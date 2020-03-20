Kristin Snyder Was Never Known to Be Unreliable, Unstable or Suicidal

By Shivani

Many readers are aware of the lengths Scientologists have gone to with perceived “enemies.”

There are distinct behavior patterns present in criminal cult indoctrination; there are weird sexual beliefs, behaviors and rules and typical patterns, as well as escalating criminal actions.

One only needs to observe every comment made here by Nicki Clyne, who looks so very off-center. It is as though Nicki Clyne cannot control herself and is clueless.

Kristin Snyder was no such fanatic.

Kristin kept trying to address during her last intensive that Keith Raniere got her pregnant.

The ESP/Nxivm group did not want what Kristin was saying to be revealed or known by outsiders or by potential recruits who attended the Anchorage intensive. Raniere’s assemblage was a criminal enterprise, now with more than one suspected homicide.

Gina Hutchinson is unlikely, as well, to have been able to have shot herself in the manner in which she was found. This stood out, at least to me, immediately. Not saying it was impossible, but several details are questionable and even very doubtful.

I’ve felt the same doubts about how Scientology leader David Miscavige’s mother-in-law supposedly shot herself dead. What both Miscavige’s mother-in-law and Gina Hutchinson had done was to object to what each experienced or saw happening.

Both were contending with criminality.

By her claims of being pregnant, Kristin Snyder brought out unwanted exposure to a group who were already leading and being led without a genuine moral compass, a group who lied, cheated, stole and were bent upon deception.

No one who knew her mentioned Kristin as having been suicidal, unstable, inconsistent, unreliable or even slightly flaky.

It’s quite possible that Keith Raniere, Nancy Salzman and others tried to entrap Kristin, with Raniere and for his sexual conquest, much too hard and too fast.

It appears very likely that she was procured from the time of her first ESP intensive, a high-pressure job.

Most likely it was because Nancy Salzman told Raniere about Kristin’s background, since Salzman led the first week of Kristin’s first ESP group. And Nancy Salzman knew what Raniere liked and what he liked to do, so delivering Kristin to him could be a feather in her cap.

This behemoth of falsity, Salzman, had turned Raniere on by bestowing two of her daughters onto him. Some pimp mama.

Why was Kristin’s last visit with her family interrupted so much by calls either to or from her fairly new acquaintances, the Raniere acolytes? This interference was what set off alarm bells with Kristin’s father.

As a professor, he would have found that excessive and inappropriate.

I can understand wholeheartedly that, especially a professor, would be looking at “Executive Success Program” as crossing the line, inserting itself too much as an entity into his daughter’s family time and intervening too much into her personal life and decisions.

A professor with integrity knows not to overreach teacher/student boundaries and that it is the teacher who must set and maintain those respectful boundaries.

It is difficult when one’s children aren’t children anymore to offer much advice unless it has been sought. It is a matter of mutual respect and of knowing that you have to let go, sometimes even if you can feel or see trouble ahead. Probably every parent has been there or will be.

You might want to say something, very much, and restrain yourself, hoping for the best.

