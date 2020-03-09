Raniere Claims He’s Dying

According to one of our many sources at the Metropolitan Detention Center – which is where Keith Alan Raniere has been residing for the last two years – he is depressed and reflective, as people often are when they know they the end is near.
And he is telling anyone who will listen that he hasn’t got long to live.
Before we take this news without a grain a salt, we must consider several other sources who knew Keith intimately – and who have reported that Keith often said he was at death’s door when he was playing his role of Vanguard to a host of adoring women.
One of his girlfriends reports that he would hold his heart and lie on his couch at 3 Flintlock Lane in Knox Woods – and claim life was ebbing out of him because of something she had done.
In his texts to Cami that were read in court, Keith often told her of his terrible illnesses. He told her he was alternately bleeding from the bowels or vomiting blood because she was not obedient enough or because she had despoiled herself by having an affair with another man.
Keith also told many women that he would likely die if they slept with another man.
Women could actually cause his death, Keith claimed, because once he ejaculated on them or in them, it meant he was bonded with them in a special spiritual sense. To betray that bond was to betray the love and spiritual guidance he offered. His sperm, he said, was distilled from his cosmically charged blood. It was his essence – and when he gave it, it brought the woman healing.
But sharing his sperm also took from his vital essence.
When he had an orgasm, it was not for his pleasure, but to heal the woman. Consequently, he sacrificed every time he ejaculated.
He taught women that their highest pleasure was not having their own orgasms but allowing him to orgasm.
Once he did ejaculate, they had a permanent etheric spiritual connection from his sperm which, he claimed, had both a physical and an astral component.
If a woman betrayed him by having sex with another man, it would send a direct shock wave like a bolt of electricity on the astral plane – an event that could kill him.
He often said if another man’s sperm touched a woman that he was teaching via his own sperm, it would change his DNA structure – and reverberate back, make him ill, and potentially kill him.
This put him in constant danger – for while he had dozens of women he was teaching through his sperm, none were permitted to be with another man. If any of broke their vow of celibacy to him, he could die – and the world would lose his teachings forever.
This put great responsibility on the women of his harem.
A woman who knew him before he became Vanguard told me she had a relationship with him for several years, all the while believing, because he had told her so, that it was a monogamous relationship.
He lived in her apartment. He explained his frequent absences for days at a time by telling he had cancer and had to make frequent visits to NYC to go to Sloan Kettering. She would cry with him on the phone, Keith crying even louder than her, as he told her of his painful treatments at the hospital.
He would come back to stay a few days and seemed remarkably well for a man stricken with cancer.
One day, he went again to Sloan Kettering and called her from the hospital to say how bad it was. He was bleeding profusely from various orifices.
She wept. He wept.
It so happened that about a half an hour later, he was spotted at a Clifton Park restaurant with his new girlfriend, Toni Natalie, by the woman’s teenage daughter.
When the daughter went up to Keith and tried to say hello, he pretended he didn’t know her. That’s when the woman realized he did not have cancer – and they were not in a monogamous relationship.
So, these tales we’ve heard from others make it difficult to believe Keith. He has, after all, certainly been the boy who seems to have cried wolf many, many times.
Now, he says he’s dying. Maybe this time he is. Maybe it is prescience. Maybe he knows that once he’s sentenced, he’ll go to a prison where someone will kill him. Sex molesters often do poorly in prison.
Now, he’s telling people he will not get out of prison alive. This is a definite change in his demeanor and spirit. He used to tell everyone he would win on appeal and be released any day.
Now, he’s apparently saying he will die soon.
He is sick and getting worse.
Although, insofar as we know, he has not yet disclosed exactly what the illness is, he does look very grave when he speaks of it.
Keith Says He Will Be Sentenced to Life
Keith Raniere is also telling his fellow MDC inmates – and the guards there – that he knows his sentence is going to be life in prison.
He said that Judge Garaufis’ disposition and the Pre-Sentencing Report – which he describes as a work of horror-fiction– ensures that he will be sentenced to life.
