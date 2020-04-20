How a Manipulated Coronavirus Pandemic Is Being Used to Try to Topple Donald Trump and Xi Jinping 

By Frank Dux and Patrick Nohrden

Part 1—The Chinese Coup

China’s recent rise as a world power scares a lot of people. After taking over the South China Sea without a shot being fired, after taking over most of the world’s manufacturing, after becoming a crucial leg of America’s supply chain, it should surprise nobody that Americans should fear China’s growing influence.

What might surprise many, though, is that it scares a lot of Chinese, too.

China’s government is different than most governments in the West. It’s power and economy is centralized in the Chinese Communist Party. America is a diverse democracy managed by the various states, at least according to the Constitution, which have retained sovereignty over their own territories. The apex of America’s power rests with its three branches of government, the Executive, the Legislative, and the Judicial. Only two, the Executive and Legislative branches are duly elected by the people and whose candidate choices are mostly controlled by select groups within the Democratic and the Republican Party.

At any given moment, one party is seemingly planning on how to get the other party out of power. When in actuality they can be accepting campaign funds from same sources, as in case of 1968 Richard Nixon’s election bid for the presidency against Hubert Humphrey. Both were being financed by Howard Hughes in the form of cash payments delivered by Robert A. Mahue, who served as the go between, virtually, Hughes alter ego.

China has no separation of powers to speak of. It has a president, a commander in chief, and a party secretary, three distinct posts. Currently, all three of these positions are held by one man, Xi Jinping.

China also has something called the People’s Congress, which is like a legislature, except all it does is rubber stamp the acts of three parts of government that outrank it, the President, the Standing Committee, and the Politburo. In many cases, the president can rule by edict, subject to review by the Politburo.

The Politburo also installs the president based upon the recommendation of the eight-member Standing Committee. The Standing Committee can also recommend that the president be removed.

Theoretically, the Standing Committee rules the country, but it’s eight members are installed by the president, and they can be replaced by the president.

The last time China’s president was removed from office was in 1989. Zhao Ziyang was then newly appointed just as the students began showing signs of unrest, demanding such things as transparency in government, as well as some voice in government. The protests grew loud, and soon students throughout China had begun converging on Tiananmen Square. When workers and professionals joined them, when it looked like the protests would not run out of steam, when the protesters built a replica of the Statue of Liberty on Tiananmen Square, Zhao Ziyang tried to appease them, offering to negotiate their terms. That was his mistake.

What Zhao Ziyang failed to do was make China stable and his appealing to the people goes against its policy as they do not control China, the Communist Party controls China. Only by appeasing the Party controlling China can the country be stable. So he was sacked, placed under house arrest until his death in 2005, and the government brought in the tanks that made quick work of the students on bicycles.

The Tiananmen Square Massacre, as it was later called, was likely the worst embarrassment to the communist government of China since it’s founding in 1949. And it almost happened again in Hong Kong, in late 2019.

Hong Kong is supposed to be self-governing with various rights guaranteed to its citizens by treaty for fifty years. These rights do not sit well with the communist leadership in Beijing.

Hong Kong, supposedly, has democracy, freedom of speech and press, freedom of religion, and other rights that many people enjoy in the West. But that ended when Chinese secret police started arresting Hong Kong residents and spiriting them to China for trial on trumped up charges. Then Beijing imposed its will on the Hong Kong government by forcing it to adopt legislation that would allow Hong Kong citizens to be extradited to China for crimes committed in Hong Kong.

What ensued were mass protests, and in some instances, riots, which were not quelled until Chinese soldiers dressed as Hong Kong police officers started cracking heads and gassing the protesters. Finally, the protests ebbed when the Hong Kong legislature tabled the measure, but this left suspicious taste in the mouths of the Hong Kongers, and rest was never fully restored.

News of the events in Hong Kong made it throughout the world, and it was hard to find anybody anywhere who was not sympathetic to Hong Kong. Worse, Xi Jinping was on the verge of being fired. The primary goal of any president of China is to maintain stability in society. The Communist Party can only rule when the people are stable.

