Cuomo Is Actually Quite Brilliant for Copying Trump’s Plan to Restart Economy

By Jonathan McCrumble

New York Democratic Governor Cuomo is looking to copy Trump’s idea of restarting the economy. His plan IS NOT to just resume life as normal and let maximum infection spread.

Nope. Don’t let the media fool you.

Both Cuomo and Trump are proposing a plan with ‘social distancing’ still in place wherever practical —– while keeping elderly people protected and letting the least vulnerable people return to work and life, with modified social distancing rules still to be observed in the work place, just like South Korea is doing.

Cuomo is actually quite brilliant for copying Trump here. LOL

https://nypost.com/2020/03/24/gov-cuomo-says-he-has-group-working-on-restarting-state-economy/

Actually, both Trump and Cuomo are simply copying South Korea’s successful plan.

With more testing being done, it’ll soon be possible to test the same number of people per capita as South Korea.

South Korea’s plan will be inevitable for every nation to follow eventually.

Why?

Because if the government could feed and house everybody in the nation for years at a time, there wouldn’t be any need for employment or an economy in the first place, lol.

People are currently getting temporary aid for rent and food —- but it won’t last very long before very ‘real’ consequences begin happening when their employers either go bankrupt or stay open with lots of layoffs.

Facts:

1) People support families with a job.

2) Businesses provide those jobs.

3) If businesses go bankrupt (or must lay people off), people lose their jobs permanently.

4) People who can’t get jobs and pay rent will be homeless.

5) The ‘economy’ is more than just ‘corporate fat cats’.

6) Corporate fat cats (millionaires) make up less than 6% of all people in America.

7) Destroying the economy and hurting businesses hurts 90% of America, it doesn’t hurt millionaire fat cats who are already set for life.

8) That’s why Cuomo and Trump have seen the light and are copying South Korea’s plan.

…and once Cuomo begins doing it for NY (the sickest state) every other state will have huge pressure to do the same within a month or two, since people will begin to realize that their temporary layoffs will become permanent if their employers can’t open back up and resume business.

Cuomo is therefore acting smartly.

This is great news. 🙂

Between new vaccines coming out this summer and Cuomo’s plan for smartly restarting the economy, the doomsday-mongers will be left crying that the world isn’t gonna end. 🙂

Some people are gonna be depressed as hell by the time summer arrives and there aren’t 90 million deaths with black helicopters swarming overhead. LOL.

Have a nice day. 🙂

Vaccines May Be Coming Soon

One of the vaccines being developed can be given directly to people who are already infected, such as sick people in ICU units, since it skips the patient’s ‘immune system’ and directly injects the antibodies to the patient.

This is the vaccine that I was referring to when I previous said that it’ll be available to ICU patients long before it’s available to the general public (for compassionate use exceptions).

=========== Quote:

“What my company is doing is adapting antibodies to recognize and neutralize the novel coronavirus. So this would … [be] sort of skipping what a vaccine does,” Glanville said. “Instead of giving you a vaccine and waiting for it to produce an immune response, we just give you those antibodies right away. And so within about 20 minutes, that patient has the ability to neutralize the virus.”

===========

https://www.foxnews.com/media/dr-jacob-glanville-antibody-neutralize-coronavirus

There are others too. Many vaccines are coming very soon.

***

[Mr. McCrumble has previously published op-eds under the names, Evgeni Von Pussy and Bangkok]

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

LinkedIn

More

Reddit

