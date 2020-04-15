The Many ‘Delightful’ Meats Sold at the Wet Markets of China

April 15, 2020

If anyone thinks that Shadow State cannot write about any topic other than Allison Mack, here is some pretty solid proof that he can. His topic is China, the largest slave-owning country in the world with more than one billion slaves. 

By Shadow State

I must thank Ken Gibson for writing a great run down of China’s Guilt in spreading the Wuhan virus around the world and crashing the Global economy.

Ken brings up many good points:

For example, over the past 20 years many of the world’s deadly epidemics originated in China.

SARS

SARS appeared in 2002 in China. It spread worldwide within a few months, though it was quickly contained. SARS is a virus transmitted through droplets that enter the air when someone with the disease coughs, sneezes, or talks. No known transmission has occurred since 2004. Fever, dry cough, headache, muscle aches, and difficulty breathing are symptoms. No treatment exists except supportive care.

BIRD FLU

Strains of the influenza virus that primarily infect birds, but can also infect humans.
This type of flu is most often contracted by contact with sick birds. It can also be passed from person to person.
Symptoms begin within two to eight days, and can seem like the common flu. Cough, fever, sore throat, muscle aches, headache, and shortness of breath may occur.
The disease can carry a high mortality in humans. Some antiviral drugs, if taken within two days of symptoms, may help.

and now

WUHAN FLU

Severe acute respiratory syndrome

SARS started with Horseshoe bats in South China

Rhinolophidae is a family of bats commonly known as horseshoe bats. In addition to the single living genus, Rhinolophus, one extinct genus, Palaeonycteris, has been recognized. Horseshoe bats are closely related to the Hipposideridae, which have sometimes been included in Rhinolophidae.

The viral outbreak can be genetically traced to a colony of cave-dwelling horseshoe bats in China’s Yunnan province.

The SARS epidemic appears to have started in Guangdong Province, China, in November 2002 where the first case was reported that same month.

Bird Flu

Influenza A virus subtype H7N9

Influenza A virus subtype H7N9 is a bird flu strain of the species Influenza virus A. Avian influenza A H7 viruses normally circulate amongst avian populations with some variants known to occasionally infect humans. An H7N9 virus was first reported to have infected humans in March 2013, in China.

An H7N9 virus was first reported to have infected humans in March 2013, in China.

This Chinese Bird Flu had as many as five waves

Casualties:
619 deaths (as of 25 October 2017)
1622 cases (as of 25 October 2017)
Wuhan, a city of eleven million people, more populous than New York City, hosts China’s only Level 4 Bio Lab.
If China were to make a viral bio weapon it would probably be at the Wuhan lab.

The Wuhan bio lab has collected more than 2000 deadly viruses.

Chinese researchers isolated deadly bat coronaviruses near Wuhan animal market.

Chinese government researchers isolated more than 2,000 new viruses, including deadly bat coronaviruses, and carried out scientific work on them just three miles from a wild animal market identified as the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic.

About three miles from Wuhan’s Level 4 bio lab is a large wet market.

Chinese frequently buy exotic meats from wet markets.

What does the word wet mean?

WET MEANS BLOOD

Some people have theorized that a worker at the bio lab sold a lab animal to a vendor at the wet market for some extra pocket money.

The customer strolls through the market and goes up to a vendor.

Suppose the customer wants a dog.

A live dog is pulled out of a crowded cage of dogs.

Harrowing footage shows dog yelping as it is barbecued alive in ...

 

The vendor kills the dog on the spot and chops it up for the happy customer.

Facility and operations

The market occupied over 540,000 sq ft) and had over 1,000 tenants.

It is reported to have been the largest seafood wholesale market in Central China, with wild animals sold in its western zone. The market was located in the newer part of the city, near shops and apartment blocks and about 800 meters from Hankou railway station.[12]

In late 2019, the market passed city official inspections according to The Wall Street Journal.

However, Time reported it to have “unsanitary” conditions. It had narrow lanes and stalls in close proximity, where livestock were kept alongside dead animals. According to Business Insider, it was common to see animals openly slaughtered and carcasses skinned in the market.

The New York Times reported that “sanitation was dismal with poor ventilation and garbage piled on wet floors.”

What kind of delicious meats can you buy at the Wuhan meat market other than the tasty crunchy bat?

According to media reports, besides seafood, various food items sold at the market include:

Badgers

Badger | mammal | Britannica
Legs and filet make the best eating.

Eating roadkill: anyone for badger balti? - Telegraph

Bamboo rats

Virus, ban double slap for rat farmers - Chinadaily.com.cn
Two bamboo rats can make a nice meal.
Eating Bamboo RAT, Wild Boar and Giant FROG - Laos Street Food ...
You might think it is pork

Beavers

Beaver - Wikipedia
Don’t eat the teeth of tail.