The sacking of Xi Jinping would have been good news to many of China’s politicians. Despite there being only one political party in China, there are nevertheless factions within that party. One of those factions, large as it is, is not the one to which Xi Jinping belongs. The Shanghai Gang are those party members who owe allegiance to one of China’s former presidents and party secretaries, Zheng Zemin, who was the mayor of Shanghai when he became a noticeable figure in Chinese politics. When Xi Jinping took power, these same politicians reacted much like the Democrats did when Donald Trump became president of the United States. The started plotting ways to get back into power.

Xi Jinping beat them to the punch and rounded up his biggest political foes, had them charged with corruption, or the more nebulous charge of violating party discipline, and in secret trials had them sentenced to life prison sentence. Because corruption is a capital offense in China, some were even executed. The Shanghai Gang lost thousands of its “members” this way. Those that remained plotted.

Hong Kong did not bring Xi Jinping down, so they needed another plan.

Wuhan is bigger than Hong Kong; 11 million versus a little more than 7 million, and it is right there in central China, not in some autonomous region where people are used to basic freedoms.

Better than Beijing because of its distance from the capital, Wuhan would be much more difficult to control if another mass protest should happen there akin to Tiananmen in 1989. It did not take much for the Shanghai Gang to come up with an idea that would bring Wuhan to its knees, to encourage its residents to protest the bad government of Beijing.

They allegedly were organizing student protests to join Hong Kongers when that failed due to the virus. In response they spread word that scientific findings were being covered up in China that supports the allegation this was not a natural occurring phenomenon but a biological weapon to where the corona virus attacks human cells and has 100% protein sequences not found in any natural evolving virus.

Dr. Francis Boyle, the creator of Bio Weapons Act, also claims that ‘the coronavirus is an offensive biological warfare weapon with DNA-genetic engineering’

But before Chinese dissidents were able to manipulate perceptions to destabilize the government by claims the Chinese president used this against its own people, on social media there exists a virtual parade of special disinfectant teams and then, rather suddenly, the pandemic is officially announced no longer a threat in Wuhan to where even local newscasts using social media portray the tourism industry has returned and goes on, almost seamlessly, undisturbed.

It is now common knowledge that there is a bioengineering laboratory in Wuhan operated by the People’s Liberation Army (PLA). Now known as the National Bio-Safety Laboratory, since it changed its name from the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

The lab, along with a couple of other labs in China, has been studying the SARS virus ever since that epidemic in 2003. Something to think about is the fact that there are more of these labs throughout China, and one in Beijing accidentally released the SARS vaccine, sickening and killing hundreds before it was contained. That happened at least twice.

Certain scientists originally believed that SARS came from a virus found on civets, a strange wild cat indigenous to southern China. But the lab in Wuhan discovered that the virus that infected civets came from a horseshoe bat found in one particular cave in Yunnan province, about 600 miles south of Wuhan.

In their research, for whatever reasons they might have had, scientists in Wuhan were able to mutate that virus, turning it into a slightly different strain, which they called SARS-CoV-2. We call it COVID-19.

Some of us call it the Wuhan virus or the Chinese virus.

What worked was saying that it came from a bat. It sort of did, but not from people that might have been eating bats that are alleged to have been sold at the wet market.

Even so those merchants would have had no reason to incur greater costs by importing bats from 600 miles away when local bats taste the same. But for some reason people like to believe the bat story. Maybe because bats are disgusting looking creatures, and it makes sense.

But these are not the bats responsible for a worldwide pandemic.

People in Wuhan were first reported getting sick in November 2019, maybe as early as October. Then they started to die. Crematoriums were so busy the government had to bring in special mobile incinerators to dispose of the bodies. Funeral homes were ordering burial urns by the thousands. And the people of Wuhan started to complain.

It is self-evident now how China backed up by the UN’s World Health Organization had lied about the virus, claiming that there was no evidence of “human to human” infection. Enabling, nearly a half a million people to leave Wuhan and infect the world.

China has been forced to reckon with the publicity fallout, and Xi Jinping reacted. He shut up the people of Wuhan by shutting them in, often padlocking them into their apartments where many died from starvation. The mass protests that predictably would have otherwise destabilize China never materialized, so Xi Jinping still has his jobs, no tanks needed.

