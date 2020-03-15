Ocasio-Cortez, Pressley, Omar, and Tlaib Want Socialist Tyranny – They Should Emigrate to Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Sudan, Venezuela, China and Get It Easily

By J. Gary DiLaura, FBI Retired

APPARENTLY AOC AND HER CREW NEVER ATTENDED ANY HISTORY CLASSES IN THEIR SHORT LIVES… TOO BAD!

THEY WOULD HAVE LEARNED HOW MANY AMERICANS GAVE THEIR LIVES TO FIGHT AGAINST WHAT SHE AND HER CREW WANT TO MAKE AMERICA SOCIALIST/COMMUNIST/ISLAMIC/DEMOCRAT NON CONSTITUTIONAL REPUBLIC… tyranny!

The ignorant radical left…Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez [AOC], and her crew of Congresswomen Pressley, Omar, Tlaib and others just don’t get it!

Besides the American heroes, of about 1,500,000 Americans, who fought to defend, protect, and preserve our Constitutional Republic, and made the supreme sacrifice, their lives, there are many millions more of law enforcement officers…. Federal, State, Local who took the same oath and have survived the very dangerous career of crime fighting.

They made sacrifices to save lives and our Rule of Law. They did it so ignorant people like AOC and her crew, can parade freely, without the worry of tyrannical oppression, threatening or disrupting their radical gatherings to spread socialist ideas.

There is no doubt about their plans to “change” America to a tyrannical, socialist nation.

THAT “WE” WILL NEVER ALLOW!

The “we” I speak of, also includes the legally ARMED, 130 million US citizens who believe in life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness and … almost forgot … the 2nd Amendment, thank God!

You see, these uneducated “kids”, were apparently elected to public office, recently and by mistake. They believe that our current Constitutionally elected President, under our Republic, is tyrannical and the AOC Socialist, or Socialist/Communist, or Socialist/Democrat or Islamic /Socialist plan is NOT tyrannical.

My goodness “kids” what do you think Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Sudan, Venezuela, China, even Sweden and Denmark and Russia are?

What would happen if they tried to impeach their Saudi King, or Iranian Ayatollah?

They are all Socialist nations that are ready made for you…go there, check it out…and stay there! Overthrow the Saudi King or the China leader, Xi Jinping “President”, instead of “General Secretary”, under Xi’s one-party leadership. It should be easy for you four to get elected…after all, they only have ONE party!

JUST LIKE WHAT “YOUSE” WANT!!!

If you believe that these other countries are so much better, go to any American College (like any New York State College). Try to count the number of “foreign” exchange students from socialist countries, getting their education for engineering and medicine, HERE!

Why not in their own countries that are so much better?

Ask them if they ever spoke out against their Saudi King, who owns their houses and their land, and pays for their education but tells them who they will work for and what they will do for a living forever!

Ask them what would happen if they spoke out against their King, like you, AOC, speak out against our ELECTED President… the tyrant!!!

Our Constitution does not allow for a socialist society! Our military men and women, the lawmen and women who took that oath will not allow you or anyone else to destroy our Republic! Just because someone told you geniuses that socialism is better, doesn’t make it true.

Had any of you attended history classes, you would have learned that America’s Rule of Law is the most successful governance in the history of the world. Her way of life is the most prosperous. It is the only country in the history of the world where its residents can travel, live, prosper, and educate themselves freely without “papers” or governmental intrusion and you four geniuses have a better idea?

As long as it follows the Constitution, and our Rule of Law…good!

Why don’t you, Congresswoman Omar, explain to the American people, how it’s possible for you to swear, under God, to protect, defend and preserve a Constitution that your beliefs prohibit… like the separation of Church and State, our first Amendment…you should read it!

In America, if you violate our Rule of Law or Constitution (no matter what your beliefs are)…you won’t like what happens…prison here is not good either…I’ve been in many, talking to people like you…who violated our Rule of Law that I personally put there!

I understand some of the crew have had some serious legal problems, like Immigration fraud, campaign funds fraud…great. You’re off to a good start!

Let’s see what happens now that your voting constituents understand how nuts you all are!

