More Great Art From MK10ART- From Kristin Kreuk to Ranierovirus-57005-177

Here are six more splendid pieces by the very talented artist MK10ART.

As usual, when I present MK10ART’s paintings and sketches, I publish the artwork first, followed by the artist’s comments, followed by **** and then my own comments on the art or the subject of the art.

mk10art

#Nxivm #kristinkreuk and #kendravoth ran a website catered for teenager girls called #Girlsbydesign. It is believed to have been a way for #keithraniere to recruit young women.

If you or someone you know was in this group – please share your story with Frank Parlato at Frankreport.com. He would love to hear about it.

****

It is true, I would love to hear about it.

So far, I have only heard from one woman, who I have referred to as Jane. She seems to have told a plausible story about her role in GBD. However, she was not underage. She described some fairly lascivious goings-on concerning Kristin Kreuk but had no knowledge of any underage sex or any direct sex activities arising from GBD itself.

Another source told me that Kreuk had engaged in the Raniere-like practices of molestation, claiming she was a victim, but when I pressed this source for more details, her story seemed to fall apart.

The source said that Raniere came to Vancouver to join in the molestation of her when she was 14. Based on my interviews with numerous sources, in Albany and Vancouver, it seems highly unlikely that Raniere ever visited Vancouver.

As for Kendra, I did interview her and she seemed to me to be a victim of circumstances. She definitely took an active role in GBD but I do not think she was recruiting girls for Keith Raniere. It may be possible that Raniere and/or Nancy Salzman encouraged Kreuk to start GBD [for Raniere’s perverted purposes] and Kendra got involved through Kreuk without being aware of Raniere’s true purpose.

I suspect that Kreuk herself was not deliberately recruiting girls for sex with Raniere either, although she may have thought that some of the girls might benefit by Nxivm teachings.

GBD was basically a flop. It never took off, never attracted any real following.

I respect the fact that the circumstantial evidence looks rather suspicious. So much inappropriate talk of sex, even sex-slavery, weight loss, taking videos and sending them to GBD on a website for teens and preteens. And then you have the two founders of the site, both being coaches of Nxivm, founded by a pedophile who had numerous shill operations set up to recruit women [and girls].

One wonders what role, if any, Raniere had in the behind-the-scenes operations of GBD. I would not be surprised if Raniere was one of the commenters, posing as various teens.

But I believe Kendra when she tells me that she never personally met Raniere and that she was not a very active participant in Nxivm. Kristin brought her in – as she did with Allison Mack – because Kristin thought it was a wonderful life-coaching method founded and developed by the world’s most brilliant and ethical man.

She, like many others, was fooled.

My opinions, of course, are my own, and I realize that MK10ART and a number of other readers do not agree and believe there was something horridly sinister about GBD and the roles of its owners, Kendra and Kristin.

Hence, the KR brand above Kristin and Kendra’s faces in the MK10ART painting.

mk10art

Rare Audio of Keith Raniere Playing Piano – He Claimed He Played Concert Level – You Can Judge For Yourself

****

I love the facial expression of the subject of this art. MK10ART seems to constantly catch the inner ugliness of Raniere in painting after painting of him. As for Raniere’s claim he was a talent the equivalent of a concert-level pianist by the age of 12, it is pure nonsense. Based on numerous accounts of people who heard him play, and from the recording itself, he was at best a mediocre player.

I believe calling him a piano player may be inaccurate. I think it is probably more accurate to say he could play a couple of songs on the piano. One of these is the first part of Moonlight Sonata. He could evidently play this well enough to occasionally fool some fairly gullible women with little musical knowledge that he was an accomplished pianist.

On his bio, he not only claimed he was a pianist but that he could play numerous other musical instruments. No one I have ever spoken to has ever reported seeing him play any musical instrument other than the piano.

Notwithstanding this basic lie – that he is a brilliant pianist – the nature of his con was such that his devotees Clare and Sara Bronfman bought him a $90,000 Steinway grand piano – which was located at Nancy Salzman’s house and, at his sex lair, he had another piano, which I believe was a baby grand.

The pianos were seized by the feds. The Steinway is in excellent condition. However, the baby grand has some damage to it. When the hot tub on the second floor of his sex lair collapsed the ceiling and fell through to the first floor, the piano experienced some damage. However, the good news is that it is believed to be repairable and it is hoped in the not too distant future, and after the feds auction it off, some person, quite possibly with a lot more talent than Raniere, will enjoy playing it for years to come.

mk10art

As the#coronavirus spreads, #Nxivm leader #KeithRaniere unwisely requested and received a pushed back sentencing date. Raniere is now scheduled to be sentenced on May 21, 2020

Read more here https://frankreport.com/2020/03/18/raniere-requests-sentencing-delay-until-may-21st/

****

There is every possibility that Keith Alan Raniere will not be sentenced on May 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic. There is also every possibility that Keith himself will contract the disease. Things seem to be on lockdown at the MDC where the Vanguard currently resides awaiting sentencing. He was convicted on June 19, 2019 – a day known to some as Vangone Day – and it seems likely he will be sentenced sometime after that date this year.

“Dr. Li Wenliang (Chinese: 李文亮; pinyin: Lǐ Wénliàng; 12 October 1986 – 7 February 2020) was a Chinese ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital who on 30 December 2019 warned his colleagues about a possible outbreak of an illness that resembled severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), later acknowledged as COVID-19.

He became a whistleblower when his warnings were later shared publicly.

On 3 January 2020, Wuhan police summoned and admonished him for “making false comments on the Internet”. Li returned to work, later contracted the virus from an infected patient and died from the disease on 7 February 2020, at age 33. A subsequent Chinese official inquiry exonerated him and the Communist Party formally offered a “solemn apology” to his family and revoked its admonishment of him and two other police officers.” https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Li_Wenliang

****

China represents the largest slave state in the history of the world – with more than one billion slaves. Nothing the authoritarian slave masters say can be trusted, and the ruthless manner that they treat their slaves suggests a boycott of Chinese products might be a good way not to endorse human slavery.

There is little doubt that China is currently misrepresenting their coronavirus numbers. There are some who suspect that China intentionally caused this plague and unleashed it on the world knowing that freer societies could not cope with it as well, while their draconian methods could.

There are some who argue that the Chinese Communist Party may have been willing to sacrifice some of their slaves in order to infect the world and gain an advantage economically and politically.

On the other hand, it may be true that China is innocent of wrongdoing in the plague that is disrupting the world other than being the original source for it – but how can anybody know since the Communist Party is the source of almost all information coming from that oppressed land.

mk10art

#Chinavirus

#watercolorportrait #watercolor #wuhanvirus #coronavirus #covid_19

Mexican Newspaper Claims Raniere Has COVID-19 but Cites No Source

***

Another great painting by MK10ART. The image of Raniere in the coronavirus. Two horrible plagues together. Both hurt almost everyone they come in contact with.

Like the coronavirus, Raniere hurt some more than others. Some he met, he gave only have mild symptoms too. Others he hurt and destroyed.

Unlike the coronavirus, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, along with US District Court Judge Nicolas G. Garaufis and 12 honest jurors developed a vaccine for Raniere. It is called prison. There it is expected he will not infect any more women with his vile contagion.