But like the too-often quoted Rahm Emanuel says, “Never allow a crisis to go to waste.”

And just like the virus that moved from China to America, so perhaps moved the plot to endanger Trumps re-election, if not remove a president from office. Every step of the way, the Democrats and a biased corporate media are right there criticizing everything President Trump says or does in his battle to defeat the Wuhan Virus.

Part 2—The American Coup

China’s connection to America goes well beyond having exported COVID-19 to our shores. Too much of China’s influence goes unnoticed, or in many cases, ignored, and China never misses an opportunity to assert that influence, the current pandemic being an example, aided and abetted by the American mainstream media.

China’s influence permeates the United Nations, and most visibly, the World Health Organization.

The media props up the World Health Organization as being a reliable unbiased, credible source while it is questionable at best.

Although the UN assesses China only 12% of the WHO’s budget, compared to 22% for the United States, China uses its money in private donations to influence the WHO. China lobbied vociferously for the appointment of Tedros Adhanom against the objections of the United States. However, despite its disdain of the democratic process, China was able to buy the votes it needed to get their man in place.

A sound investment, given what has transpired in hindsight with Tedros Adhanom being the one who informed the world that there is no evidence of human-to-human transmission of the COVID-19 virus. He also said that there was no reason to interfere with trade and travel from China, practically, calling President Trump a racist by doing so.

We know that was a lie, and China paid him to lie.

China has never made it a secret that it intends to become the dominant world power, cutting the legs out from under the United States, asserting itself within the American government, the American economy, and the American society.

China is a complex country where the only political group there benefits from our economic collapse and its corruption of our government. For example, in exchange for financial support, it bankrolled the election of officials that sold them GPS technology making possible the precision targeting of US Military Units when prior to this, their missiles missed more than hit their desired target areas.

China is expanding its military might, exponentially, while it visibly wages psychological warfare. Exploits the corporate media’s appetite for producing sensationalism and biased partisan politics. It is behind carrying out acts intended to topple Western democracy by replacing it with draconian rule.

Media sensationalism and its fear mongering is attributable to desensitizing their audiences to the loss of Constitutional liberty in exchange for a false sense of security.

A recent case in point has been the lockdowns and obvious spoon feeding by China to the Western media China’s talking points regarding the origin, the pandemic dangers and expansion of COVID-19 when much of this is questionable.

The higher the mortality rate, the less likely one is the contamination rate. For corona virus, as per a CIDRAP report, is 2.3% while for SARS, it is a whopping 9.6% mortality rate and this never was alarm for cause to shut down the world economy.

This very same scenario leading up to political and economic upheaval collapses world economies was predicted by the Rockefeller Group, in 2010. Other diverse strategic studies groups warned us over the years of the importance not to overreact.

The evidence indicates a corrupt and irresponsible media adjoined divisive partisan politics to undermine the existence of the US dollar as the world’s trade currency, which is one of the announced end goals of the Chinese government.

China’s economists, as do other nations, view the demise of the US dollar as a trade instrument as a necessity in order to establish a global reserve bank owned by members of China and their strategic partners, multinational globalists, like the TPG Investment Fund, with already hundreds of billions of dollars at its disposal. This plan is not a state secret with it being several years in the making.

Taking aim at toppling the US dollar and Trump’s effectiveness in combating “Deep State” corruption and returning the middle class and industry to the USA prompts China’s external forces, like George Soros, to act against him.

For instance, it is being alleged that Soros, in exchange for political favors, allegedly paid $33 million dollars to facilitate the migrant caravan from Honduras.

Of course, the Soros-China connection may be a far-fetched claim given that it benefits Soros by supplying an unlimited supply of illegal aliens readily available to work below minimum wage. The over-supply of labor historically prevents minorities from achieving economic growth, which correlates to criminal activity in urban centers.

Criminal activity benefits the multi-national corporations, as this is necessary to maintain the sizable prison labor resources that investment groups, like Soros Investment Fund LLC, seemingly depend on, reaping in greater profits by paying the .25 cents per day cost for prison labor. A financial benefit greater to these multi-national corporations than the cost associated with employing illegal aliens at below minimum wage.