The judge is biased and the probation officer who wrote the report is also very biased.
Then he says melodramatically, “I know the official sentence is going to be life in prison, but what does it matter really? Even if it wasn’t a sentence of life in prison, it will still be a life sentence for me.”
He also repeats the line he uttered in the courtroom just before the jury announced its verdict in his case: “This is not justice.”
Has Money for Commissary
We have also learned from various disclosures that Keith appears to have an ample amount of money. At least enough to purchase the maximum monthly allotment of commissary.
Still, life is bleak.
Except for his various trips to the courtroom, he has not been outdoors for almost 2 years, for there is no outdoor recreation at MDC.
He used to walk several miles every day when he was free – and especially enjoyed the night and early morning air in Knox Woods when he was accompanied by one of his slaves.
Vanguard can’t win through joy anymore. He is morose and reflective. To one observer, he seemed as if he was almost repentant about a life misspent.
All we know for sure is that he claims he is dying, that he thinks he will get a life sentence when he is sentenced on April 16th, and that he has money to spend.
He left on the outside about two dozen women who made life vows to never be with another man. Several of these are already dating or in relationships with other men.
Could this be the cause of his life ebbing away?
Or is it just natural for prisoners at MDC to lose their health? Isn’t that part of the plan?
Most prisoners there are pre-trial detainees who have not been convicted of anything. They are technically innocent until proven guilty.
What better way to ensure they will lose their case then keep them in a torture chamber?
It ‘s difficult to meet with attorneys at MDC – and it’s difficult to get the necessary paperwork to defend oneself.
No one can remain healthy at MDC with the bad food, the bad air, the bad lighting, and the lack of sunlight.
The goal of prosecutors who fight bail and keep people awaiting trial locked up at MDC seems to be to cripple the defendant’s chances of defending himself – and to ruin his health so he won’t have the spirit to fight.
It is medieval.
Raniere has already spent two years in this hell-hole. Of course, his health is deteriorating – and his spirit is waning. That happens to almost everyone at MDC.
How bad is it really?
If he hadn’t used the “I am dying” routine over the years, it would be a lot easier to assess his true condition.
Is he just an ordinary conman – right down to his fake “I am dying” routine?
Or is he one of the great criminals of our time or maybe all time?
Hilarious that Keith seems to think the same FEINTS that worked on naive girls ‘in love’ will do the trick on his fellow inmates in men’s prison.
Is he that desperate to get laid? Perhaps he’ll be obliged with a mercy fuck.
A fact sheet for NiceGuy to ponder.
“I was lying on the floor bleeding out of the mouth for fifteen minutes” Keith Raniere.
By the time his cellmates get through with him, he’ll be bleeding out of the ass.
It’s gotta be the direct shock waves that are killing him. All Keith’s ladies must be in their “available” glory as they hit the town finally being free of the nude emperor.
Y cuando Dany le pidió salir porque se estaba deshaciendo? No tuvo compasión por ella…karma…karma…
You don’t have to listen to a Keith Raniere anymore. We know what he is and what he’s gonna stay. And we know exactly what his future holds. He still needs people to listen to him, but there are no longer people who will believe anything he says. And there are also no more people who want to know something from him, at least his fellow prisoners. Let him talk to himself, or speak to the walls.
Claviger’s comments about MDC are woefully ignorant.
I implore Claviger and Frank to watch a few episodes of BANGED UP ABROAD (formerly called ‘Locked Up Abroad’).
MDC is like a HILTON HOTEL compared to any prison in Brazil, Bolivia, Colombia, Argentina, Mexico, Peru, Guatemala, Chile, Costa Rica and many other nations.
Most prisoners in these other countries don’t even have a proper cell to live in.
Nope.
*Instead, they get thrown into a big, overcrowded cell with 30 other inmates —- with no beds and a single bucket in the corner to shit in.
*Cockroaches by the thousands.
