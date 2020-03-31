From Ground Zero; Ken Gibson Reports on Conditions in New York City

By Ken Gibson
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – The city continues to reel from this Twilight Zone nightmare; yesterday someone died from it every ten minutes; today, every five. Refrigerated food trucks are commandeered for the task of body removal. Morgues cannot keep up.
Most people are doing their best to stay alive and help their fellow NYers. A few flaunt the rules, a local psycho makes a point of leaving dog poop in the middle of the sidewalks.
The subways were not as full, and social distancing was in force until Mayor de Blasio called for less trains to run. Now they are packed as usual with hardly anyone working. A conductor died at a Central Park stop where someone lit a shopping cart on fire, injuring 15 people. Buses are now free with entry from the middle.
Rubbing alcohol is nowhere to be found, and other cleaners disappear from the shelves, or, never even makes it to the shelves, as customers just ambush the stock carts and buy all they can.
Face masks, googles and other protective gear are the new fashion statements.
The areas the hardest hit are those with the most Chinese – Elmhurst has over 50% of the city’s cases. Some areas are a bit insulated, such as northern Manhattan with all its parks and the north Bronx, with all its parks.
And on the upper east and upper west sides of Manhattan, there are fewer cases as Central, Riverside, Carl Shurz Park etc. provide breaks.
But this may change, as Central Park is now home to plastic tents where Samaritan’s Purse will set up their operations. One might welcome their efforts as clinics, but NYers are in a panic about the reality of their operations – these tents, plastic at that, are meant to house the most seriously ill and very contagious COVID-19 patients. One tent we are told is already designated as a morgue.
Shelly Kelly, a nurse from Oklahoma who is working with this outfit in the park, tells us: “Just getting the permits to put up a field hospital in Central Park should’ve taken years,” adding that with help from de Blasio and New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the hospital has “been up really fast.”
Should have taken years. Should have taken many steps and inspections and should have been a real bricks and mortar hospital – something we are seeing less of here in New York, thanks to de Blasio and Cuomo. St. Vincents on 12th – CLOSED, sold to developers. GOLDWATER on Roosevelt Island – CLOSED – sold to developers. And developers are building like mad, adding to the distress. More people, less hospitals.
Nurse Kelly arrives in the city thrilled that her team can bypass the many steps that ought to have been taken, maybe too young and idealistic to take into account the danger. She and her boss, Dr. Tenpenny, add that Samaritan’s Purse has never before responded in a medical capacity within U.S. borders. It has no experience here. They might be able to anticipate the problems that a plastic tent full of highly contagious patients would pose to the rest of the city, and to the nation. They are religious, they are zealous, but they have no experience in this city. Previous experience with coronavirus was in Italy, and one would hardly see that as a success – some are questioning whether their actions in Italy were actually counterproductive, and whether what happened there is now set to happen here. I hope not, but in my spirit the Word of God that comes to mind is a verse from Genesis: “There came unto Egypt a Pharaoh who knew not the people.”
At which point there were disasters, including a plague. Which is a bad note to end on, so let me close with a more upbeat tone from the last verse, the second chapter of Exodus: “And the Lord had respect unto the nation…”
Which is key. Let your actions, or those of your community, your nation, have His respect and no virus will take you down. Right now not only are these tents scary, even though they are constructed with good intentions by religious people, but the utter disrespect for the Lord is scarier, along with some of the religious stunts – such as Howard-Browne’s opening of his church against the directions for social distancing, or the thought that a religious person does not have to disinfect and be safe. Such actions will not gain you the respect of the Lord. Howard-Browne was arrested. His church was wrong, and other churches are doing wrong things.
If we are serious about the Lord healing us from this plague, we really need to stop doing wrong things. Both the COVID-19 disease and the sin disease need to be addressed.
I warned on the 23rd of March that US military bases and in particular naval vessels were at risk of becoming centres of infection.
“US sailors will die unless coronavirus-hit aircraft carrier evacuated, captain warns.