Ironically, the political media boondoggle and hypocritical reason for justifying the impeachment of President Trump all arguably stems out of Trump’s wanting to be informed if someone was looking into corruption attributed to these incestuous relationships for personal gain.

Such as the corruption of the government of Ukraine and the prior American administration whose accomplices were those who portrayed the President as committing an impeachable offense, but could not substantiate their allegations.

In fact, the evidence, like transcript of his call, absolutely, contradicted them.

Much of this debacle is tied to the fact that before there could ever be an impeachable offense by President Trump, the Democratic establishment broadcast its intent to impeach him days before Trump took his Oath of Office.

In essence, unseating President Trump through a nonviolent coup was and has always been on the minds of the same Washington establishment that may likely meet its demise should Trump be elected for a second term.

These political wolves would now be feeling the sting of their illicit revenue streams drying up were it not for their salvation by way of hyping the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prior to the Wuhan virus outbreak, the Trump-stimulated economy practically guaranteed Trump’s reelection in 2020.

The 1981 published book ‘The Eyes of Darkness’ by Dean Koontz eerily predicts the Corona virus outbreak and in keeping with the ongoing pattern of fictions aimed at negating Trump’s accomplishments, arguably, Operation 201, was apparently the inspiration to set in motion yet another coup attempt.

This coup depended upon a new fiction of having employed an entirely new mortality model in predicting the expansion growth rate of pandemics, like COVID 19, which was introduced in association with Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, the World Economic Forum, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

They hosted Event 201, a high-level pandemic exercise on October 18, 2019, in New York, NY.

In selling the sometimes, dubbed, “Event 201 model” to the government at the state level, Democratic Party leaders appointed pandemic experts who were directed to use the new model, as introduced at Event 201.

Thereafter, the WHO announces the COVID 19 outbreak in Wu Han, China.

Using the new and unproven model, the California economy (that dwarfs the GNP of many countries) was unconstitutionally power-grabbed and tanked by California governor Gavin Newsome.

Other Governors did likewise.

Based on this alleged national security necessity.

The media coverage of the power grab visibly overshadows how Newsome’s aunt, Nancy Pelosi’s attempt to impeach the President backfires on her and the plot’s ringleader, Adam Schiff, whose sister happens to be married to George Soros’ son, where one may argue the connection proves there exist an obvious conflict of interest on Schiffs part to investigate the President, about his investigating their inter-connection to corruption of Ukrainian government.

Coming to light around this same time is how the night before leaving office, President Obama freed $1.5 billion in Iranian assets and delivered. In essence, he makes possible for $1.8 billion in cash to get into the hands of the world’s greatest sponsors of terrorist acts carried out against US citizens, Iran.

Almost immediately thereafter, the world saw an uptick in terrorist acts against Israel and American interests and citizens.

The go between in making this cash transfer happen is then Secretary of State John Kerry, whose daughter is married to the mullah’s son in Iran who allegedly funneled part of that $1.8 billion cash back to a third party who laundered this money for Kerry, Obama, and his security media advisors, as well as to various Democratic Party leaders and the DNC.

These transactions likely used the incestuous relationships through TPG holdings and entities under the control of Soros Investment Fund LLC to launder the funds.

Arguably, while this seems to be a newsworthy story, it ends up obfuscated and killed by the mainstream media, vanishing like the alleged money trail destroyed by Obama appointees in the offices of various Inspectors General filled by Obama appointees.

One can only wonder how such graft could be successfully covered up.

While Covid 19 news coverage is obfuscating daily revelations that otherwise should be headline news, consider these few facts.

John Kerry worked in tandem with Hillary Clinton and her daughter Chelsea, who it so happens is married to George Soros’ nephew Marc Margolies Mezvinsky, the managing Director of TPG Capital (and former VP Social Capital), whose $119 Billion in holdings determines the revenue stream for most all mainstream media groups in free market economies. And it gets worse.

Marc Mezvinsky, Soros nephew, is also allegedly responsible for ABC News executive producer Ian Cameron being put in a power position facilitating the censorship of the Obama graft story and others like it.