When Beef Is Off Limits, Beaver And Muskrat Make It To Lenten Menu ...

Camel

Egypt Cracks Down on Camel Abuse - Sada El balad
There is a lot of meat on this camel, but some of it is rather tough and sinewy. Accept only the best cuts.

Camel Meat Halal Fresh And Frozen Camel Meat

Civets

Civet - Wikipedia
Not everyone enjoys a nice meal of roast civets, though BBQ is a nice way to bring out the rich taste.

An Explanation of Civet In Both Its' Senses
Crocodiles

Prehistoric Crocodile Evolution
The tail of the crocodile has most of the edible meat, The legs, neck and back provide a surprisingly little quantity of meat by volume but is more tender than the tail.
Fried Crocodile Meat On The Barbeque. Street Food Stock Photo ...
Crocodile meat on the barbeque

Dogs

Lychee and Dog Meat Festival - Wikipedia
The Chinese love their dog meat.

Donkeys

Pakistan to earn millions by exporting donkeys to China
Donkeys young and old are slaughtered for a tasty dish. The rump is highly prized cooked with rice and greens if available.

Walmart in China recalls donkey meat because it doesn't taste like ...
Foxes

Creature Feature: Red Fox | Natural Resources Council of Maine
A sly dish that anyone in China can enjoy.
Silver Fox meat rabbits, freshly butchered | astanleyjones | Flickr
Heat these babies up in your skillet and you’ll have an elegant dish of fried fox.

Frogs

 

On Frog Legs and Regrets on the Streets of Budapest — Taste Hungary
A hopping good meal. Bull frogs are best. You’ll jump for joy when you leap into this meal.

Giant salamanders

Chinese Giant Salamander | Andrias davidianus
If you can get past the texture then all you have to get past is the taste. It is not uncommon to get a two for one deal when preparing a giant salamander for dinner – you might get one or more frogs in its belly which you can also consume.

Chinese cooking star kills and chops up rare giant salamander on ...

Hedgehog

Hedgehog - Wikipedia
Once you pluck the hair, there isn’t as much meat as you think. Two make a nice snack.

Meat Hedgehog : shittyfoodporn
Large Rodents.

20-Pound Rodents Invading California, Officials Warn | Mill Valley ...
Make sure you cook all rodents thoroughly and never eat raw. The best way to prepare these creatures is to cook until the bones are crunchy and brittle enough to chew.

US Customs Seize 32 Pounds of African Rat Meat at Chicago Airport

Marmots

Marmot | rodent | Britannica
Broiled marmot is not a bad way to go if you are going to eat marmot.
Couple Dies Of Bubonic Plague After Eating Raw Marmot Meat - Page ...
Make sure you cook marmot thoroughly a couple recently died of the Bubonic plague after eating raw marmot.

 

Otters

Backyard & Beyond: Keep an eye out for Rhode Island's cutest ...
Otters are swimmingly good
We have often heard that unscrupulous people use dog meat and sell ...
You don’t get much meat out of an otter.

 

Peacocks

If a Peacock Loses His Tail Feathers, Do They Grow Back ...
They are not only pretty but pretty good to eat, at least according to some in China.
Cannundrums: Roast Peacock
When you get rid of all the feather, this is all that is left.

Porcupines

Porcupines poached for meat in northern Israel due to ...
Be a little careful when plucking the pines.
Porcupine Meatballs Recipe | Taste of Home
Porcupine meatballs

Snakes (including Bungarus multicinctus)

Many Banded Krait - Bungarus multicinctus — HongKongSnakeID.com
Snake is a dish that requires careful preparing, especially the deadly Many Branded Krait – which is known to reverse the tables on people who want to eat it by biting them instead.

New Chinese coronavirus may have come from snakes, through food ...

Snakes on a plate: do you dare try this delicacy? - Inkstone
Makes a soup come alive. But make sure you remove all the venom.

Turtles

What Ever Happened to Turtle Soup? | Saveur
One old turtle – who may have enjoyed life on earth for 80 or 100 years can be made into a soup in a matter of minutes.

Wolf puppies

Adorable, 6-week-old wolf pups ready for visitors at Oakland Zoo ...
To get an adequate meal of wolf puppies, you have to steal the mother’s entire litter for there is very little meat on these pups. But the older wolves are not very palatable, despite having more meat.

Wolf Meat | Miscreated Wiki | Fandom

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Huanan_Seafood_Wholesale_Market

It makes my mouth water

How about you?

In a subsequent comment I will discuss how some Communist regimes have genetically engineered new more deadly viruses.