The captain of a US aircraft carrier, with 5,000 people onboard, including an unconfirmed number who have tested positive for Covid-19, has called for help to save the lives of his sailors.
The US aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt was in the Pacific when the navy reported its first coronavirus case a week ago. It has since pulled into port in Guam, a US island territory in the western Pacific.
A four-page letter, written by the ship’s captain, describes a bleak situation onboard the nuclear-powered carrier as more sailors test positive for the virus.”
But why should anyone listen to me?
I’m just a stupid doctor.
Unconfirmed sources say the number of infected on the ship are more than 80. As I say, that’s yet to be confirmed.
Cases aboard the ship are not to at around 100.
“Retired Admiral James Stavridis, former NATO Supreme Allied Commander Europe, told The Chronicle Tuesday in an e-mail that “we should expect more such incidents because warships are a perfect breeding ground for coronavirus”
Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly spoke to CNN.
“I heard about the letter from Capt. Crozier (Tuesday) morning, I know that our command organization has been aware of this for about 24 hours and we have been working actually the last seven days to move those sailors off the ship and get them into accommodations in Guam. The problem is that Guam doesn’t have enough beds right now and we’re having to talk to the government there to see if we can get some hotel space, create tent-type facilities,” Modly said.
“We don’t disagree with the (captain) on that ship and we’re doing it in a very methodical way because it’s not the same as a cruise ship, that ship has armaments on it, it has aircraft on it, we have to be able to fight fires if there are fires on board the ship, we have to run a nuclear power plant, so there’s a lot of things that we have to do on that ship that make it a little bit different and unique but we’re managing it and we’re working through it,” he said.”
There is hope that HCQ will prove an effective treatment.
Tucker: Why are media pundits trying to discredit hydroxychloroquine?
Yes, let’s hope that it is an effective treatment. That would be wonderful.
You must know a lot more than I know. I’d be fascinated to learn of your sources.
Lousy writing, lousy content….
London has a similar story to New York’s about the subways.
The London Mayor Sadiq Khan wants social distancing which people also want but then cuts the number of trains in half which makes social distancing even harder to achieve.
Half the trains to move the same number of people.
It is very difficult to move 8 million people in a space of 300 square miles without mass transit.
A complicating factor in London is that many of the transit workers are infected.
Most will survive but anyone who has been in a subway understands how easy it is to transmit a virus in such conditions.
Another factor is that last month was the Chinese Lunar New Year when there were all kinds of activities in NYC’s numerous Chinatowns.
City officials encouraged people to ignore the virus in order to defeat “Racism”.
Many of those people probably contracted the virus.
Ken, Stay Strong.
Ken, Stay Safe.
A Frightening Video
Tucker: How local leaders failed their cities
“Do not put the Lord your God, to the Test.”
As in, if officials tell you to stay inside bc of the pandemic, don’t go out and say ‘The Lord will protect me’.
That’s also good for the millions of Americans who are not Christians.
Paul,
Why is there a Level 4 Bio Weapons Lab only a few miles from the Wuhan wet market where the disease first originated?
There is only one Level 4 Bio Lab in all China.
Why did China conceal the existence of this virus for over two months?
Why did the Canadian Mounties remove several Chinese researchers from a Bio Lab in Manitoba last summer?
Chinese researcher escorted from infectious disease lab amid RCMP investigation
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/manitoba/chinese-researcher-escorted-from-infectious-disease-lab-amid-rcmp-investigation-1.5211567
Canadian lab immersed in RCMP probe sent Ebola and another deadly virus to China: health agency
https://nationalpost.com/news/canadian-lab-immersed-in-rcmp-probe-sent-ebola-and-another-deadly-virus-to-china-health-agency
I don’t need to prove anything to you, and I don’t think you’re dumb; just misinformed. I actually enjoy your comments, though I don’t endorse your opinions regarding the pandemic. As far as being racist goes, my wife is from Sri Lanka. She is a devout Hindu, and I’m an atheist. She’s an anesthetist, and we get on very well.
Ethnicity doesn't mean anything to me.