Ian Cameron, it so happens, is married to Susan Rice, Obama’s former National Security Adviser, also allegedly involved in the graft.

CBS President David Rhodes is the brother of Ben Rhodes, Obama’s Deputy National Security Adviser for Strategic Communications.

ABC News correspondent Claire Shipman is married to former Obama White House Press Secretary Jay Carney.

ABC News and Univision reporter Matthew Jaffe is married to Katie Hogan, Obama’s former Deputy Press Secretary.

ABC President Ben Sherwood is the brother of Obama’s former Special Adviser Elizabeth Sherwood.

CNN President Virginia Moseley is married to former Hillary Clinton’s Deputy Secretary Tom Nides. Mosely is alleged to have rewarded journalists for biased reporting and encourages the defaming of President Trump at CNN.

There seems to be only one major news network not involved in this web of deceit and corruption.

It is self-evident that the corporate media world and high-ranking Washington Establishment make use of the same narrative that benefits these incestuous relationships, an arrangement that is threatened by any Washington Establishment outsider, such as President Trump.

Denzel Washington once said in a video interview, “If you don’t read the newspaper, you’re uniformed. If you do read the newspaper, you’re misinformed.”

This statement suggests ratings are what matter in the media, that corporate media is responsive to the public.

Unfortunately, ratings do not ultimately determine the financial health of any media corporation. It never has, given the fact that advertising client Westinghouse threatened to stop advertising with CBS if the award-winning CBS news show 60 Minutes did not kill its expose story of how the tobacco industry knew about cigarette smoking’s link to cancer.

Likewise, an expose by ABC Prime Time News magazine show featuring the findings of Frank Dux’s book The Secret Man (HarperCollins 1996), which revealed a CIA plot to take the US to war with Iraq based on it selling the lies of weapons of mass destruction was killed by influences outside of ABC Network.

In CNN infamously libeling Trump, eroding support for him, TPG holdings reputedly doubled down on its advertising with CNN irrespective of CNN’s dramatic decline in its viewership ratings, correlating to it being repeatedly caught producing fake news surrounding President Trump.

You may ask what do all of the incestuous goings on have to do with COVID-19? Everything! They have arguably produced the desired overreaction by which to erode American’s constitutional rights and influence the outcome of their next presidential election.

By understanding how the media and partisan party political corruption works in tandem, it has never been more brazenly clear than how their portrayals influence the President’s ability to NOT RESPOND.

When President Trump talks about the cure being worse than the diseases, he may very well be talking about the announced strategy of enemies of the United States, visibly embraced by the far left, many of whom publicly express that they prayed and hoped for the failure of the US economy just to see Trump fail at any cost.

Despite the dire warnings and the apocalyptic response of the media and the so-called scientists advising the President, the media overlooks the obvious.

These are the same scientists who say that viruses do not like warm weather, so we should see a reduction of infections during the summer. How they overlook the fact that Thailand where it is always hot has over 2,700 cases.

These are the same scientists who said that wearing face masks will not help you but will make it easier for you to become infected, later changing their mind and encouraged us to wear face masks, just not the ones needed for medical personnel.

For example, the COVID-19 pandemic is apparently no greater a threat to health than was SARS or Swine Flu. The empirical and statistical evidence proves this true.

To date, there exist 165,000 related deaths worldwide while conversely the US experienced 61,900 deaths last year just from the flu according to the CDC. The majority of which are elderly, have heart conditions, immunity deficiency issues, diabetes, and asthma, hardly representative of the majority of people.

And only recently we learned that if a patient who is afflicted with COVID-19 dies, regardless of the cause, that patient is counted as a fatality of that virus, regardless of the actual cause of death. Skewing statistics is one of the ways that both government and media manipulate and manage the thinking of people. After all, nine out of 10 people believe in statistics and can’t fathom how stats are manipulated.

Even to those misinformed readers of newspapers, alluding to Denzel Washington, it is more than obvious that the removal of President Trump from office has been the endgame for the Washington Establishment and its elites, as well as of China who would benefit from a different, more “liberal” president.

First it was the now-debunked Russian collusion conspiracy.

Then it was the impeachment circus.

