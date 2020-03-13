Jailhouse Rock – Raniere Having More Problems While He Awaits Sentencing

Keith Raniere has now been incarcerated at the Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) for almost two years.

And to say things haven’t gone well for him during that period of time would be a gross understatement.

He’s been beat on by numerous guys, had various medical afflictions, incurred several physical injuries, been caught with contraband and sent to the Special Housing Unit (SHU) on a couple of occasions, and been disrespected by just about everyone he’s encountered.

And, unfortunately for him, the misery continues.

He Was Served in the Civil Lawsuit

Even though the mass tort lawsuit that is being undertaken by some 80 former members of NXIVM against Keith and 14 other former leaders has been put “on hold” until after Keith and his 5 co-defendants in the criminal case have been sentenced, he was nevertheless served in the civil matter on February 28th.

And according to the Affidavit that was filed by Deputy Sheriff Mikhail Berlin – who is the guy who handed Keith the summons and complaint in the case – he was described as a “59-year-old, light-skinned male with black hair who stands 5’6” tall and weighs 175 pounds”.

That description suggests three things: (1) he’s back to dying his hair with ink from ball-point pens; and (2) he’s lost a few pounds; and (3) he’s stuffing extra socks under his feet when he puts on his shoes.

He Was Robbed

The man who once insisted on being called Vanguard and treated like he was special is still not getting much respect in prison.

While he was out of his cell recently, someone apparently came in – and tore the place up.

Some of his legal files are missing – which could possibly hamper his pending motion for a new trial and/or the appeal of his conviction.

But worst of all, the manuscript for his Opus Magnus – the book that he’s been writing since he first arrived at MDC back in March 2018 – has also disappeared.

The world may never be the same if the missing tome is not found: mysteries will remain unsolved, great insights will never be experienced, and the coronavirus may continue to spread unabated.

And, believe it or not, even though Keith has requested that prison officials provide his attorneys with copies of the videotapes that would show who it was that committed this horrific crime, they have yet to comply with his request.

Note to Keith: Don’t hold your breath waiting for those videotapes to show up or you’ll end up like Jeffrey Epstein.

He Got Caught Again With Cell Phones

Although he’s obviously not the genius that he pretended to be for so many years, I’ve never thought of Keith being a total dumb ass.

Apparently, I was wrong.

Why else would he continue to buy contraband cell phones – and then be surprised when they’re confiscated by guards who just happen to pick his cell for inspection (Guards usually check 2-3 cells per work shift at MDC).

Hasn’t Keith figured out that the inmate who’s selling him those very expensive cell phones is also tipping off the guards whenever he has one?

Does he just think he’s just unlucky?

Seriously, how many times is he going to fall for the same scam?

His punishment for the latest cell phone fiasco has not yet been meted out but suffice to say that it looks like Keith will be spending more time in the SHU before he gets sentenced on April 16th.

He’s Also Sporting a New Do

Despite our best efforts, we have not been able to get any pictures of Keith while he’s been at MDC.

That’s especially unfortunate now that he’s sporting a new “do” that has been described by different people as “bizarre”, “odd” and “weird”.

We’re still hoping to get more specifics on the new look – and find out whether it was something that he chose for himself or something that was done to him by some of his fellow inmates.

Hopefully, his new “do” will still be visible when he goes to court on April 16th for his sentencing.

That is, of course, if the EDNY is still in operation next month.

