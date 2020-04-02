More Great Art From MK10ART- From Kristin Kreuk to Ranierovirus-57005-177

Here are six more splendid pieces by the very talented artist MK10ART.
See more of her work on her Instagram page.
As usual, when I present MK10ART’s paintings and sketches, I publish the artwork first, followed by the artist’s comments, followed by **** and then my own comments on the art or the subject of the art.
mk10art
#Nxivm #kristinkreuk and #kendravoth ran a website catered for teenager girls called #Girlsbydesign. It is believed to have been a way for #keithraniere to recruit young women.
If you or someone you know was in this group – please share your story with Frank Parlato at Frankreport.com. He would love to hear about it.
****
It is true, I would love to hear about it.
So far, I have only heard from one woman, who I have referred to as Jane. She seems to have told a plausible story about her role in GBD. However, she was not underage. She described some fairly lascivious goings-on concerning Kristin Kreuk but had no knowledge of any underage sex or any direct sex activities arising from GBD itself.
Another source told me that Kreuk had engaged in the Raniere-like practices of molestation, claiming she was a victim, but when I pressed this source for more details, her story seemed to fall apart.
The source said that Raniere came to Vancouver to join in the molestation of her when she was 14. Based on my interviews with numerous sources, in Albany and Vancouver, it seems highly unlikely that Raniere ever visited Vancouver.
As for Kendra, I did interview her and she seemed to me to be a victim of circumstances. She definitely took an active role in GBD but I do not think she was recruiting girls for Keith Raniere. It may be possible that Raniere and/or Nancy Salzman encouraged Kreuk to start GBD [for Raniere’s perverted purposes] and Kendra got involved through Kreuk without being aware of Raniere’s true purpose.
I suspect that Kreuk herself was not deliberately recruiting girls for sex with Raniere either, although she may have thought that some of the girls might benefit by Nxivm teachings.
GBD was basically a flop. It never took off, never attracted any real following.
I respect the fact that the circumstantial evidence looks rather suspicious. So much inappropriate talk of sex, even sex-slavery, weight loss, taking videos and sending them to GBD on a website for teens and preteens. And then you have the two founders of the site, both being coaches of Nxivm, founded by a pedophile who had numerous shill operations set up to recruit women [and girls].
One wonders what role, if any, Raniere had in the behind-the-scenes operations of GBD. I would not be surprised if Raniere was one of the commenters, posing as various teens.
But I believe Kendra when she tells me that she never personally met Raniere and that she was not a very active participant in Nxivm. Kristin brought her in – as she did with Allison Mack – because Kristin thought it was a wonderful life-coaching method founded and developed by the world’s most brilliant and ethical man.
She, like many others, was fooled.
My opinions, of course, are my own, and I realize that MK10ART and a number of other readers do not agree and believe there was something horridly sinister about GBD and the roles of its owners, Kendra and Kristin.
Hence, the KR brand above Kristin and Kendra’s faces in the MK10ART painting.
mk10art
Rare Audio of Keith Raniere Playing Piano – He Claimed He Played Concert Level – You Can Judge For Yourself
****
I love the facial expression of the subject of this art. MK10ART seems to constantly catch the inner ugliness of Raniere in painting after painting of him. As for Raniere’s claim he was a talent the equivalent of a concert-level pianist by the age of 12, it is pure nonsense. Based on numerous accounts of people who heard him play, and from the recording itself, he was at best a mediocre player.
I believe calling him a piano player may be inaccurate. I think it is probably more accurate to say he could play a couple of songs on the piano. One of these is the first part of Moonlight Sonata. He could evidently play this well enough to occasionally fool some fairly gullible women with little musical knowledge that he was an accomplished pianist.
On his bio, he not only claimed he was a pianist but that he could play numerous other musical instruments. No one I have ever spoken to has ever reported seeing him play any musical instrument other than the piano.
Notwithstanding this basic lie – that he is a brilliant pianist – the nature of his con was such that his devotees Clare and Sara Bronfman bought him a $90,000 Steinway grand piano – which was located at Nancy Salzman’s house and, at his sex lair, he had another piano, which I believe was a baby grand.
