Kristin Kreuk Does Not Deserve to Be Raked Over the Coals for Not Speaking out Against Nxivm

By Balls of Fire

If I got five dollars for every time on here Kristin Kreuk is skewered for not choosing to be the spokesperson against Keith Raniere and NXIVM I would be able to buy a couple of 4-wheelers.

Let’s see, Kristin is suppose to tell her talent agent and the producers of her Canadian TV show that she is now going to be the social media poster child for a defunct sex cult.

Never mind the fact that she had nothing to do with DOS, nothing to do with branding, nothing to do with slavery — wait, she actually left NXIVM before all that came about!

And there has never been proof she was unfaithful to her boyfriend Mark Hildreth by having threesomes with Keith ‘Vanguard’ Raniere.

So apparently, Kristin is remiss for not reminding everyone that she was associated with a cult run by a misogynistic psychopath.

Only because she is on TV she needs to “ring the bell” that she was a leader or coach in a cult. A sex cult.

If she did that, even though she left that cult like a bat out of hell before DOS started enslaving woman, she would still be stuck with this moniker: “Kristin Kreuk the DOS slave master who groomed young girls by design in tribute to her grand slave master, the smartest man in the world, convicted sex cult leader Keith Raniere.”

Why is Kristen always getting raked over the coals and roped into the sex slave life of Allison Mack? Just because they both stared on the TV show Smallville?

Get a grip, Kristin is choosing her career over having her reputation swirl down the drain. Swirling fast down the drain because TV producers would see her as toxic, all because she felt socially obligated to use her celebrity to literally showcase the sex slave cult built by Raniere.

Humm…should she choose her career or choose to associate herself with:

Extortion

Slavery

Anorexia

Kinky forced sex

Branding

Allison Mack

Clare Bronfman

Lauren Salzman

Nancy Salzman

Kathy Russell

And most importantly Keith ‘the Vanguard’ Raniere who has been sitting in jail for over two years convicted on several felony counts that also involve exploiting under-aged girls and people from other countries on Visas.

I think most of her fans want to remember her for her role on Smallville not for her role in a weird sex cult that she was NEVER A MEMBER OF TO BEGIN WITH..!

