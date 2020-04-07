500 Calorie Diet Created Ideal of Female Beauty for Keith Raniere; His Teachings Explained

It is ironic of course, that Keith Alan Raniere is in federal prison and on a diet that the prison decides he should have.

This is ironic because Keith controlled the diet of others, especially his slave women for years, while eating whatever he wanted, whenever he wanted.

Dietary considerations played a vital role in Raniere’s teachings, especially for the women of DOS, his secretive women’s group.

Let’s look at his teachings, if for no other reason than to examine the cult use of low calorie diets to gain control of followers and the possibility that the law of karma is in operation here – since Keith is being punished by having the worst diet imaginable.

Keith taught his women that the presence of excess fat can disturb transmission of his energies to women. He encouraged women to be vegetarian and offered instructions on overcoming bodily urges and “emotional viscera” toward food.

DOS women were aided by one of three diets, distinguished by daily caloric intakes: 500, [advanced] 800 [standard] 900 [women with defiance issues].

Allison Mack, one of the leaders of DOS, helped oversee dietary compliance of other women in the group.

The 500 calorie diet consists of a small quantity of plain low fat yogurt and a small quantity of fruit in the morning.

Lunch and dinner consists of foods such as plain squash, kale, cucumber, zucchini, fermented cabbage and radish [Kimchi], and shirataki noodles [10 calories per 4-ounce serving.] Beverages consist of lemon water with stevia, probiotics and Zevias, a calorie free sparkling water.

Sugar free gum is on the menu and can be taken after every meal for dessert.

The 500 calories diet prescribed for women of DOS for advanced spiritual growth is less than half the calories prisoners at Auschwitz Concentration camp received daily.

Auschwitz prisoners daily diet was: Breakfast: Half a liter of boiled water with grain-based coffee substitute, or herbal tea. These beverages were unsweetened. Near zero calories.

Lunch: A liter of watery soup, with bits of potatoes, rutabaga, groats, rye flour, Avo food extract and sometimes meat bits: 350 –400 calories.

Dinner: A third of a loaf of black bread [300 grams], served with a small piece [25 grams] of sausage, or margarine, or a tablespoon of marmalade or cheese. 900 – 1000 calories.

At Auschwitz, insufficient nutrition and hard labor contributed to the destruction of the human organism, which gradually used up its stores of fat, muscle mass, and the tissues of the internal organs. This led to emaciation and starvation sickness, the cause of a significant number of deaths in the camp.

While some scientists say the human body needs 1200–1500 calories a day for brain function, heart function, digestion, and other activities if one is immobile, and more calories depending on exertion, Raniere said the scientists were wrong.

If a woman is free of “disintegrations” and emotional viscera, she will not need to eat much. It is disintegrations and viscera that need to be fed, not the body itself.

Women on 500 calorie per day diets often stop menstruating. That was often Raniere’s test to see if a woman was advanced for he believed that menstruation was a sign of lack of spiritual advancement.

Women also felt exhaustion, feeling cold, hair falling out, blood sugar drop, heart palpitations, fainting spells, sudden blood pressure drops, uneven weight distribution, are often noticed.

Raniere explained this is a temporary phase and prescribed long distance running to help a women get into better shape while on the low calorie diet.

Gallstones, fatigue, bone and muscle loss, electrolyte imbalances were also felt by women and Raniere made use of two professionals Dr. Roberts D.O. who, as a DOS slave, was available 24 hours and Dr. Brandon ‘Mengele’ Porter, to reassure the women that they were on the right track reducing their calories since Raniere knew more than all the medical people in the world put together.

Raniere currently is on a 2000-2400 calorie per day diet at the prison he resides in, and when the commissary is open, he chows down another 500-1000 calories per day in snacks. This is from four to 7 times what he prescribed for his slave women.

But the food is just as unpalatable as what he forced upon his women.

So yes there is justice in this and karma seems to have had its sway.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

