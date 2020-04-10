The Many Lies and Exaggerations About Coronavirus Used to Shut Down a Nation

Bangkok does not have the same view of the coronavirus pandemic that the mainstream media has, and a sampling of his comments below proves this abundantly. Frank Report does not necessarily agree with his views or endorse them, but in the interest of freedom of speech [something that some seem to be willing to surrender in order to be safe during the pandemic] it is important, perhaps more than ever, to hear from dissenting views or for that matter any reasonably articulated view even if it contradicts the mainstream position on the pandemic.

That said, Frank Report endorses cooperating with the advice and recommendations of the US [and state] governments on social distancing etc.

By Bangkok

LA Times has reported ‘overcrowding’ in hospitals and the need to setup ‘surge tents’ to manage the outbreak…

Oh, but it’s NOT for Coronavirus.

Actually, it’s an article published on January 17th 2020 —– and it’s talking about the FLU.

The libtards don’t want this stuff reported.

Time reported something similar

Not More Deaths Than Average

COVID is ‘not’ causing more deaths in 2020 compared to other years.

It’s possible that many of the deaths classified as “COVID” would have happened anyway, as many experts and doctors are saying.

They are simply taking many ‘heart attack’ and ‘lung disease’ deaths and counting them as COVID deaths —– simply because the patient caught the virus at the hospital. This would explain why overall deaths aren’t massively spiking upward as a whole, and appear to be lower this year.

We’re shutting down the nation for a LOWER DEATH COUNT than normal.

No Surge Happening

New info… MUST READ…

Cardiologist gives us a shocker by reporting:

1) His hospital is empty of COVID cases. No surge happening.

2) The media hysteria has caused MOST of the other (non COVID) patients to not visit the hospital even when they need treatment, for fear of getting infected. Furloughs happening everywhere for nurses and doctors.

3) He says that patients suffering from ‘heart attack’ and ‘stroke’ are down by 60%-80% compared to normal, LOL, yet we know that these people didn’t magically stop having these other ailments. They are simply too afraid to visit the hospital unless they are on the verge of dying on the spot —— and even then they’ll think twice about visiting the hospital, LOL.

https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1247709091688075266/photo/2

Minnesota on Lock Down for What?

Minnesota media admit that the median age of their 29 deaths (from COVID) is 86 years old.

https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1247403441426706432

Yet the whole state is on lockdown.

If the median age of death is 86 then protecting the younger people is NOT a logical thing to do BECAUSE it hurts the older people in the long run.

Why?

Cuz as long as the younger people don’t have herd immunity (by hiding from the virus) they will continue to pose a threat to the older people.

They should be separating and protecting the older people with strict measures, while letting the younger people get herd immunity so they won’t be a threat to the older people after a few weeks.

At this rate (with the lockdowns) the older people will continue to be threatened by the younger people for many months. This is not helping the older people.

Liberal policies are gonna kill more older people this way.

Hell has frozen over

CDC Director says deaths will be MUCH, MUCH lower than projected.

https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1247542879741861891

Not that this is ‘news’ —- but it’s certainly ‘news’ that the CDC is actually ADMITTING this fact already, LOL.

The task force (Fauci, Birx, etc.) cannot admit this publicly for a while of course, since they can’t risk being wrong if something unexpected happens —- cuz the press will slam them for it. They will wait until the crisis is over before admitting that anything positive has happened, LOL.

But that’s just politics. We can’t blame them.

Gates’ Gold Standard

The “gold standard” model (University of Washington model, funded by Bill Gates) which has been proven totally WRONG over the last 2 weeks.

https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1247118606539853824

**

But even the NEW model is wrong ——- even though it’s basically just an 11th hour attempt to match current hospital and death rates with its own faulty formula.

It’s akin to a school CHEATER being given the answers to a ‘test’ midway thru the examination period, yet he STILL answered some of the questions wrong, LOL.

They know that hospital rates and death rates are much lower than they originally predicted —— so the new ‘model’ is trying to cheat its way into credibility by parroting the current data which is ALREADY KNOWN.

***However, after just 1 day the new model was already WRONG —- even though it’s basically been given the ‘answers’ ahead of time, LOL.

This is the same model that was used to shut down the nation. LOL.

This is like shutting down the world from the advice of Bugs Bunny or Daffy Duck. 🙂

This is like a comedy routine.