And fortunately for both the Washington Establishment and China, President Trump has had to manage the crisis when the actual numbers are designed to create an exaggerated virus, hyped up to appear to be a bona fide pandemic.

It is quite likely that concrete proof of China’s complicity with the Democratic Party or Deep State will never surface, or if it could or has, it will be buried, distorted, or obfuscated by the media.

What this Chinese virus pandemic has taught us through our own observations is that we are on the verge of losing our constitutional rights. The worse thing is that we willingly ceded them, forgetting the warning of Benjamin Franklin, “Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.”

Despite that warning, we are now hearing that we might be able to leave our homes and go back to work, if we allow the government to track us using an app on our cell phones.

What would Ben Franklin have to say about that?

Part 3—The Real Victims

Despite the Washington Establishment having targeted President Trump in its obvious endeavor to unseat him from power, it is the American people who have visibly suffered the most.

We have been shut in our homes, forbidden to work, ordered to shutter our businesses, and ordered to stay away from each other.

We must suspect even our closest friends and relatives of being potential instruments of our death, and we must avoid them (forgive me for saying it) like the plague.

People have turned in their neighbors for leaving home too often (health care workers going to work). People have been cautioned against walking their dogs too much, local governments closed the parks and beaches, and one man was even arrested for surfing. As deadly as any virus can be, certainly he could not transmit it or be infected by it while hanging ten under a curl.

Is it really the point to safeguard our health by shutting us in?

People living in close proximity to each other tend to pass germs back and forth. During the warmer months, more people are outside, further apart from each other in the vagaries of wafting breezes. That is why you do not get sick in the summer. But now, in many locales, in an effort to ban social closeness, playing catch in the park, taking a hike, or riding your bicycle is illegal.

Just as puzzling, based upon the implied logic of closing certain businesses, one is more likely to get sick at a sporting good store than a supermarket—sporting good stores closed, supermarkets open. You cannot buy clothes or shoes now, unless you buy them at Walmart or Costco. At one Big Lots store in Reno, the management closed off the part of the store that sells furniture, but not the part that sells garden equipment. None of this makes sense. If shopping kills you, then it should not matter what you are buying.

But it goes deeper than that. It goes so far as to strip the people of our basic constitutional rights, most obvious of which is our right to assemble and our right to worship without government interference.

The state has said that buying groceries, auto parts, and marijuana are so essential that you can still do that, but seeking spiritual nourishment is not. The state has prioritized this for us, and that is specifically what the First Amendment meant to prohibit.

Perhaps, at the most, the state could order us to stay at least six feet from each other while worshiping. Perhaps the state could order us to wear face masks and rubber gloves while worshiping.

Perhaps even the distribution of communion can be regulated to prevent infecting others. But some states and local governments have threatened to jail pastors, enforce arbitrary quarantines on people who attend church service, and even permanently close houses of worship. But the problem really is that people allow it to happen.

As a side note here, this was the purpose of the Second Amendment, but most people do not choose to take their firearms to church, except maybe in rural Texas.

Sometimes we forget importance of the Bill of Rights, those special rights enumerated while this country was still in its infancy, those rights which were meant to be with us always which even a simple act of Congress cannot limit. These were the very rights upon which this country was founded, although not enumerated but implied in the words penned by Thomas Jefferson, “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.” These rights did not happen instantly.

First, we had to go to war with the world’s greatest army. Then to give them full force and effect, we had to go to war with ourselves, the Civil War, the only war ever fought to end slavery.

We have forgotten what sacrifices we made to secure these rights, many of which have been locked away by executive fiat to protect us from a mysterious virus that could kill as many as two percent of those infected, or so the scientists theorize. How do we seek redress? Another one of the rights mentioned in the First Amendment is our right to redress the government. You do that in the courts. But wait, the courts are closed, so if you are arrested for walking your dog in violation of some mayor’s edict, you can go to jail.

Under normal circumstances, you could file a writ of habeas corpus, demanding that you be brought before a judge where a finding can be made whether, if the allegations are true, you broke a law. Furthermore, for as long as the person is held in jail, whether freed on bail or not, that person shall lose the right to a speedy trial under the Sixth Amendment—because the courts are closed.

