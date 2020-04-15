The Many ‘Delightful’ Meats Sold at the Wet Markets of China

If anyone thinks that Shadow State cannot write about any topic other than Allison Mack, here is some pretty solid proof that he can. His topic is China, the largest slave-owning country in the world with more than one billion slaves.

By Shadow State

I must thank Ken Gibson for writing a great run down of China’s Guilt in spreading the Wuhan virus around the world and crashing the Global economy.

Ken brings up many good points:

For example, over the past 20 years many of the world’s deadly epidemics originated in China.

SARS

BIRD FLU

Strains of the influenza virus that primarily infect birds, but can also infect humans.

This type of flu is most often contracted by contact with sick birds. It can also be passed from person to person. Symptoms begin within two to eight days, and can seem like the common flu. Cough, fever, sore throat, muscle aches, headache, and shortness of breath may occur. The disease can carry a high mortality in humans. Some antiviral drugs, if taken within two days of symptoms, may help.

and now

WUHAN FLU

Severe acute respiratory syndrome

SARS started with Horseshoe bats in South China

The viral outbreak can be genetically traced to a colony of cave-dwelling horseshoe bats in China’s Yunnan province.

The SARS epidemic appears to have started in Guangdong Province, China, in November 2002 where the first case was reported that same month.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Severe_acute_respiratory_syndrome#Outbreak_in_South_China

Bird Flu

Influenza A virus subtype H7N9

An H7N9 virus was first reported to have infected humans in March 2013, in China.

This Chinese Bird Flu had as many as five waves

Casualties:

619 deaths (as of 25 October 2017)

1622 cases (as of 25 October 2017)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Influenza_A_virus_subtype_H7N9

Wuhan, a city of eleven million people, more populous than New York City, hosts China’s only Level 4 Bio Lab.



If China were to make a viral bio weapon it would probably be at the Wuhan lab.

The Wuhan bio lab has collected more than 2000 deadly viruses.

Chinese researchers isolated deadly bat coronaviruses near Wuhan animal market.

Chinese government researchers isolated more than 2,000 new viruses, including deadly bat coronaviruses, and carried out scientific work on them just three miles from a wild animal market identified as the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2020/mar/30/china-researchers-isolated-bat-coronaviruses-near-/

About three miles from Wuhan’s Level 4 bio lab is a large wet market.

Chinese frequently buy exotic meats from wet markets.

What does the word wet mean?

WET MEANS BLOOD

Some people have theorized that a worker at the bio lab sold a lab animal to a vendor at the wet market for some extra pocket money.

The customer strolls through the market and goes up to a vendor.

Suppose the customer wants a dog.

A live dog is pulled out of a crowded cage of dogs.

The vendor kills the dog on the spot and chops it up for the happy customer.

Facility and operations

The market occupied over 540,000 sq ft) and had over 1,000 tenants.

It is reported to have been the largest seafood wholesale market in Central China, with wild animals sold in its western zone. The market was located in the newer part of the city, near shops and apartment blocks and about 800 meters from Hankou railway station.[12]

In late 2019, the market passed city official inspections according to The Wall Street Journal.

However, Time reported it to have “unsanitary” conditions. It had narrow lanes and stalls in close proximity, where livestock were kept alongside dead animals. According to Business Insider, it was common to see animals openly slaughtered and carcasses skinned in the market.

The New York Times reported that “sanitation was dismal with poor ventilation and garbage piled on wet floors.”

What kind of delicious meats can you buy at the Wuhan meat market other than the tasty crunchy bat?

According to media reports, besides seafood, various food items sold at the market include:

Badgers

Bamboo rats

Beavers

Camel

Civets



Crocodiles

Dogs

Donkeys



Foxes

Frogs

Giant salamanders

Hedgehog



Large Rodents.

Marmots

Otters

Peacocks

Porcupines

Snakes (including Bungarus multicinctus)

Turtles

Wolf puppies

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Huanan_Seafood_Wholesale_Market

It makes my mouth water

How about you?

In a subsequent comment I will discuss how some Communist regimes have genetically engineered new more deadly viruses.

