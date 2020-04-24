Kristin Kreuk Does Not Deserve to Be Raked Over the Coals for Not Speaking out Against Nxivm

April 24, 2020

By Balls of Fire

If I got five dollars for every time on here Kristin Kreuk is skewered for not choosing to be the spokesperson against Keith Raniere and NXIVM I would be able to buy a couple of 4-wheelers.

Let’s see, Kristin is suppose to tell her talent agent and the producers of her Canadian TV show that she is now going to be the social media poster child for a defunct sex cult.

 

Kristin Kreuk statement about NXIVM
Kristin Kreuk has made to date one and only one public statement about her role in Nxivm.

Never mind the fact that she had nothing to do with DOS, nothing to do with branding, nothing to do with slavery — wait, she actually left NXIVM before all that came about!

And there has never been proof she was unfaithful to her boyfriend Mark Hildreth by having threesomes with Keith ‘Vanguard’ Raniere.

 

Mark Hildreth with former girlfriend Kristin Kreuk.
Actor Mark Hildreth with former girlfriend Kristin Kreuk. Like Kreuk, Hildreth was also a coach for Nxivm. 

So apparently, Kristin is remiss for not reminding everyone that she was associated with a cult run by a misogynistic psychopath.

Only because she is on TV she needs to “ring the bell” that she was a leader or coach in a cult.  A sex cult.

If she did that, even though she left that cult like a bat out of hell before DOS started enslaving woman, she would still be stuck with this moniker: “Kristin Kreuk the DOS slave master who groomed young girls by design in tribute to her grand slave master, the smartest man in the world, convicted sex cult leader Keith Raniere.”

Kristin Laura Kreuk is a Canadian actress. Debuting on Canadian teen drama Edgemont, she became best known for her role as Lana Lang in the superhero television series Smallville. She also appeared in the CW sci-fi series Beauty & the Beast and presently stars in the Canadian taxpayer-funded Burden of Truth on CBC. She served as a Nxivm coach for about eight years, but quietly and gradually left the dangerous and litigious group between 2013 and 2016.Why is Kristen always getting raked over the coals and roped into the sex slave life of Allison Mack? Just because they both stared on the TV show Smallville?

Allison Mack and Kristin Kreuk [Sara Bronfman to Kreuk’s left] at Richard Branson’s Necker Island at a Nxivm retreat 2011.
Get a grip, Kristin is choosing her career over having her reputation swirl down the drain. Swirling fast down the drain because TV producers would see her as toxic, all because she felt socially obligated to use her celebrity to literally showcase the sex slave cult built by Raniere.

Humm…should she choose her career or choose to associate herself with:

Extortion
Slavery
Anorexia
Kinky forced sex
Branding
Allison Mack
Clare Bronfman
Lauren Salzman
Nancy Salzman
Kathy Russell

And most importantly Keith ‘the Vanguard’ Raniere who has been sitting in jail for over two years convicted on several felony counts that also involve exploiting under-aged girls and people from other countries on Visas.

I think most of her fans want to remember her for her role on Smallville not for her role in a weird sex cult that she was NEVER A MEMBER OF TO BEGIN WITH..!

Kristin Kreuk on stage with Nicki Clyne promoting Keith Raniere [see the banner in the background.]
Keith Alan Raniere, the leader of Nxivm and the founder of the sex slaver sorority DOS. There is no evidence that Kristin Kreuk was ever involved in any of the sex aspects of Nxivm and it is well established that she was not a member of DOS. There is also no evidence that she ever had sex with Raniere.

