle me, and dismiss the fact that I was the first male Sociology Ph.D. student in all of Canada in the 1970s to take and pass the Ph.D. comprehensive area specialization examination in “Women’s Studies” having been required to submit over 200 typed pages of examination answers while all of the women who took it were only required to submit 40 pages of typed answers.

They can continue to tell me that my accomplishment and achievement is “meaningless” because they believe that women’s issues have changed a lot since then and that I am somehow out-of-touch.

They can knock themselves out using me as their scapegoat and “whipping-boy.”

I am going to continue doing what I believe in, and I am going to continue fighting for what I stand for.

Sincerely,

Stewart B. Epstein

Rochester, New York

P.S. This letter is dedicated in loving memory of and to Karen Anne Carpenter.

I am a campaign Volunteer for Congressional candidates Audrey Denney (California)

And Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (Virginia).