There have been times in our history when we ignored the protections of the Bill of Rights in favor of the greater good. But when that happens, how do you get those rights back? This happened when the first state required that two people wanting to marry had to obtain a marriage license. By requiring any kind of a license, marriage, driving, operating a business, hunting, a state is banning an activity previously legal, then giving you permission to do it. Nobody complained when licenses were first required by certain states, because the purpose of the first marriage licenses were to prevent white people from marrying nonwhite people (the exception is early colonial Massachusetts because of other puritan concerns). Too many people thought that was a good idea, even in California.

Before that, marriage was a matter of religious practice and belief, or it was simply a state of being that two people proclaimed, both acts protected by the First Amendment. As to marriages, that right is now history and it will likely never be restored.

Some people might be inclined to cite the Tenth Amendment, which gives to the states the right to remain sovereign over their own territories, or to the people, those powers not reserved in the United States by the Constitution. But does this mean a state can order all the people in the state into quarantine or to close their businesses?

The answer is a simple “absolutely not!”

The Fifth Amendment prohibits it by saying, that no person may “be deprived of life, liberty, or property, without due process of law. Certainly, ordering people to stay home deprives people of their liberty. Ordering business closed deprives people of their property.

Due process also prohibits the executive of either the United States or of any individual state to rule by edict. In other words, the President or any governor has the obligation to manage the affairs of state and to enforce the laws created by the various legislatures.

But in nearly every state, in many of the larger cities, governors and mayors have simply declared a state of emergency, issued orders restricting people’s liberty, ordered businesses closed, and instructed their law enforcement agencies to cite or arrest violators, even establishing terms of imprisonment and fines for violations of these orders.

To detail the laws of the various states in this article would be too burdensome, so let us just look at one state, Nevada. Its governor, Steve Sisolak, proclaimed a state of emergency, which he is entitled to do pursuant to NRS 414.060.

If the Wuhan virus is truly a threat to the welfare of the State of Nevada, this might have been a prudent thing to do.

However, NRS 414.070 provides a list of the things the governor can do during the proclaimed emergency. These include directing emergency services and personnel, transfer property to emergency personnel for their use, acquire property for use in the emergency so long as he pays for it within 90 days, evacuate residents from an afflicted area, fire government officials for not doing their job, and lastly, “to perform and exercise such other functions, powers and duties as are necessary to promote and secure the safety and protection of the civilian population.”

Perhaps the governor is relying on this last clause. However, one would be hard pressed to believe that the legislature intended this to mean that the governor can order people quarantined and businesses closed. That would be overly broad and ambiguous, another violation of the due process clause.

If you really think about it, quarantine is a special kind of incarceration, so it should not happen without considerable determination; otherwise, it would be a violation of due process.

Nevada has laws that actually deal with quarantine, so they cannot be construed to be granted by NRS 414.070. In fact, the state has laws that deal with infectious diseases and the public.

According to NRS 441A.510 through 441A-570, if the state’s health authority wants to quarantine somebody, the subject of the quarantine must be notified in writing and must be given an opportunity to contest the quarantine in one of the state’s district courts. But the courts are closed.

This Wuhan virus has already caused a great deal of destruction, and not just to the liberties guaranteed to us by the Constitution. The greatest economy of the world has come to a screeching halt.

Our unemployment rate in October 2019 was 3.6%.

Fortune Magazine claims that the unemployment rate has already hit 14.7% because of all the businesses forced to close.

Studies have shown that for every one-point increase in unemployment, 10,000 people die attributed to suicide, domestic abuse, violent crime, and declining health due to depression. If this is true, then we can assume that about 120,000 people will die simply due to being out of work. This is a much higher number than Trump’s detractors can even hope to achieve with COVID-19.

Even social distancing, a new buzz phrase, has deleterious effect on society. We no longer trust each and will unravel ourselves from our personal networks. We will find satisfaction in turning in our neighbors for consorting with one another. We will become suspicious of each other. Likewise, the Chinese people learned to avoid each other and report the activities of their friends, neighbors, and even relatives during the Cultural Revolution (1966-1976).

We will become like communist China. Maybe that is the point.