There are NO ADULTS in the room.

The inmates have taken over the asylum.

But at least society is now becoming aware of these things. We won’t be repeating this mistake in the fall.

Wrong Again

Just 36 hours after the University of Washington released it’s “updated” model (for predicting hospitalizations and deaths) —– the model has BLOWN UP again.

https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1247560213793779715

This model is a comedy routine. It’s WRONG yet again

They can’t even get it right after CHEATING and changing their model midway thru the pandemic, LOL.

How can anybody listen to these models when they can’t predict ANYTHING correctly?

Bill Gates is financing this model by paying millions, LOL, and yet it’s no better than throwing darts at a board.

Garbage in, Garbage out. GIGO.

It’s finally over in NY

NY Governor Cuomo finally admit the obvious.

https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1247197318887112704

Associated Press is caught LYING

By using a deceptive headline that isn’t true.

https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1247541778854510593

Arizona won’t need many ventilators so it reduced its request for them, due to lower hospital rates.

But the Associated Press is claiming that it reduced its request due to a dwindling stockpile, LOL.

They are deceptively tricking their audience with a deceptive headline.

Liberals are using kids to further political agenda

I now have proof that the libtards are placing different VALUES on children during this epidemic (treating them as though they are expendable commodities) —– by tacitly admitting that ONE particular child is more valuable than 162 other children.

As already reported a few days ago, Governor Ned Lamont attempted to falsely claim that an infant died of COVID when the child was actually suffocated to death accidentally, by a caretaker.

The libtards went NUTS when they heard this news of a baby dying from COVID.

They began shouting from the rooftops that every mother in America needs to be deathly afraid of COVID for their kids.

They were trying to use a single case of FAKE NEWS to make the FALSE STATEMENT that kids are seriously at risk from COVID.

Yet in the midst of everybody screaming about this single infant death from COVID (which was later debunked as false) ——- nobody on the ‘left’ seems to care about the 162 children who have died from the FLU this year in the USA.

https://twitter.com/romalwinn/status/1247175474201145345

How can a single child’s death from COVID (which wasn’t even true) matter more than 162 other living, breathing kids who are now dead from the flu?

Liberals look at these 162 flu deaths and say “oh well, just business as usual” and their day doesn’t skip a beat.

Why? Cuz they didn’t die of the right virus. LOL.

Guys like AnonyFaker don’t even bat an eyelash at these 162 dead kids. He just goes right back to his basement, sitting in his undies and eating Doritos while watching Jim Acosta.

Those 162 dead kids mean NOTHING to liberals. Zero. Nada.

Yet when news of a single child dying from COVID comes out (even when its fake news) the liberals GO APE SHIT and start talking about how every mother needs to be scared for every child in America, LOL.

The hypocrisy is mind boggling but I am here to expose the truth.

The TRUTH is that COVID poses ‘exponentially’ far lesser danger to society’s most valuable demographic, the children, when compared to the flu.

Have a nice day! 🙂

Most With Flu Symptoms Have the Flu Not Covid-19

EVERY news outlet (both liberal and conservative) have been reporting for WEEKS that approximately 80%-90% of everybody tested for COVID in the USA (due to having cold/flu symptoms) is coming back NEGATIVE for the virus.

You can look up that fact using Google; there are about a gazillion results demonstrating it.

Thus, if 80%-90% of people with cold/flu symptoms are testing ‘negative’ for COVID —- that tells us the test is definitely looking for the specific COVID-19 strain and not the general flu strains.

Cuomo Caught in Lie?

You won’t believe this!

NY Governor Andrew Cuomo caught in a 100% LIE —- while giving 2 separate quotes to 2 different media outlets which DIRECTLY CONTRADICT each other.

https://twitter.com/RealJamesWoods/status/1246959832336224257/photo/1

The Dems are suffering from dementia.

How can liberals keep supporting these guys?

Where’s their self respect? Stop supporting these lying democratic politicians.

The Washington Post Confused?

Washington Post is caught violating its own principles.

https://twitter.com/RealJamesWoods/status/1246961419959980032/photo/1

Germany Getting at the Truth

German city becomes one of the first cities to test 80% of its citizens for COVID —– to see what the ‘true’ infection rate and death percentages are.