*No toilet paper unless you can purchase it. Many prisoners wipe their butts with their hands.
*Many inmates are forced to sleep on the crowded floor just inches away from other foul smelling, dirty inmates who haven’t washed in weeks.
*100+ degree heat with high humidity in the summers with no air conditioning.
*Super cold temperatures in the winter, with no blankets unless you can buy them on the black market.
*Even most ‘food’ must be purchased from the senior prisoners (gang leaders) who receive the food from the guards and dispense it at their own pleasure.
*Inmates can also buy guns (and sometimes grenades) in many of these prisons, as the guards don’t venture inside the prison very often and will sell these things to the prisoners for the right price.
*The guards are usually located outside the prison, not really caring what happen inside.
*Shanks (homemade knives common in American prisons) are not very common in these other prisons.
Why not?
Cuz REAL KNIVES and MACHETES can be bought for cheap, lol.
Fighting with a ‘shank’ will leave you desperately outgunned in these prisons.
As for Claviger complaining about MDC not being very ‘convenient’ for attorney visits, LOL, the inmates in these other prisons often have to wait YEARS just to get a trial date. They are not presumed innocent either. In fact, they are presumed guilty unless they can prove themselves innocent (which is almost impossible).
Claviger has no clue about this stuff.
The pussies housed at MDC (who think they have it bad) are staying at a HILTON HOTEL compared to the people in South American and Mexican prisons.
Claviger has NO CLUE about the truly bad prison systems of the world.
His argument about American prisons being ‘below human standards’ is woefully ignorant.
Claviger is an example of a LEFT WINGER who hasn’t figured out how to remove his head from his culo.
MDC is fine. Try doing time in any prison south of the American border. You’ll be SCREAMING to come back to MDC in a heartbeat.
Joe O’Hara might also think that he knows a thing or two about bad prisons, but trust me, Joe stayed at a HILTON HOTEL compared to any prison south of the American border.
Claviger and Joe O’Hara are both ignorant as fuck about prisons.
Have a nice day. 🙂
Typo: not really caring what ‘happens’ inside (not ‘happen’) 🙂
Bangkok knows about prison conditions.
Bangkok knows about the law.
Bangkok knows about prison conditions in Mexico.
Bangkok is a former prosecutor.
Bangkok is Clare Bronfman’s former lawyer, Dennis K. Burke.
Who the fuck cares what goes on in other country’s prisons? What Claviger was trying to point out is what’s going on with Raniere at MDC.
In the beginning, your rants were mildly amusing. Now, you’re just as irritating and predictable as Scott Johnson.
Maybe you should take up a new hobby.
Or, better yet, maybe you should just go away – and take Scottie with you.
Will the pre-sentencing report be made public as part of the trial process?
Whether he dies or not, or spends the rest of his days in jail, good riddance. The guy hasn’t learned a damn thing. The fact that he faked that he had cancer as an excuse to screw around is something only someone of ignoble character would have the gall to do. It’s all the more gross in irony when one considers the notion that he was likely the primary stress causes to a number of females close to him who were stricken with the disease. This is just another childish, insincere cry for pity from the Grandmaster Fake. And if it isn’t, who cares? It’s just retribution that no one would care for the grown up spoiled brat that cried wolf more often than one too many times.
It’s all semantics – technically, we’re all dying. Some of us will just last longer than others.
The health card is one of his oldest games. When I knew him, he had “a blood clot in his brain” that could kill him if he got too stressed and his blood pressure went up. One of the symptoms was that he would “faint” when he was stressed – which was basically any time I didn’t do what he wanted me to do or disputed something with him. It’s an effective way of pushing one into cognitive dissonance – you think he may be faking it, but you can’t risk pushing it because you might actually hurt him badly. As with all his games, it got bigger and more grandiose.
Older and wiser…
Raniere is dying because Bubba broke his promise to not drill other inmates’ buttholes.
Maybe Jim Jordan can join Keith.