The pianos were seized by the feds. The Steinway is in excellent condition. However, the baby grand has some damage to it. When the hot tub on the second floor of his sex lair collapsed the ceiling and fell through to the first floor, the piano experienced some damage. However, the good news is that it is believed to be repairable and it is hoped in the not too distant future, and after the feds auction it off, some person, quite possibly with a lot more talent than Raniere, will enjoy playing it for years to come.
mk10art
As the#coronavirus spreads, #Nxivm leader #KeithRaniere unwisely requested and received a pushed back sentencing date. Raniere is now scheduled to be sentenced on May 21, 2020
Read more here https://frankreport.com/2020/03/18/raniere-requests-sentencing-delay-until-may-21st/
****
There is every possibility that Keith Alan Raniere will not be sentenced on May 21 due to the coronavirus pandemic. There is also every possibility that Keith himself will contract the disease. Things seem to be on lockdown at the MDC where the Vanguard currently resides awaiting sentencing. He was convicted on June 19, 2019 – a day known to some as Vangone Day – and it seems likely he will be sentenced sometime after that date this year.
“Dr. Li Wenliang (Chinese: 李文亮; pinyin: Lǐ Wénliàng; 12 October 1986 – 7 February 2020) was a Chinese ophthalmologist at Wuhan Central Hospital who on 30 December 2019 warned his colleagues about a possible outbreak of an illness that resembled severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS), later acknowledged as COVID-19.
He became a whistleblower when his warnings were later shared publicly.
On 3 January 2020, Wuhan police summoned and admonished him for “making false comments on the Internet”. Li returned to work, later contracted the virus from an infected patient and died from the disease on 7 February 2020, at age 33. A subsequent Chinese official inquiry exonerated him and the Communist Party formally offered a “solemn apology” to his family and revoked its admonishment of him and two other police officers.” https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Li_Wenliang
****
China represents the largest slave state in the history of the world – with more than one billion slaves. Nothing the authoritarian slave masters say can be trusted, and the ruthless manner that they treat their slaves suggests a boycott of Chinese products might be a good way not to endorse human slavery.
There is little doubt that China is currently misrepresenting their coronavirus numbers. There are some who suspect that China intentionally caused this plague and unleashed it on the world knowing that freer societies could not cope with it as well, while their draconian methods could.
There are some who argue that the Chinese Communist Party may have been willing to sacrifice some of their slaves in order to infect the world and gain an advantage economically and politically.
On the other hand, it may be true that China is innocent of wrongdoing in the plague that is disrupting the world other than being the original source for it – but how can anybody know since the Communist Party is the source of almost all information coming from that oppressed land.
mk10art
#Chinavirus
#watercolorportrait #watercolor #wuhanvirus #coronavirus #covid_19
Mexican Newspaper Claims Raniere Has COVID-19 but Cites No Source
***
Another great painting by MK10ART. The image of Raniere in the coronavirus. Two horrible plagues together. Both hurt almost everyone they come in contact with.
Like the coronavirus, Raniere hurt some more than others. Some he met, he gave only have mild symptoms too. Others he hurt and destroyed.
Unlike the coronavirus, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of New York, along with US District Court Judge Nicolas G. Garaufis and 12 honest jurors developed a vaccine for Raniere. It is called prison. There it is expected he will not infect any more women with his vile contagion.
41 Comments
I agree totally that MK10ART seems to “constantly catch the inner ugliness of Raniere in painting after painting.” Her paintings are a window to Keith’s inner nature. It ain’t pretty.
All the marbles
MK is making a good case that Kook was under the sway of Keith and had been majorly mindfucked. If so (and I think so), then probably her body and face also were being fucked by him, since she’s exactly his dream cream. This also means that since Keith demands his women fuck him exclusively, Hildreth was Keith’s cuck, and maybe even supplied Kook to him as tribute.
Correctamundo.
With spring nearing its end, The CW has unveiled its calendar of premiere dates for its upcoming summer programming including new seasons of Burden of Truth, May 21, 2020
Kristin: “See you later, haters!”
https://media.giphy.com/media/FUFazMFoxr0v6/giphy.gif
viva executive success?
Hey Frank.
Yeah, I’m talking to you, asshole.
I think it’s so adorable that you really believe that Kendra was not involved with NXIVM in any meaningful way and was just an innocent bystander.
Her mentor (Kristin Kreuk) had bought into Keith’s philosophy and was a fucken teacher at NXIVM, which means that Kristin Kreuk HAD to have accepted (and possibly taught) various NXIVM principles which were based on misogynistic views.
I’m not talking about DOS. I know she wasn’t involved in DOS.
I’m merely talking about the ‘general NXIVM principles’ which were heavily anti-female in every way (and also anti-tax).