It reports that 15% of its citizens are infected, which is a much higher percentage than anticipated (which is what I’ve been saying will happen all along, as most citizens have mild symptoms or no symptoms and never seek out testing).

This is good news because it means the true “death percentage” is only 0.37% of everybody infected in this city.

It’s death percentage is 0.37% (just a bad flu season)

This is similar to the Princess Cruise Ship death percentage when adjusted for the average age distribution in the USA (the cruise ship had a 1% death percentage —- but it was mostly older people on board, so we must adjust that to reflect the average ages in the USA).

When the USA begins massive serology testing in a few weeks (widespread testing to see how many people were infected but never knew it) —– we should see the death percentage go down by similar numbers.

Good news for sure. 🙂

https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1248255937942519813

The liberals and mainstream media refuse to report these figures.

They won’t touch this story with a 10 foot pole cuz they won’t report anything that’s positive.

Testing the Dead Should Yield True Results

Hamburg, Germany has now begun forensically examining all COVID deaths (examining corpses) to ensure that only ‘real’ coronavirus deaths are reported (to remove all falsely inflated death figures).

https://twitter.com/adamscrabble/status/1246917812033118213

The result is that they saw a 50% REDUCTION in their COVID death figures —– after removing all their falsely counted patients.

It’s easy to inflate a death count when you won’t autopsy anybody.

It’s easy to inflate a death count when you allow doctors to ‘assume’ that COVID caused a person’s death even without a positive test.

The liberals are screaming for people to STOP TESTING dead bodies.

Why?

Cuz they don’t want any more reductions in the death count.

Nobody wants the TRUTH to come out. Nobody wants TESTING on dead bodies. LOL.

Covid-19 Blown out of Proportion

Klaus Püschel, head of forensic medicine in Hamburg, confirms that Covid-19 is being blown way out of proportion:

“This virus influences our lives in a completely excessive way. This is disproportionate to the danger posed by the virus. And the astronomical economic damage now being caused is not commensurate with the danger posed by the virus. I am convinced that the Corona mortality rate will not even show up as a peak in annual mortality.”

In Hamburg, for example, “not a single person who was not previously ill” had died of the virus: “All those we have examined so far had cancer, a chronic lung disease, were heavy smokers or severely obese, suffered from diabetes or had a cardiovascular disease. The virus was the last straw that broke the camel’s back, so to speak. Covid-19 is a fatal disease only in exceptional cases, but in most cases it is a predominantly harmless viral infection.”

https://www.pressreader.com/germany/hamburger-morgenpost/20200403/281487868456736

Top German Doctor goes AGAINST the WHO ‘guidelines’

He begins examining dead bodies to determine WHY they really died.

Top German Doctor explains the worldwide deception/exaggeration in ‘counting’ COVID death figures…

QUOTE:

=====================

Dr. Püschel explained: “In quite a few cases, we have also found that the current corona infection has nothing whatsoever to do with the fatal outcome because other causes of death are present, for example a brain haemorrhage or a heart attack. Corona in itself is a not particularly dangerous viral disease“, says the forensic scientist.

He pleads for statistics based on concrete examination results. “All speculations about individual deaths that have not been expertly examined only fuel anxiety.”

Contrary to the guidelines of the Robert Koch Institute, Hamburg had recently started to differentiate between deaths “with the” and “by the” coronavirus, which led to a decrease in Covid19 deaths.

=====================

My comments: He’s saying there’s a large drop in the COVID ‘death count’ when doctors examine/autopsy dead bodies to determine what the victim really died of —– which is contrary to what the CDC and WHO are advising doctors to do, because they want an inflated death count.

Swiss Have More Flu Deaths than COVID -19

In Switzerland, the 2017 Flu strain caused more pneumonia deaths than COVID-19.

QUOTE:

============================

In Switzerland, there was a pronounced wave of influenza at the beginning of 2017.

At that time, there were almost 1500 additional deaths in the over 65-year-old population in the first six weeks of the year.

Normally, around 1300 people die in Switzerland every year as a result of pneumonia, 95% of whom are over 65 years old.

By comparison, a total of 762 deaths with (not caused by) Covid19 are currently reported in Switzerland.

============================

China and South Korea Were Late in Taking Action

Top infectious disease scientist shows that China and South Korea are faring so well because they were LATE in taking action —- thus, they achieved herd immunity much sooner than other countries.

