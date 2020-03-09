Raniere Claims He’s Dying

According to one of our many sources at the Metropolitan Detention Center – which is where Keith Alan Raniere has been residing for the last two years – he is depressed and reflective, as people often are when they know they the end is near.

And he is telling anyone who will listen that he hasn’t got long to live.

Before we take this news without a grain a salt, we must consider several other sources who knew Keith intimately – and who have reported that Keith often said he was at death’s door when he was playing his role of Vanguard to a host of adoring women.

One of his girlfriends reports that he would hold his heart and lie on his couch at 3 Flintlock Lane in Knox Woods – and claim life was ebbing out of him because of something she had done.

In his texts to Cami that were read in court, Keith often told her of his terrible illnesses. He told her he was alternately bleeding from the bowels or vomiting blood because she was not obedient enough or because she had despoiled herself by having an affair with another man.

Keith also told many women that he would likely die if they slept with another man.

Women could actually cause his death, Keith claimed, because once he ejaculated on them or in them, it meant he was bonded with them in a special spiritual sense. To betray that bond was to betray the love and spiritual guidance he offered. His sperm, he said, was distilled from his cosmically charged blood. It was his essence – and when he gave it, it brought the woman healing.

But sharing his sperm also took from his vital essence.

When he had an orgasm, it was not for his pleasure, but to heal the woman. Consequently, he sacrificed every time he ejaculated.

He taught women that their highest pleasure was not having their own orgasms but allowing him to orgasm.

Once he did ejaculate, they had a permanent etheric spiritual connection from his sperm which, he claimed, had both a physical and an astral component.

If a woman betrayed him by having sex with another man, it would send a direct shock wave like a bolt of electricity on the astral plane – an event that could kill him.

He often said if another man’s sperm touched a woman that he was teaching via his own sperm, it would change his DNA structure – and reverberate back, make him ill, and potentially kill him.

This put him in constant danger – for while he had dozens of women he was teaching through his sperm, none were permitted to be with another man. If any of broke their vow of celibacy to him, he could die – and the world would lose his teachings forever.

This put great responsibility on the women of his harem.

A woman who knew him before he became Vanguard told me she had a relationship with him for several years, all the while believing, because he had told her so, that it was a monogamous relationship.

He lived in her apartment. He explained his frequent absences for days at a time by telling he had cancer and had to make frequent visits to NYC to go to Sloan Kettering. She would cry with him on the phone, Keith crying even louder than her, as he told her of his painful treatments at the hospital.

He would come back to stay a few days and seemed remarkably well for a man stricken with cancer.

One day, he went again to Sloan Kettering and called her from the hospital to say how bad it was. He was bleeding profusely from various orifices.

She wept. He wept.

It so happened that about a half an hour later, he was spotted at a Clifton Park restaurant with his new girlfriend, Toni Natalie, by the woman’s teenage daughter.

When the daughter went up to Keith and tried to say hello, he pretended he didn’t know her. That’s when the woman realized he did not have cancer – and they were not in a monogamous relationship.

So, these tales we’ve heard from others make it difficult to believe Keith. He has, after all, certainly been the boy who seems to have cried wolf many, many times.

Now, he says he’s dying. Maybe this time he is. Maybe it is prescience. Maybe he knows that once he’s sentenced, he’ll go to a prison where someone will kill him. Sex molesters often do poorly in prison.

Now, he’s telling people he will not get out of prison alive. This is a definite change in his demeanor and spirit. He used to tell everyone he would win on appeal and be released any day.

Now, he’s apparently saying he will die soon.

He is sick and getting worse.

Although, insofar as we know, he has not yet disclosed exactly what the illness is, he does look very grave when he speaks of it.

Keith Says He Will Be Sentenced to Life

Keith Raniere is also telling his fellow MDC inmates – and the guards there – that he knows his sentence is going to be life in prison.

He said that Judge Garaufis’ disposition and the Pre-Sentencing Report – which he describes as a work of horror-fiction– ensures that he will be sentenced to life.

The judge is biased and the probation officer who wrote the report is also very biased.

Then he says melodramatically, “I know the official sentence is going to be life in prison, but what does it matter really? Even if it wasn’t a sentence of life in prison, it will still be a life sentence for me.”

He also repeats the line he uttered in the courtroom just before the jury announced its verdict in his case: “This is not justice.”

Has Money for Commissary

We have also learned from various disclosures that Keith appears to have an ample amount of money. At least enough to purchase the maximum monthly allotment of commissary.

Still, life is bleak.

Except for his various trips to the courtroom, he has not been outdoors for almost 2 years, for there is no outdoor recreation at MDC.

He used to walk several miles every day when he was free – and especially enjoyed the night and early morning air in Knox Woods when he was accompanied by one of his slaves.

Vanguard can’t win through joy anymore. He is morose and reflective. To one observer, he seemed as if he was almost repentant about a life misspent.

All we know for sure is that he claims he is dying, that he thinks he will get a life sentence when he is sentenced on April 16th, and that he has money to spend.

He left on the outside about two dozen women who made life vows to never be with another man. Several of these are already dating or in relationships with other men.

Could this be the cause of his life ebbing away?

Or is it just natural for prisoners at MDC to lose their health? Isn’t that part of the plan?

Most prisoners there are pre-trial detainees who have not been convicted of anything. They are technically innocent until proven guilty.

What better way to ensure they will lose their case then keep them in a torture chamber?

It ‘s difficult to meet with attorneys at MDC – and it’s difficult to get the necessary paperwork to defend oneself.

No one can remain healthy at MDC with the bad food, the bad air, the bad lighting, and the lack of sunlight.

The goal of prosecutors who fight bail and keep people awaiting trial locked up at MDC seems to be to cripple the defendant’s chances of defending himself – and to ruin his health so he won’t have the spirit to fight.

It is medieval.

Raniere has already spent two years in this hell-hole. Of course, his health is deteriorating – and his spirit is waning. That happens to almost everyone at MDC.

How bad is it really?

If he hadn’t used the “I am dying” routine over the years, it would be a lot easier to assess his true condition.

Is he just an ordinary conman – right down to his fake “I am dying” routine?

Or is he one of the great criminals of our time or maybe all time?

