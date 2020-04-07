The long term result of the 500 calorie diet is the ideal body, according to the new standard of beauty which DOS and Mr. Raniere are teaching the world.

500 Calorie Diet Created Ideal of Female Beauty for Keith Raniere; His Teachings Explained

April 7, 2020

It is ironic of course, that Keith Alan Raniere is in federal prison and on a diet that the prison decides he should have.

This is ironic because Keith controlled the diet of others, especially his slave women for years, while eating whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted.

Dietary considerations played a vital role in Raniere’s teachings, especially for the women of DOS, his secretive women’s group.

Let’s look at his teachings, if for no other reason than to examine the cult use of low calorie diets to gain control of followers and the possibility that the law of karma is in operation here – since Keith is being punished by having the worst diet imaginable.

Keith taught his women that the presence of excess fat can disturb transmission of his energies to women. He encouraged women to be vegetarian and offered instructions on overcoming bodily urges and “emotional viscera” toward food.

DOS women were aided by one of three diets, distinguished by daily caloric intakes: 500, [advanced] 800 [standard] 900 [women with defiance issues].

Allison Mack, one of the leaders of DOS, helped oversee dietary compliance of other women in the group.

The 500 calorie diet consists of a small quantity of plain low fat yogurt and a small quantity of fruit in the morning.

Lunch and dinner consists of foods such as plain squash, kale, cucumber, zucchini, fermented cabbage and radish [Kimchi], and shirataki noodles [10 calories per 4-ounce serving.] Beverages consist of lemon water with stevia, probiotics and Zevias, a calorie free sparkling water.

Sugar free gum is on the menu and can be taken after every meal for dessert.

The 500 calories diet prescribed for women of DOS for advanced spiritual growth is less than half the calories prisoners at Auschwitz Concentration camp received daily.

Auschwitz prisoners daily diet was: Breakfast: Half a liter of boiled water with grain-based coffee substitute, or herbal tea. These beverages were unsweetened. Near zero calories.

Lunch: A liter of watery soup, with bits of potatoes, rutabaga, groats, rye flour, Avo food extract and sometimes meat bits: 350 –400 calories.

Dinner:  A third of a loaf of black bread [300 grams], served with a small piece [25 grams] of sausage, or margarine, or a tablespoon of marmalade or cheese.  900 – 1000 calories.

At Auschwitz, insufficient nutrition and hard labor contributed to the destruction of the human organism, which gradually used up its stores of fat, muscle mass, and the tissues of the internal organs. This led to emaciation and starvation sickness, the cause of a significant number of deaths in the camp.

The ideal body weight for an advanced woman of DOS
500 calorie diet.
The 1300 daily calories fed to prisoners at Auschwitz.
Pre DOS, Allison Mack
Too few calories can lead to premature aging.
Keith Raniere has shown women that the ideal is the woman on the left, while the woman on the right is seen as grotesque in DOS. Ironically, many people would say the opposite. The woman on the right is attractive while the woman on the left is grotesque.

While some  scientists say the human body needs 1200–1500 calories a day for brain function, heart function, digestion, and other activities if one is immobile, and more calories depending on exertion, Raniere said the scientists were wrong.

If a woman is free of “disintegrations” and emotional viscera, she will not need to eat much. It is disintegrations and viscera that need to be fed, not the body itself.

Women on 500 calorie per day diets often stop menstruating. That was often Raniere’s test to see if a woman was advanced for he believed that menstruation was a sign of lack of spiritual advancement.

Women also felt exhaustion, feeling cold, hair falling out, blood sugar drop, heart palpitations, fainting spells, sudden blood pressure drops, uneven weight distribution, are often noticed.

Raniere explained this is a temporary phase and prescribed long distance running to help a women get into better shape while on the low calorie diet.

Gallstones, fatigue, bone and muscle loss, electrolyte imbalances were also felt by women and Raniere made use of two professionals Dr. Roberts D.O. who, as a DOS slave, was available 24 hours and Dr. Brandon ‘Mengele’ Porter, to reassure the women that they were on the right track reducing their calories since Raniere knew more than all the medical people in the world put together.

945f5a466f1e0fb3418283ec9296f2d2
This woman is about 15-20 pounds overweight, according to Raniere’s standards.
ana15-fake
Once a DOS woman gets to the ideal weight, she becomes joyful and buoyant.
AndersonvillePrisoner
When a person reduces his caloric intake either because he has no access to food or because she is on a special spiritual diet – all fat in time disappears from the body
emaciated 1
The long term result of the 500 calorie diet is the ideal body, according to the  standard of beauty which  Raniere taught women. It is possible that he not only liked to subdue women with starvation techniques but that he sexually preferred the super skinny.
model
This full figure woman is not acceptable in DOS society. If she were a member she would be required to lose 80-100 pounds.
paloma mariella
This woman is at least 15 pounds overweight according to DOS standards. Yet DOS women admitted it was hard to lose that last 15 pounds that made all the difference between pleasing  Raniere and being just short of what he desires. This woman above is too fat for Mr. Raniere.
emaciated 1
This woman has hit the DOS mark.
misconceptions-about-keith-ranie-520x293
Keith Raniere wanted people to stop misunderstanding him, he said in a video.
nicki clyne
Nicki Clyne a slave of DOS and its present leader, shows that zero calorie water with stevia or other no calorie sweeteners can make one feel guilty – even though there is no calories.
bronfman running
Clare Bronfman completes a half marathon in New Hampshire.
84ae942ae9ca940a0b68609b08d4b944
At the right weight a woman will be as light as a feather.
1024x1024-4
Keith Raniere says fat on women disturb the transmission of essential energy to him. But he said nothing about fat on him.
Tubby Keith Raniere shakes hands with his consultant – Richard Mays.
skinny bvr
Clare Bronfman who made Raniere’s control of woemn possible was headed toward the right weight, but sill had a long way to go.
bronfman running
Like many of the women of DOS their upper bodies are too fat, but their lower bodies seem to get close to the correct proportions through running and maintaining a 500 calorie diet, 

skinny-brfmsn-fans
An overweight [fat face] Nicki Clyne, Basit Igtet [Mr. Sara Bronfman], Allison Mack [note her legs are close to the stick figure legs preferred by Mr. Raniere], a DOS slave, and Clare Bronfman [face and upper body too fat].
Raniere currently is on a 2000-2400 calorie per day diet at the prison he resides in, and when the commissary is open, he chows down another 500-1000 calories per day in snacks. This is from four to 7 times what he prescribed for his slave women.

But the food is just as unpalatable as what he forced upon his women.

So yes there is justice in this and karma seems to have had its sway.

 

 

Frank Parlato

Frank Report’s founder and lead writer Frank Parlato is one of the internet’s most acclaimed investigative journalists. His writing and investigations have helped expose major criminal organizations and scandals.

Frank’s work has been cited in major publications all over the world, including The New York Times, New York Post, The Daily Mail, VICE News, CNN, Rolling Stone, and more.

He is also the publisher and editor-in-chief of Artvoice, The Niagara Falls Reporter, Front Page and the South Buffalo News.