They did NOT act ‘early’ (relative to their own first infection dates) as most libtards are claiming

Looks like the liberal idiots have egg on their face.

The below video should start at the 13:19 mark (if not, you need to forward to 13:19 in the video)…

https://youtu.be/lGC5sGdz4kg?t=797

Biden Contradiction

Joe Biden’s senior COVID advisor (Ronald Klain) actually said that we have no ‘epidemic’ in the US, back in mid February. He then PRAISED Mayor De Blasio for not giving in to ‘fear’ by not taking any containment measures, LOL.

Interesting Factoid about COVID…

Three different countries which had the most aggressive and early ‘social distancing’ in place HAD THE WORST OUTBREAKS.

France, Italy and Spain.

This poses an interesting question about NOSOCOMIAL transmission and INTRAFAMILIAL transmission.

https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1247500508841025542

Nosocomial Example:

Early on, TONS of people got freaked out by the ‘media hysteria’ and ‘lockdowns’ so they visited the hospital when they didn’t need to, because they had minor cold/flu symptoms (and were terrified it might be COVID). A large percentage of these people tested negative, but they wound up getting infected anyway at the hospital.

Fact: 80%-90% of all people tested for COVID are ‘negative’ and are sent home from the hospital without being admitted (only 10%-20% of people tested are positive for the virus). But ‘nosocomial’ infections are ones that happen at the hospital, the ultimate breeding ground for this virus.

Intrafamilial Example:

Forcing families to huddle around each other 24/7 is dangerous, especially when the younger family members often have NO symptoms even when infected, which guarantees that the whole family gets infected without even knowing who infected them.

So if France, Italy and Spain had the ‘earliest’ and ‘most aggressive’ lockdowns — but their infection rate was worse — then we need to understand that our current method of ‘lockdowns’ and ‘hysteria’ might not be helping as much as we think.

The reductions/flattening that everybody is seeing now (including Italy) may simply be herd immunity running its normal course, just as it does with the flu each year.

Media is now comparing death toll to several 9/11’s.

Yet when tens of thousands die from the flu each year, including many more children (many children die from flu but don’t die from COVID) we don’t call it anything, and everybody just smiles and goes on with their lives as if nothing happened.

This is ‘semantics’ on steroids.

The liberals only care about deaths which can positively impact their political agenda.

Very sick and twisted people. Not very human.

Blood Plasma Helps

STUDY: Blood Plasma treatment seems to cure COVID in 1 to 3 days after administering it.

Lockdown or Not?

‘Lockdown’ states faring NO BETTER than other states which didn’t lockdown.

Official data below.

The data doesn’t lie.

80 Percent Testing in Germany

German city becomes one of the first cities to test 80% of its citizens for COVID —– to see what the ‘true’ infection rate and death percentages are.

It reports that 15% of its citizens are infected, which is a much higher percentage than anticipated (which is what I’ve been saying will happen all along, as most citizens have mild symptoms or no symptoms and never seek out testing).

*This is good news because it means the true “death percentage” is only 0.37% of everybody infected in this city.

It’s death percentage is 0.37% (just a bad flu season)

This is similar to the Princess Cruise Ship death percentage when adjusted for the average age distribution in the USA (the cruise ship had a 1% death percentage —- but it was mostly older people on board, so we must adjust that to reflect the average ages in the USA).

When the USA begins massive serology testing in a few weeks (widespread testing to see how many people were infected but never knew it) —– we should see the death percentage go down by similar numbers.

Good news for sure. 🙂

https://twitter.com/AlexBerenson/status/1248255937942519813

The liberals and mainstream media refuse to report these figures.

They won’t touch this story with a 10 foot pole cuz they won’t report anything that’s positive.

Bad news for Liberals…

The aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt has been tested for COVID.

This is the best place to ‘test’ the theory of how it affects younger and healthier people (non old people).

There have been 300 positive tests BUT NO HOSPITALIZATIONS.

This would indicate that liberals are wrong.

It would also indicate that a higher percentage of the USA’s general population have been infected already, but didn’t have symptoms strong enough to make them visit the hospital and get tested.

This will lower the death rate (percentage) when we finally begin testing more of our society to find these many younger, asymptomatic carriers who never got tested.

The liberals are gonna be VERY SAD about this.

Have a nice day. 🙂

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

