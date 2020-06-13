Feminist Man Says He’s Beset By ‘Man-Hating’ Women Attacking Him for Fighting for Women

June 13, 2020
Here’s a twist. A man complaining that women do not want his help in their women’s movement. Stewart B. Epstein sent me the following guest view. He is a retired college professor of sociology, social work and psychology. He is also a man who has been fighting for women’s rights for decades. Nowadays, he finds that feminists are mocking and belittling him, calling his views obsolete. There are a number of them who do not want him anywhere near their movement.
He says he will fight to the death to stop violence against women perpetrated by men. Should women in women’s movements have the right to exclude men from joining their fight?  
 
By Stewart B. Epstein
I have just become a member of an organization called “Times Up.”
I am a lot like the character of “Ralph Kramden” from the old television series called “The Honeymooners” in that I can sometimes act like a jerk and an idiot.  But eventually, in the end, I do the right thing.
“Times Up” is an organization that fights against sexual harassment, sexual assault, and sex discrimination.

It is primarily an organization that fights for women’s equality and women’s rights, and on behalf of women’s issues.

I will be damned if I am going to allow a bunch of annoying and irritating “man-haters” and “male-bashers” to stop me from fighting for what I have always believed in since I was three years old.

I am sick and tired and totally fed up with my fellow males who hurt, abuse, and traumatize women.  I am more than willing and able to “face down” these cowards and bullies.  They don’t scare me or intimidate me at all.  This is the hill that I am willing to die on.

Ralph Kramden was often a jerk but in the end he did the right thing — in the TV series, the Honeymooners.

So, any and all man-haters and male-bashers can go ahead and continue to mock me and laugh at me, and demean and belittle me, and dismiss the fact that I was the first male Sociology Ph.D. student in all of Canada in the 1970s to take and pass the Ph.D. comprehensive area specialization examination in “Women’s Studies” having been required to submit over 200 typed pages of examination answers while all of the women who took it were only required to submit 40 pages of typed answers.

They can continue to tell me that my accomplishment and achievement is “meaningless”  because they believe that women’s issues have changed a lot since then and that I am somehow out-of-touch.

They can knock themselves out using me as their scapegoat and “whipping-boy.”

I am going to continue doing what I believe in, and I am going to continue fighting for what I stand for.
Sincerely,
Stewart B. Epstein
Rochester, New York

P.S. This letter is dedicated in loving memory of and to Karen Anne Carpenter.

I am a campaign Volunteer for Congressional candidates Audrey Denney (California)

Audrey Denney (@audrey4congress) | Twitter
Audrey Denny

And Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger (Virginia).

Abigail Spanberger - Wikipedia
Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger

