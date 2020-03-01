Kristin Kreuk’s Burden of Truth Helps Keep Women as Infants — While Male Bashing

By Marie White

Kristin Kreuk is trying hard to be a cutting edge, virtue signaling, feminist actress. She is really hard to stomach sometimes.

Aside from being an atrocious actress, she seems to want to portray women as idiots, infants in mind, spirit and body, no matter what age they are.

I want to thank Life News for the transcript, and providing the clip.

https://www.lifenews.com/2018/09/13/cw-show-burden-of-truth-tries-to-normalize-killing-babies-in-abortions-its-just-one-of-those-things/

Life News, an anti abortion website, is interested in the offhand manner abortion is discussed in the clip from Kreuk’s show Burden of Truth.

I find the clip offensive for another reason. The clip presents a concept that presumes women are incapable of making adult choices.

In this clip, from “Ducks on the Pond,” an episode which aired September 12, Kreuk’s character [Joanna Hansley] goes to confront a local woman who slugged her in a bar. An attorney, Joanna [Kreuk] is in her hometown, working on a case against the local steel mill.

The woman who assaulted her isn’t home. So Joanna speaks with her sister, Erin (Sarain Boylan), a realtor.

As Life News describes the scene:

Erin tells Joanna that her sister probably hit her in the bar that night because of her connection with her [Kreuk’s character’s] father. Erin, it turns out, knew Joanna’s [Kreuk] father, a prominent attorney in Millwood,… Erin was [then] a young woman tending bar at the local golf club who Mr. Hansley had an affair with her back in the day. (Joanna has been slowly learning of her father’s sordid past, including extra-marital affairs.)

“I was just a kid, too,” Erin says to justify herself as she tells Joanna about having an abortion when she became pregnant. “It’s just one of those things.”

“Wow. How casual can you get about the taking of a life?,” Life News comments.

Here is the clip

Shockingly Bad Acting Ahead

Here is the transcript of the clip: Erin: She only hit you because of me. She doesn’t like it when people hurt me, I guess. Joanna {Kreuk]: But, I didn’t… hurt you. I don’t even know you. Erin: Not you. I used to work at the Golf Club. Joanna: Oh God. Erin: Behind the bar, you know. You can make some pretty great money if you’re young and pretty. And I was. Men would stick around long after their rounds, you know, the sad guys with the lame jokes and the comb-overs and the sad stories, and… all competing for my attention. Joanna: And my father was one of them? Erin: No. He… he was softer. He was nice. He listened. Joanna: Or he was good at pretending he was. Erin: Yeah. He told me I could do anything and he was gonna help. Told me I was special. I would never normally fall for that crap, but with him, I don’t know. I liked him. I knew he was married. Our kid would’ve been older now than I was back then. I had an abortion. I was just a kid, too. It’s just one of those things. Joanna: Is there anything I… can I help? With anything? Erin: You know how you can help? Wish me luck with the Martins. They’ve got a baby on the way and I’m pretty sure that I just found the perfect spot for them. Look, this is just the way life goes. Right? And I’m doing pretty okay right now. Joanna: OK. Good luck.

Life News, of course, was more interested in the abortion aspect, adding their commentary:

“’Look, this is just the way life goes.’ Well, not for the developing child Erin aborted. That child didn’t get a life at all. How sad that the left has coarsened society so much with this issue that now television dialogue just tosses out such statements. If Erin is truthfully ‘pretty okay right now,’ she should count herself as fortunate. Many women who have abortions experience life-long psychological harm.”

Abortion aside, let’s look at this. This Erin, the realtor chick, was not a child when this happened with Kruek’s character’s father.

She was old enough to be a bartender, which means she was over 21. She knew Kruek’s father was married. She chose to spread her legs. She chose not to use contraception. He did not rape her.

It’s all his fault? Maybe he told her she could be something special, something great. That she could do anything. So what? Maybe she could, if she stopped being a baby.

The scene is both childish and grotesque, as a very unattractive Kreuk and the silly “victim” get teary eyed over this.

When I was 21, I knew what time it was. I knew if a man was married that was a consideration. Erin was a bartender. She had men fawning all over her, according to her own account in the clip.

Kreuk is quick to apologize for her father, as if he was the villain, without taking into consideration that Erin, the bartender, who hopped into bed with him, must have had some free will and a role in her destiny. She was not a child led by the hand.

Of course this is just a TV show. But TV shows like this purport to teach young viewers. It is a very preachy show. And the moral is that it is OK for woman to be infants when they are 21. If they had an abortion because they chose to sleep with a married man, it’s OK, because the man is to blame.

There was no free agency. At 21, how could she be expected to think for herself?

In the scene, Kreuk has to apologize for her dad and offer to do something, anything for the poor woman victim to make it up to her.

I have a simple suggestion to avoid such problems like Erin had. Why not advocate for raising the age of consent for women. Why not make the age of consent 25 or even 30? If, at 21, if a woman is not old enough to know not to sleep with an older married man without contraception, when will she be old enough?

If I found out my father had consensual sex with someone who was over 21, I would have said to her:

“Sweetie, I am sorry it did not work out for you and my dad. But you were a grown woman. You voluntarily spread your legs, cutie, for whatever reason. You knew you could get pregnant. You admitted he was nice. He made you feel good. He did not rape you. You knew women, not men, get pregnant and yet you chose to have sex with him. That’s not my dad’s fault. It takes two to tango.”

But I don’t live in Kreuk’s TV little world of weak little women. I’m a strong woman capable of making my own choices now, and even when I was 21, which, in fact, as the song goes, was a very good year.

By the way, Kruek is embarrassing to watch. You would have to be almost an infant in cultural and artistic taste to tolerate the putrid acting. Maybe she should have taken acting courses from Raniere at the Source. My god, watching her act, I wonder if she did.