Keith believed that all women play the ‘victim’ card to get attention and taught them that women are inherently lesser than men.
You think that Kendra wasn’t taught by Kreuk about all of this shit?
So you’re telling me that you honestly think Kendra was not privy to ANY of these anti-female teachings?
How can a member of NXIVM not know about the general teachings of Keith?
Also, WHY would Kendra be so focused on GBD while always talking about those improper/sexual topics with youngsters?
Doesn’t that strike you as odd that she didn’t focus on more ‘normal’ topics with such youngsters?
What IMPULSE led Kendra, in your belief, to focus on sexualized topics with such young girls that were total STRANGERS to her?
Are you that NAIVE? Is your crush on Kendra THAT powerful that you can’t see my logic?
You’re a piece of shit, Frank.
I have almost zero respect for you now.
I hope you get BUTT CANCER at the Lord’s earliest convenience cuz you’re NAIVE beyond all belief when it comes to Vancouver-ite women.
You talk real tough for someone who DEMANDED I answer 11+ questions but you’re too scared to come on my show. LOL
SUPREME MK10! Love the Raniere-virus piece!
Frank, did you ask Kendra who besides Kruek and “Tabby” she may have met in person from NXIVM (or not?)
Did she ever meet “Gina,” “Denise,” “Ashley” or “Daisy” in person? …All the characters supposedly on the GBD rollout site thread sharing “their” stories?
How’s about Kristin Keeffe?
Did Kendra ever meet the 1st Avatar baby mama in person?
What a strange coincidence that Keeffe (and Raniere) intimately knew a couple of Gina’s — from
the time they were underage minors, a “Denise,” one of Gina H.’s besties who was barely of age when Keith ardently attempted to recruit her, and Ashley, a young man who foiled Keith’s attempts to recruit “Daisy” — the character in “The Great Gatsby” whom Gatsby tried to dazzle away from her snobby husband with his prohibition wealth?
Kendra Voth knew exactly what she was doing when she helped co-found Girls by Design. Voth knew Keith Raniere was suspect, she knew Raniere slept with multiple students, and she knew Raniere preferred to fuck underage girls.
Accept your role Voth. Hollywood is finally calling.
Kendra Voth is the Carole Baskin of NXIVM. In total denial, but you know damn well $he killed her hu$band. Just as well all know that Voth helped to enable a pedophile.
Or mebbe Voth enabled some pedophile enablers?
NXIVM is, after all, a (human) pyramid structure not unlike MLM’s or the corporate structure successful executives are attuned to — wherein pleasing one’s boss is the way to get ahead regardless of how fucking criminally insane he or she may be.
Bravo MK10, always a pleasure to see more of your work – elegant and accurate, beauty and truth, big-ups.
The Chinese state is a monstrosity headed by a Leader who consciously models himself on Mao and Stalin, and they have consistently lied about the virus. It’s been reported that nobody told him about it initially, because they were afraid to. There is a “Don’t bring me bad news” policy he himself instituted.
I do however consider the demonization of ordinary Chinese people who are struggling to survive whilst in the grip of an evil regime to be reprehensible.
That’s what some rabid racists have been doing here.
But they are just a few oddball extremists who aren’t taken seriously except by each other.
MK10’s artwork is magnificent.
I consider myself to be a compassionate person, but I have to admit that I don’t care what happens to Raniere.
Agree, Paul. This time.
Paul, could you do a piece on convalescent plasma? My neighbour, a nurse, says “it’s not unreasonable to assume it wouldn’t be effective”
Your thoughts?
You seem to be comparing the Chinese President to Trump…was that what you meant?
Paul said: The Chinese state is a monstrosity headed by a Leader who consciously models himself on Mao and Stalin, and they have consistently lied about the virus. It’s been reported that nobody told him about it initially, because they were afraid to. There is a “Don’t bring me bad news” policy he himself instituted.”
I highly recommend the video clip in this story.
CHINA MUST NOT BE ALLOWED TO REWRITE THE HISTORY ON COVID-19.
It comes from Australia because the American mainstream media is too corrupt and servile to admit that CHINA IS EVIL.
America’s media Morons, pretty boys and masculine women will argue for fifteen minutes with President Trump that it is “racist” to all it the China Virus.
Another ugly story from China is how the government there executes political prisoners and then harvests their organs for transplants.
Good to hear you speak up for the many victims of the Chinese State.
Everyone should speak up for the victims of Tyranny.
